Top 5 Video Marketing Tools for Businesses in 2022

Finding the best video marketing tools is a challenge for many businesses. Some are expensive, while others have a long learning curve making it hard for business owners to use them.





Video remains one of the best ways to promote your business.





Some of the benefits of videos include:

Easy to share

Increased exposure

Improved SEO

Builds trust





In 2020, the number of people watching digital videos in the US reached 244.4 million ( Business Insider, 2020 ).





You can use video to tell your story, showcase your products, and so much more. Feel free to go through some of my video marketing ideas .





So, which are the best video marketing tools in the market?





Before we go through the video marketing tools, Here’s what you need to consider before picking your video tool.





Factors to consider before picking your video marketing tools

Different video software serves a unique function. Here are some of the factors you need to consider before picking your video marketing tools.





Learning curve

The learning curve is a factor to consider. Find a tool that you can master in a few days. As a business owner, time is valuable. Spending two to three months learning how to use software will affect the growth of your business.





Budget/Price

We cannot ignore the price when picking a video marketing software. How much are you willing to pay? It might be tempting to go for free tools. However, some may lack the features you need for your business. Make sure you pick a video marketing tool that is within your budget.





Quality customer support





Before picking a video software, check if they offer good support. You can do this by going through the reviews and seeing how other people feel about their services.

In case of anything, you need someone who can help you troubleshoot your problems. A company with quality customer support will include phone support, product FAQs, and a forum community where you can get help from other users.





Which Are the Best Video Marketing Tools in 2022?





Canva is one of the best tools you can use to create your content. They offer different types of content from Facebook posts, Twitter posts, and even LinkedIn posts.

Moreover, Canva allows you to create short, catchy videos for your social media accounts. With Canva, you can combine photos to make a slideshow. Also, you can decide to use animated graphics to create GIF posts.





Pros

Free to use and open for everyone.

Easy to use for both beginners and experts.

Short learning curve.

No skills or experience are required.

Budget-friendly. (Pro is $119.99 when paid annually or $12.99 paid monthly, for up to 5 people)





Cons

Limited free version.

No source file.

Overused templates.

Limited photo editing features





Lumen5 is a video creating software that turns your articles into beautiful videos. You can create videos for Twitter, Facebook (feed/stories), Instagram (Feed/stories), Snapchat, and YouTube.

Lumen5 is best for bloggers or businesses who write a lot of articles. Instead of sharing links on your social pages, you may turn those articles into videos and share them.





Pros:

You can create any video, from advertisements to social media posts.

Create videos quickly.

You can create one video then pick from the different platform formats.

They offer thousands of stock images and fonts.

Free version available to test the software.

No experience is needed.





Cons:

Limitations on the free trial.





PlaceIt offers apparel, video, and graphics templates that you can use. You can place your product(s) on mockup apparel or video of your choice.

PlaceIt is best for e-commerce merchants looking for an engaging way to reach new or existing clients.





For example, you can easily create a video intro of your logo using PlaceIt. Moreover, you can find a mockup video template and place your products on items like laptops, T-shirts, hoodies, mobile phones, and so much more.





Pros:

High-quality video mockups for your business.

You can use the videos for commercial purposes.

Simple and easy to use.

No software to download.

Simple user interface.





Cons:

Cannot upload custom fonts.

You need to pay per download without a membership.

Pricey if not subscribed to the membership.

No advanced editing features.





It is one of the best software for creating animated videos online. Moreover, it is a tool designed especially for businesses, marketers, agencies, individuals, and entrepreneurs to create animated videos for Facebook and Instagram.





With Biteable, you can create advertisements, commercials, presentations, slideshows, or any other content.





Also, you can use personalized watermarks, built-in clips, and animations to create visuals in HD 1080p resolution.





Pros:

Offers free plan

They offer a template library.

Voice over support for audio.

Quality videos and animation.

Simple and easy to use.





Cons:

Limited customization.

No analytics.

Slow website.





Kapwing is one of the easy video marketing software you can use. Kapwing provides a library of pre-built templates, stock content, and assets so users can create the perfect video.





Kapwing offers a free trial for its users. However, they add a watermark on the video once you download it.





Pros:

User friendly.

Social sharing is available from inside their app.

No need to install any additional software.

For both beginners and professionals.

An excellent tool for trimming videos, splitting and merging them.





Cons:

Watermark when using the free version.





Conclusion

In conclusion, video marketing remains one of the best methods to promote your business. However, picking the right tool for your business is essential. Before choosing a video marketing tool, ask yourself:





What do you want to create? Animated video, explainer video etc.

Where will you share the video? Will you share it on your website, social media, etc

What is your budget? How much will you be willing to spend? Do you have a big budget or a tight budget?

Will you be working in a team or alone?





These are some of the questions you need to ask yourself before paying for or using any video marketing tools.





Let me know which video editing tools you are using.

Are you looking for help with your video marketing? Feel free to drop me an email: [email protected]





