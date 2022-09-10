Top 8 Crypto Projects That Have a Significant Impact on the Web3 Industry

0 The crypto industry had rapid growth and generated lots of interest including FOMO which is the Fear of Missing Out. Even small investors and traders went into the industry, and acknowledged the hype that came with it. Several factors have significantly improved the crypto niche irrespective of the miscommunication of being a pyramid scheme it had at the onset. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is one of the major crypto niches that has brought about lots of benefits to the crypto industry, such as giving users the ability to control their transactions with a very fast velocity.

Certainly, at a point in time, there was a huge surge of crypto that made the industry well known and attracted investors and traders. This made some major investors see crypto as a promising industry which led to its maturity. Due to its growth, the crypto industry has come to stay and even built up different niches in which investors and traders can specialize.

What are Crypto Niches?

Crypto niches are the growth of emerging sectors in the crypto industry that have contributed to its growth and value. Several factors have significantly improved the crypto niche irrespective of the miscommunication of being a pyramid scheme it had at the onset.

One of the factors that led to the growth of the crypto industry is the emergence of the truth, facts, and statistics that come with it. People are now awakening to the truths and information about the crypto industry which has its niches embedded. They are quick to ask questions from crypto experts and eager to learn about the industry and explore the positive impact of the finance world.

Another factor is that quite a percentage of systems have been put in place to link the crypto and corporate worlds, some examples are Coinbase, Binance, Coinswitch, eToro, and so on. These systems have provided different services that can help traders or corporations to understand and invest in cryptocurrencies.

Talking about investment, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is one of the major crypto niches that has brought about lots of benefits to the crypto industry, such as giving users the ability to control their transactions with a very fast velocity and also giving them privacy using an outstanding level of security.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are not to be left out in the contribution to the growth of the crypto industry. As a result of its distinct functionality, NFT can tokenize tangible assets and allow the effective process of trading them. It also benefits users by giving them a unique identity and rights to their digital assets.

Top Crypto Niches and Projects

Here, this article will also consider the notable projects in each crypto niche and the impact they have had in their respective sector.

Specifically, the list includes eight (8) major Crypto niches in the industry:

1. Crypto Exchange: Binance

Crypto exchange is a crypto trading platform where you buy or sell or trade cryptocurrency or digital currencies.

There are lots of Crypto exchanges in the market that give room for the exchange and conversion of cryptocurrencies for other cryptocurrencies or cryptocurrency to your regular currency like the US Dollar, which you can also use to buy a cryptocurrency. Some include Binance, eToro, CoinEgg, and so on.

Let's take a look at Binance.

Binance is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges in the industry and it offers low fees across all trading platforms with an outstanding cybersecurity infrastructure. Presently, this project in crypto exchange is the largest and the most popular digital asset exchange today concerning its developed policies and competitive nature.

Also ensure that before you choose a crypto exchange, you check out the following measures;

Security

Accessibility

Liquidity

Coins used

Exchange fee

Storage

Educational tools

2. DeFi: PancakeSwap

DeFi otherwise known as Decentralized Finance, is a well-segmented crypto niche that also has an impact on the web3 industry such that it uses crypto to create an open and direct interaction with another, in the end achieving a decentralized financial system with the help of blockchain technology, that hinders any form of control from the central banks to monitor all of this transaction activity.

There is no doubt that the DeFi craze of 2020 gave rise to yield farming which is the radical nature of DeFi and has helped clarify the role of crypto in the future of finance.

A major project of the DeFi crypto niche is PancakeSwap, and it has been able to deliver value to billions of users on its decentralized platform. PancakeSwap does not allow any middleman to be involved in the exchange of coins or tokens. This platform also offers liquidity to traders that have been provided by investors into the liquidity pool.

3. Web3 Wallet: Metamask

Web3 is a new wave of technology that has set out to disrupt different industries with its involvement with blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and also machine learning. This in turn brought about the web3 wallet that is otherwise known to be similar to a typical crypto wallet but they give access to the web3 space and also allows you to receive, buy, send or store crypto.

Metamask is one of the platforms that makes that possible by delivering a user-friendly platform with enhanced security. Users of this platform can save Ethereum because it is an Ethereum-based blockchain. You have absolute control over your transactions and can connect to other decentralized apps.

4. NFT: BAYC

NFT otherwise known as Non-Fungible Token has been seen all over the world at an extremely fast speed, talking about seeing pictures of apes being sold for millions of dollars.

One unique property of the NFT is that it is non-fungible which means that each NFT is one of a kind and used to trade another unique NFT. This process can be done through social media platforms, blogs, various forums, and even NFT communities, the digital arts have been sold across many countries.

BAYC NFT is a unique type of NFT because it is an NFT symbol that represents its owner's status. The owners also have a membership in a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which benefits them in several ways like celebrity involvement, a utility for members to use for play-to-earn games, or to stake an NFT in exchange for crypto.

5. Crypto Gaming: The Sandbox

Crypto gaming is different from traditional gaming because it uses blockchain technology which allows players to use their rewards and assets across different crypto gaming platforms. It also allows players to earn crypto tokens while they play, this makes the gaming industry more significant.

For example, the Sandbox is a play-to-earn game that is done on a decentralized platform where players are allowed to buy, sell and trade digital assets. These assets can be used in several crypto gaming platforms due to the Blockchain technology associated with them. Most importantly, players can earn money while playing the crypto games.

6. Crypto Development Company: ConsenSys

A crypto development company helps you to develop your cryptocurrency like Bitcoin with the use of blockchain technology. Apart from that, they provide other crypto development services with the help of crypto developers.

A Crypto development company like Consesys provides solutions to asset management, digital currencies, and global trade. They also help you to launch whatever crypto asset you want.

Other functions of Crypto Development Company are;

Develop new cryptocurrency

Cost-effective launch

Consistent collaboration

Flexible pricing options

Crypto consultation

7. Crypto Marketing Company: X10 Agency

A Crypto marketing agency is a digital agency that assists crypto projects to create brand awareness, community management, and sales of digital currencies.

The growth of the crypto industry has also been impacted by the help of individuals and teams, who never relent in marketing crypto projects to other users, investors, and customers.

Crypto marketing agencies specialize in;

Building thriving crypto communities and boosting the market visibility of crypto projects.

Influencer marketing

Social media marketing

PR

Tokenomics and other documentation

A prominent platform that has topped in this regard is X10 Agency. X10 Agency, as one of the best-known companies in this field since 2017, provides services for projects that plan to build, trade, promote, or manage crypto or fintech brands, including divisions dedicated to promoting NFT, Play2Earn, and other Web3 projects creatively, with the view of the competitive industry.

8. Crypto Media: Coindesk

This is one of the greatest niches that crypto-journalists work in and without mincing words the importance of crypto media houses cannot be overemphasized. It is through these platforms that the recent, current, and forthcoming news on cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The crypto media have persistently administered unbiased alternatives going against the one-sidedness of traditional media networks, especially when covering crypto-related topics or news.

One of the reliable sources in this important sector is Coindesk. The news platform has remained the go-to website for anyone looking to access instant, factual, and quality news on crypto and digital currencies.

In Conclusion

In a very competitive industry, you must choose the niche that would help your crypto business or brand thrive well. The niches and projects that have been listed and briefly explained have been able to become the best in the Crypto industry due to doing what they know how to do best.

Overall, it is an unchanged fact that the Crypto industry is based on blockchain technology and this has made all transactions made to be secure without any restriction.

The industry has also paved the way in helping users, investors, and traders to make a good living from it just as long as they create value and trade value.

