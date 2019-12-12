How the Conversational AI Analytics will transform the business?

Chapter #1 Conversational AI

Conversational AI is a voice assistant that can engage in human-like dialogue, capture context, and provide intelligent responses. Examples include Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Virtual Assistant. There are other conversational platforms with a strong focus on enterprises. According to Gartner, typical applications exist in HR, IT help desk, and self-service, but customer service is where chatbots are already having the most impact, notably changing the way customer service is conducted.

One of the areas that are not included yet in the Gartner typical applications for the Conversational AI Platforms is Conversational analytics.

Chapter #2 What is the conversational analytics

Conversational AI analytics is a technology that transforms speech or text input into the charts inside the conversation app.

To understand conversational analytics, at first we need to talk about the data. Organizations have a lot of data, both structured and unstructured. The volume of the data is growing each second by receiving new and new updates from different sources.

With conversational analytics and AI technologies, you can get the opportunity for better navigation through all this data, extract the right data sets from the multiple sources, and make it available via voice or type queries.

Use case - Sales report

Chapter #3 Opportunity

One of the reasons that Conversational analytics will transform the business is the lack of data access and personalization. The lack of data themselves is not an issue today. It is the opposite. Today, the companies have a lot of data, and they spent significant efforts to put in place the reports, charts, and other data visualization tools. And here is the question - how the data can bring maximum value to the business, to the managers and people who are making decisions. Data shouldn’t be a dead asset for the organization. Data should be relevant, transparent, up to date, personalize, and accessible.

We believe that conversational analytics can help the data be more accessible and personalized.

Chapter #4 What to improve?

Conversational analytics can help employees talk to the data.

Today employees can use the graphical user interface (GUI) to access the reports, charts, and other data visualization graphics to access the data and make confident decisions. When we are talking about the top management, in many cases, they do not have time to use GUI for getting reports, other people are preparing reports for them.

Sometimes there is no possibility to get analytics when you are not in the office. In this case, you can use email and ask someone to give the information. Of course, there are mobile solutions that can provide you the opportunity to be mobile and access the data from wherever you are.

We also need to take into consideration that people across the organization are working in different departments, they have their responsibilities, and sometimes existing analytics does not fit their agenda or align with desired outcomes.

All these aspects are generating some barriers between employees and data, and sometimes it is time-consuming to get the right data at the right time, which can lead to inaccurate conclusions.

Use case - Financial report

Chapter #5 Benefits of conversational AI

With Siri, you can talk to your phone, with Alexa you can use the voice to get the weather or make a new purchase.

Current AI technologies can understand us and understand the context of the query. What if we can train machines to understand the query and visualize the data.

Just imagine the person standing behind the big screen and talking to the machine, which visualizes the data based on the person's input.

What are the benefits of this?

Time - with conversational analytics, you do not need to think about how to get the data or where to get the data. You only need to think about want you want and say this or type the text.

Accuracy - there is no human touchpoint in preparing the data and visualizing it, machines are programmed to select needed data, aggregate and prepare the data for you. We can avoid human mistakes in making the reports.

Mobility - conversational AI interface are in your devices, this is not a standalone application, this is a simple chat, and with this chat, you can get analytics or book a business trip or create a sales order. All in one.

Use case - Marketing report

Conversational analytics allows you to talk to the data!

