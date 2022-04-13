Developing a Test Plan and Test Strategy for Your Business

0 Sometimes I hear objections such as “our team isn’t big enough to necessitate documentation.” Well, sometimes it makes sense. Here are five metrics to define if you need to invest effort in documentation creation: defect containment, reopen rate, estimation accuracy, decline rate, and mean time to detect. This cheat sheet in your pocket will save your team from failed commitments because of inaccurate estimation, numerous declined bugs, reopens, or even bugs detected in production.

Written by Dmytro Shtapauk, Business Process Architect of Techstack

No one likes doing extra work, and I have to say, it’s fair. This is the reason why startups or small teams often choose to ignore processes and jump in accomplishing high-priority tasks first. Test documentation is sacrificed in this case because its contents seem obvious to a small team of founders plus one or two testers, and writing it down is viewed as a waste of time. Time goes by; new team members join the team. The founders take on new responsibilities and have limited time to share expertise. After many pivots, they can hardly remember what they did; even more, they may lose test cases or other useful resources that could save time and effort. What seemed a reasonable sacrifice at the start turned into a bottleneck.

Running a software product requires strategic thinking

By introducing test documentation early, you save many hours of rework and eliminate bugs that could leak to production. In this infographic, I’ve gathered some math to define the maturity of your QA process.

If you find out that you’re doing well, there we go—your team is doing great! If you find any of the metrics out of the bounds, don’t worry — below you can read about the possible problems and find a solution. You can always get back to my article about how to write a test plan and a test strategy that benefit both founders and the team.

5 Things That May Mean You Need a Test Plan and Test Strategy: an Infographic

Working in QA means thinking ahead and preventing problems. You may need someone to exchange thoughts about your QA practices or discuss how your product can benefit from QA automation or improved processes.

