Top 7 Best Frontend Development Frameworks and When To Use Them

For the past few years, Frontend developers have shown partiality towards React, with Vue.js and Angular tagging behind closely. Comparative interest in Vue has held back a bit due to the long-awaited and somewhat delayed Vue 3.0 release. Similarly, the interest in Angular has decreased due to the long delay in shipping Ivy (its frontend renderer).

The NPM Trends graph above shows us the number of downloads of each framework over the last few months.

However, regardless of who dominates the battle of most popular JavaScript frameworks, there are some next-generation reactive frameworks available. They may soon rise as the lean alternatives to these popular web app development framework ecosystems in 2021.

Source: State of Frontend 2020 Survey

We’re already seeing significant interest in next-generation front-end frameworks. Svelte tries to provide reactivity on top of normal DOM structures. Also, Dojo has broken the surface as a reactive TypeScript-first framework with intelligent defaults for a faster out-of-the-box experience. Just like Svelte, Stencil is a framework that is focused on web components and efficient compilation.

Let’s take a look at the most in-demand and promising front end development frameworks for your web development projects in 2021.

1. React

React makes it easy for developers to create interactive user interfaces. The framework is designed with backward compatibility and component-centric applications in mind, so you can be assured about the longevity of your application.

One of its major advantages is the ability to use it for native development. Reusable components, better performance, support from Facebook, a large developer community, and SEO friendliness, are some of its added advantages.

When To Use React:

Developing small enterprise-level appsCreating SPA or cross-platform applications

2. Angular

Angular is generally used to build front-end applications in both large enterprises and small-sized companies. However, its popularity has taken a dip in the past few years.

Angular increases the performance of browser-based applications by dynamically updating the contents in no time since it uses two-way data binding.

When To Choose Angular

Large scale applicationsIf you need a scalable architecture or prefer TypeScriptBuilding real-time applications

It supports many popular websites and web apps like Sony, PayPal, Upwork, and the Guardian.

3. Vue

One of the most popular front-end frameworks nowadays! Vue is a straightforward and simple framework. It’s good at removing the complexities that Angular developers face. It’s smaller in size and offers two major advantages – a visual DOM and a component-based approach in building user interfaces. It’s also a 2-way binding ecosystem that can handle both dynamic and simple processes with ease.

Why Choose Vue.js:

Helps design everything from scratch and is successful in developing giant projects as wellAssists in multiple tasks Helps in building web applications, mobile apps, and progressive web applications

Vue is the framework behind Alibaba, 9gag, Reuters, Xiaomi.

4. Ember.js

Ember.js is an open-source JavaScript framework. It is used to create scalable, enterprise-grade, single page web applications. It provides custom properties, useful binding, and ready configuration to render the page as needed. Even though Ember is one of the older front-end frameworks compared to Svelte, Vue, and React, it still has a big user base and packs a punch.

Reason to use Emberjs:

Well-organizedFastest framework Two-way data bindingCompanies like Microsoft, LinkedIn, Netflix, Twitch, etc. are among its clients

5. Svelte.js

Svelte.js is an open-source, component-based frontend JavaScript framework written in Typescript. It is touted as a game-changing and revolutionary idea.

Svelte, unlike React or Vue, has no virtual DOM and does not require high browser processing. Instead, you build components boilerplate-free in simple JavaScript, CSS, and HTML code.

Reasons to choose Svelte.js:

Lightning-fast apps with excellent performance Zero client-side dependencies, and no need for complex state management librariesUsed by Godaddy, Razorpay, 1password, New York Times

6. Backbone.js

Backbone.js is an easy-adoption framework that lets you develop SPAs swiftly. It’s based on the MVC architecture. The platform also allows you to develop projects that require different types of users, where the arrays can be used to distinguish the models.

So, regardless of whether you intend to use Backbone.js for backend or frontend, this is an ideal choice as its REST API compatibility offers seamless synchronization between the two.

Reasons to choose Backbone.js are as follows:

Backbone.js is used for dynamic applications like Trello. Helps in building client-side models, updating faster, and reuse the code. Easy to learn Lightweight framework

7. Preact.js

Preact.js follows a component-based approach with Virtual Dom, the same as React – while being completely compatible with React. It can even use React packages without compromising on leaner size, performance, and speed.

In cases where the full potential of React isn’t necessary, most developers even use React during development and switch to Preact for production.

Reasons to choose Preact.js:

Lightweight, swift, and high-performance librarySimply 3kb in size (minified and zipped) and yet gives you all the necessary functionality of ReactMany major companies like Lyft, Uber, and Tencent are using Preact

Conclusion

Many companies hire a front-end development partner with extensive experience to maintain or extend your code. This carries considerable weight, especially with project managers.

To team up with front-end experts that can build modern and faster applications with hands-on experience with the above frameworks, Contact Us.

