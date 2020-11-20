Top AI and ML YouTube Channels for Data Scientists to Subscribe to

639 reads

Subscribe to these Machine Learning YouTube channels today for AI, ML, and computer science tutorial videos.

We recommend these YouTube channels regardless of your machine learning experience, whether you have a computer science degree or just a passing interest in AI. You’ll soon be on the way toward mastering the basics of AI, machine learning, and computer science in no time, through easy-to-follow demos and tutorial videos.

This article was written by Rei Morikawa and has been reposted with permission.

YouTube Channels for Machine Learning Tutorials

Arxiv Insights: Xander Steenbrugge is a machine learning researcher at ML6. His YouTube channel summarizes the key points about machine learning, reinforcement learning, and AI in general from a technical perspective, while making them accessible for a bigger audience.

Deeplearning.ai: The official Deep Learning AI YouTube channel has video tutorials from the deep learning specialization on Coursera.

Artificial Intelligence — All in One: This YouTube channel has tutorial videos related to science, technology, and artificial intelligence.

Andrew Ng: Andrew Ng is a computer scientist and entrepreneur, co-founder of Google Brain, former VP & Chief Scientist at Baidu, adjunct professor at Stanford University.

Machine Learning 101: A new ML Youtube channel that everyone should check out, Machine Learning 101 posts explainer videos on beginner AI concepts. The channel also posts podcasts with expert data scientists and professionals working on AI in commercial industries.

Google Cloud Platform: YouTube videos to help you build what’s next with secure infrastructure, developer tools, APIs, data analytics, and machine learning.

sentdex: Harrison Kinsley makes python programming video tutorials that go beyond just the basics. Subscribe to his YouTube channel to watch video tutorials about machine learning, finance, data analysis, robotics, web development game development, and more.

Luis Serrano: YouTube videos to demystify complex topics, mainly in artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer science, and mathematics.

Data School: Kevin Markham creates in-depth YouTube tutorials for you to understand AI and machine learning topics regardless of your educational background.

Two Minute Papers: Károly Zsolnai-Fehér makes short and sweet summary videos around the latest AI and science research developments.

Giant Neural Network: This YouTube channel aims to make machine learning and reinforcement learning more approachable for everyone. There is a 12 video playlist for a full-introduction to neural networks for beginners, and it seems a subsequent intermediate neural network series is currently in production.

Machine Learning Conference: The Machine Learning Conference hosts thought leaders in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science, to discuss their most recent experience with applying techniques, tools, algorithms, and methodologies to the seemingly impossible problems that occur when dealing with massive and noisy data.

Machine Learning TV: Machine Learning TV has resources for computer science students and enthusiasts to gain a better understanding of machine learning.

Deep Learning TV: This YouTube channel features topics such as how-to’s, reviews of software libraries and applications, and interviews with key individuals in the field of deep learning.

Deep Learning Boston: This YouTube channel is a collection of lecture videos from renowned instructors and institutions.

YouTube Channels about AI and Machine Learning

TechCrunch: This leading technology site is dedicated to profiling startups, reviewing new Internet products, and breaking tech news.

Information Age: This YouTube channel is about the investigation and application of technology for strategic, competitive advantage and improved efficiency. Information Age aims to help its subscribers become more confident and successful in their use of technology, in their choice of IT suppliers and in their management of people and partners.

CNET: This YouTube channel provides the latest tech news, reviews, videos, podcasts, how-to’s, and software downloads, making tech products easy to find, understand, and use.

The Verge: The YouTube channel for TheVerge.com examines how technology will change life in the future, with explainer videos, product reviews, technology news, and more.

Engadget: Engadget’s YouTube channel is a definitive source for technology reviews including laptops, cameras, instruments, VR headsets, and smart locks.

AI Youtube Channels for Beginners

Computerphile: Computerphile is a channel about all things computers. The channel has a variety of videos ranging from machine learning, deep learning, and computer programming to retro video games and hardware hacking.

Crash Course Computer Science: Crash Course is a huge Youtube channel with over 9 million subscribers that provides quick and easy-to-understand tutorials for numerous subjects and fields. The Crash Course Computer Science playlist has crash course videos on computer vision, natural language processing, and more.

Did you enjoy these machine learning YouTube channels?

Check out our additional resources below:

Tags