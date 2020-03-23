7 Flutter Courses and Tutorials for Beginners for Mobile Apps Development in 2020

1,250 reads

@ javinpaul Javin Paul I am Java programmer, blogger on http://javarevisited.blogspot.com and http://java67.com

Hello guys, you might have heard about flutter framework from Google for mobile app development. It allows you to develop native mobile apps for both Android and iOS apps using a single source code.

That means, no more porting for different devices and platforms. If you are like me, who thinks Flutter is the future of mobile development and going to really took off in 2020, and looking for some excellent online courses to learn Flutter, then you have come to the right place.

In this article, I am going to share some of the best online courses and tutorials to learn Flutter in 2020 from Udemy, Pluralsight, Coursera, Udemy and Udacity, but before going into that, let's see what Flutter is and why everyone is so excited about it.

Well, in general, whenever something comes from Google, it makes a lot of developers excited like Angular , Dart, and now Flutter. I have got my hand dirty in both Android and iOS using Java and Objective-C in the past, but after working for some time, I decided to move on.

I never really get into the world of mobile app development, but recently, I learned about Flutter and decided to give Mobile app development another shot, and I instantly fell in love with Flutter.

Unlike Android and iOS , which you can use to create apps only for their platform, Flutter makes it easy to create cross-platform apps with a single codebase, and that's what encouraged me to learn Flutter.

Developing mobile applications can take a lot of time, and having a different codebase for different platforms like Android and iOS just make it even more complicated, and Flutter promises to solve that problem without compromising the natural look and feel, which is what most of the app developers want.

Flutter uses native UI components, which means things like scrolling and navigation act just like they should for the native applications. To keep the thing simple, Flutter also makes development more natural because all you need is a simulator for building and testing your app.

For those who are still wondering what Flutter is, its' nothing but a portable UI toolkit from Google for crafting beautiful, natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.

In other words, Flutter is an open-source mobile application development framework created by Google. It is used to develop applications for Android and iOS devices.

Flutter is also powered by Dart , a programming language from Google, which has excellent support for asynchronous operations, which is very important for today's IO and Data-intensive applications.



6 of the Best Flutter and Dart Courses for Beginners

If you are convinced that Flutter is going to be the future of mobile

application development and want to give it a shot, then here are a few

of Flutter courses you can take to learn this remarkable technology.

These courses are particularly great for beginners with little or no

knowledge in the mobile application development field and features from

some of the best online portals like Udemy, Coursera, and Pluralsight.

If you have been before, then you might know that I am a big fan of

Maximilian Schwarzmüller's teaching. This course provides a complete

guide to Google's Flutter SDK and Flutter Framework for building native

iOS and Android apps.

Talking about social proof, more than 27,970 students have already

enrolled in this course, and it has, on average, 4.6 ratings from close

to 6,913 participants, which speaks volumes about its quality and

engagement.

here is the link to sign up for this course - Learn Flutter and Dart to Build iOS and Android Apps in 2020

Having attended Max's React and Angular courses, It was no brainer for me to choose this course, and I wasn't disappointed, it's one of the best course to learn Flutter online.

Apart from English, the course is also available in Indonesian, Italian, Polish, and Romanian, if you are from those parts, you can also enjoy learning in your native language.

This one is another fantastic course from another fantastic

instructor Angela Yu. If you have listened here before, then you know

that she is born for teaching, and her experience as Bootcamp teaches

really set her course apart from others.



courses, I vouch for the quality, and this course is no exception,

apart from the fact that its created in collaboration with the Google

Flutter team, which makes it even better. Having attended her web development and iOS development courses, I vouch for the quality, and this course is no exception,apart from the fact that its created in collaboration with the GoogleFlutter team, which makes it even better.

Talking about social proof, more than 7,412 students have already

enrolled in this course, and it has a remarkable high 4.8 ratings from

1,470 participants. I strongly recommend this course to any beginner who

wants to learn Flutter in 2020.

And, here is the link to sign up for this course - The Complete 2020 Flutter Development Bootcamp with Dart

This is another wonderful course from another wonderful instructor,

Stephen Grider. You might be wondering why I put so much emphasis on

Instructors well, from my own experience, a course is as good as its

instructor.

