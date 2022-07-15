Top 5 Tools to Help You Optimize Your Startup for Success

No company today runs without using one or two - or even multiple - technological tools. With that in mind, it is now more important than ever to have the right set of tools that can set you and your organization up for success. Given the current climate, we gave a few tools that every company serious about growth should be familiar with. Slack is the de facto office for most growing companies. Notion is a great tool that can help to optimize your company’s chances of success. Pipedrive - Ideal CRM Solution For All Companies - is ideal CRM solution for all companies.





Running a startup is never easy. As the head of the company, you’re seemingly responsible for everything that has to do with the organization. From the daily operations to the most minor details, your company's success depends primarily on you.





This doesn’t necessarily change as your company grows, either. You still need to deal with the tasks your company has to run, and you’ll find yourself moving from one department to the other from time to time to keep everything running well.





Technology is one of the few things that will help you to optimize your company’s chances of success. Whether it’s a technology you use on your own or something that more people within your organization can use, no company today runs without using one or two - or even multiple - technological tools. It is quite literally impossible.





With that in mind, it is now more important than ever to have the right set of tools that can set you and your organization up for success. Given the current climate, we gave a few tools that every company serious about growth should be familiar with.

Pipedrive - Ideal CRM Solution For All Companies

As a business, you should be all about the money. And the capital tends to come most times from one source - customers. So, if you’re serious about growth, you’d know that making your customers feel welcome is the key to your survival.





This is where customer relationship management (CRM) has become especially critical. These days, customers want a tailored experience when they meet your business. And it is your job to provide a proper experience for them.





Interestingly, technology has also evolved to help companies with the ardent CRM task. This is where Pipedrive shines. Pipedrive is an all-in-one CRM tool that helps you track, cultivate, and manage leads. You can get people from one point in the sales funnel to the other and keep them engaged.





Pipedrive works because it does more than just CRM. The tool helps you streamline your workflow, log contacts, and provide real-time data about the business and its customers. Even better, it gives optimal customization to ensure that you can tailor its operation to fit your business.





CRM is more than vital to your business growth, and Pipedrive can supercharge this part of your business to make for growth.

Zoom - Video Conferencing For The 21st Century

Zoom has always been a shining star in the tech space. However, things got into high gear during the pandemic. For some reason, Zoom became the world’s flagship video conferencing software. And from all indications, it hasn’t stopped since then.





The allure of Zoom is pretty simple - the platform is easy to use and highly adaptable, and it offers support for you to talk to as many as 1,000 people. Whether you’d like to conduct an all-hands meeting at your company or just speak with some of your executives, Zoom is what you should most likely use.





With the world still enamored with remote work, it’s more likely than not that you will need tools to help you with proper communications. And right now, Zoom is the industry leader in this field.





With seamless cross-platform functionality and even all the relatively non-functional perks that many video conferencing platforms have added to their offerings in the past few months, you don’t have a downside with it

Slack - Seamless Communication For Remote Work

In the age of remote work, Slack has become the de facto office for most growing companies. Everyone’s scattered across cities or countries, but they all come together on Sack for official and unofficial communications.





Slack provides the personal feel or something like WhatsApp or Twitter with the professionalism that comes with Emails. It’s the perfect tool for companies looking to ensure proper communication and to make sure that people are carried along whenever there’s a new development with the company.





Teams can have rooms on Slack, and you can have a “general” section where company-wide information is passed. You can even have a break room or a” random” room where the fun stuff is discussed and people can seemingly pass the time. If it’s communications you’re after, Slack has you covered.

Notion - Your Comprehensive Task Manager

Working together means being able to assign tasks and track their progress. And on that front, nothing seems to work as well as Notion.





With Notion, everyone at the company understands what they’re expected to do and can provide updates on tasks in real-time. Tag people who need to be notified of one thing or the other, and make sure that everyone knows what is expected of them. It might take a while to get used to, but Notion is a great tool that can help to optimize your operations.

Officevibe - Get Everyone On The Same Page

While the company operates, it is also important that you understand how people feel and the general “vibe” of the workplace. This is what Officevibe helps with. The tool allows you to get feedback from your workers on how you can make your company an even better place for them to work.





Looking to organize team bonding events? Get a survey on Officevibe and send it out. Want to change compensation structures.? Why not ask your employees what they feel about their current salaries?