Top 5 Trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2020

To estimate the trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2020, we need to remember that 2018 and 2019 witnessed a multitude of platforms, applications, and tools which are based on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Such technology trends laid huge implications on software and the Internet industry. Furthermore, its effects on fields like healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and automobile are worth-noticing.

The advancement of ML and AI-related technologies will have a long journey in 2020, or even further. Future of AI seems bright and it is supported by the fact mentioned further:

Well-reputed companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, IBM, Microsoft and few more equally reputed companies are investing a lot in the research and development of AI, which will definitely bring consumers and AI closer.

In the upcoming years, specially during this COVID-19 crisis it is expected that the technologies will be gaining boom within few months, for strengthening the economy around the globe. During this the small or large scale companies are expected to offshore AI app development team for their projects from authorized software development companies in high demand to cope up the losses and crisis. Most of the IT based companies are running on remote or work from home basis for which data tracking, security, vast data management apps are required.

Furthermore, we have enlisted some Artificial Intelligence (AI) trends in 2020 to facilitate your understanding.

Top 5 trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2020:

1) Deep learning:

Deep learning is an Artificial Intelligence form, which develops algorithms called artificial neural networks working by modeling the human brain function and structure.

Deep learning — Technology trends

Machine learning has been in demand for a long time, however, jobs including deep learning have risen 35 fold between 2015 and 2017.

Numerous areas of Artificial intelligence technology like computer vision, autonomous vehicles, automatic text generation and so on are the fields where deep learning use is at its peak.

2. Facial Recognition:

Despite having a great deal of negative press recently, facial recognition technology is regarded as the Artificial Intelligence future due to its immense popularity. It promises an immense growth in 2020, and further.

Facial Recognition — Artificial Intelligence Application

Facial recognition, an artificial intelligence application form, helps identify a person with their digital image or patterns of their facial features.

The year 2020 will witness a growth in the use of facial recognition technology with more reliability and enhanced accuracy.

Let’s take two examples: the use of Facebook’s Deepface program to simply tag users’ family and friends in the their photos, and the use of facial recognition in the famous IPhoneX as a digital password.

These days, we are moving towards making all personalized, whether shopping or advertising and so on. As a result, this technology must be used for biometric identification to a large extent.

Moreover, it will not face any obstacle on its way owing to the non-invasive identification and simple deployment.

Some other uses like payment processing by means of security checks and for law enforcement (for early detection prevention of crime) will be at the peak.

Facial recognition technologies can also make its own value in the healthcare field too for following through clinical trials and medical diagnostic procedures.

Openwater, an imaging technology forerunner capable of reading images from our brains, is likely to have a bright future.

3. Privacy and policy:

The introduction of GDPR became the talk of the town in 2018. And, 2020 seems to experience further privacy and policy conversations. It’s important for privacy protection and sincere access to data privacy.

Privacy Protection- Artificial intelligence technology

Mostly, people don’t know about the way in which their digital information is being used. Such information is lost in the fineprint many times and other times not even informed about its use.

The finest example is Facebook’s latest issue related to privacy policies. Privacy and policy will have much bigger importance in 2020.

The matter of consent of use of a system, particularly around AI apps would be huge providing that the laws that surround AI are still new and require further understanding.

All countries across the world would keep working on strategies and initiatives for the guidance of artificial intelligence (AI) regulation development.

Criteria that are necessary to make sure that transparency, safety, and awareness of the complex technologies of AI would be developed too.

4. AI-enabled chips

Artificial intelligence heavily banks on specialized processors completing the CPU. Even the highly-advanced CPU may not improve the speed of training an AI model.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

When inferencing, the model requires extra hardware to do complex mathematical computations to make tasks faster like facial recognition and object detection.

In the year 2020, chip manufacturers like NVIDIA, Intel, ARM, AMD, and Qualcomm will ship specialized chips capable of making the execution of AI-enabled applications much faster.

Such chips will be optimized for particular utilization and scenarios concerning computer vision, speech recognition, and natural language processing.

Future apps from the automobile and healthcare industries will bank on these chips to provide intelligence to end-users.

In 2020, hyperscale infrastructure organizations like Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and Google will invest more in custom chips that are based on field programmable gate arrays (FPGA) and application specific integrated circuits (ASIC).

To run modern workloads based on AI and high performance computing (HPC), these chips will be optimized. Some of these chips will also help advanced databases to enhance query processing and predictive analytics.

5. Cloud

According to an expert report, the largest public cloud providers will have a rise in 2020, on the other hand, enterprise spending will increase.

Cloud- Artificial intelligence future

The six well-known hyperscale cloud leaders Amazon Web Service (AWS), Alibaba, Google, IBM, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle will become larger in 2020, as per the report prediction, as service catalogues and global regions expand.

At the same time, the world cloud computing market which includes cloud platforms, Saas, and business services will cross $200 billion in the year, expanding above 20%, as per the report estimation.

Conclusion:

We dealt with top 5 trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2020 in this blog to let you know the importance of modern technologies like facial recognition, AI-enabled chips, Cloud, deep learning and privacy and policy.