It is probably the most important thing for a course because even a

well structured, well thought out course is nothing if it is not

delivered well, and that's where an instructor plays a key role.



Colt Steele, Angela Yu, and Rob Percival, some of the best Udemy

instructors, and I can say this because I had attended Stephen Grider is one of the instructors in the same league as Max,Colt Steele, Angela Yu, and Rob Percival, some of the best Udemyinstructors, and I can say this because I had attended Stephen's React courses before and learned a lot.

In this course, you will not just learn Flutter but also Dart, the

programming language behind Flutter. You will learn everything you need

to know about building mobile apps with Flutter and Dart, including

RxDart and Animations!

Talking about social proof, more than 11,191 students have already

benefitted from this course, and it has, on average, 4.6 ratings from

more than 2154 participants, which shows its quality. Apart from

English, The course is also available on Indonesian, Polish, Italian,

and Romanian.

Developing for mobile platforms can be frustrating, and Flutter is

Google's solution to make mobile development better.

This course will teach you the basics of Flutter, including building a UI, using animations, and creating a database app.



go for online learning. I have their annual membership, bought on $199

on their recent promotion, which provides me access to their 5000+ top

quality online courses on the latest and mature technologies like this

one. Apart from Udemy and Coursera Pluralsight is another place where Igo for online learning. I have their annual membership, bought on $199on their recent promotion, which provides me access to their 5000+ topquality online courses on the latest and mature technologies like thisone.

Even if you are not a member, you can still access this course for free by signing up for their 10-day free trial , which allows free access to all of their courses but limited to 200 minutes of watch time, which is enough for this course.

And, here is the link to sign up for this course - Flutter: Getting Started By Simone Alessandria

These are official tutorials to learn and build Flutter apps from none other than Google. These are completely free and text-based tutorial. The Flutter tutorials teach you how to use the Flutter framework to

build mobile applications for iOS and Android

There are tutorial to teach you Building layouts, Adding interactivity to your flutter apps, adding animations to your flutter based games, and internationalizing your flutter apps.

And, here is the link to sign up for this course - Offcial Flutter tutorial from Google

This is another excellent online course about building native apps

with Flutter. In this course, you'll learn how to use Flutter to quickly

develop high-quality, interactive mobile applications for iOS and

Android devices.



instructors step-by-step to build native-like mobile apps using a single

codebase for both The best part of the course is that you will work with Googleinstructors step-by-step to build native-like mobile apps using a singlecodebase for both iOS and Android

You will also learn to develop fast by making use of Flutter's reactive framework, stateful Hot Reload, and integrated tooling. Customize your app with rich, composable widgets, built-in animations, and layered, extensible architecture.

Big thanks to instructor Mary Xia, Matt Sullivan, and James Williams for creating this online course to teach Flutter.

This is another good course to learn Flutter and Dart from Udemy . This course is fully hands-on, in which you'll get the chance to practice and learn:

Dart Programming Language - Fundamentals and intermediate topic How to understand Flutter Mobile Development by building apps, incrementally How to design, build, debug Flutter Android and iOS Apps How to get Flutter apps to communicate with a realtime database - Firestore

Overall, a fantastic course to learn Flutter and Dart in 2020 and make some really cool apss which people will love.

That's all about some of the best courses to learn Flutter and Dart for beginners and intermediate programmers. As I have said, Flutter has become more and more popular each passing day, and more startups are using Flutter than Cordova or Firebase now.

Learning Flutter not only helps you to create great front-end for your project but also to get the web developer job you always wanted.

Other Useful Programming Resources you may like to explore

Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like these Flutter courses, then please share it with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions or feedback, then please drop a note.

P. S. - If you are looking to learn Android App development but looking for some free stuff, then I also suggest you take a look at these If you are looking to learn Android App development but looking for some free stuff, then I also suggest you take a look at these free Android courses for Programmers.

P. S.S - And, If you are interested in learning iOS and Swift for native iOS development, then you can also check out these And, If you are interested in learning iOS and Swift for native iOS development, then you can also check out these 5 best iOS and Swift courses for beginners. It contains some great courses from Angela Yu, Rob Percival and others.

Tags