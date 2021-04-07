Top 5 NFT Gaming Platforms to Follow in 2021

NFT gaming platforms have taken the gaming market by storm. Their growth, success, and acceptance by players has attracted the attention of many people, with more gaming platforms being launched every month.

There are many NFT gaming platforms that are known the world over, with some making headlines and breaking records. Below, we take a look at some of the most exciting platforms that are entertaining and attracting more users every day.

1. TradeStars

TradeStars is a fantasy stocks trading platform powered by both the Ethereum blockchain and Matic Layer 2 protocol. On TradeStars, users trade digital assets that represent statistics of real-life events. It is a decentralized social gaming experience where users express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show the worth of their sports knowledge. This is a platform that provides sports lovers a new way to use their knowledge of sports for enjoyment and benefits. The mission of TradeStars is to gather sports fans, gamers and bettors in a revolutionary platform where they can socially interact as well as compete against each other in a transparent and decentralized manner.

TradeStars is a DEX for Fractional NFTs where economic incentives given to users for staking are connected to real-life statistical data. The idea of fractional NFTs is from the fact that most NFTs cannot be owned by regular investors. Therefore, TradeStars has embraced the concept of partial ownership of NFTs by using the ERC-20 standard to represent the NFT fractions and provide the capability of the NFT to set the price and circulating supply of the shares as a function of the market supply and demand.

On the platform, real-life statistics are tokenized with TradeStars fractional NFT implementation where users can trade shares known as Smart Tokens. They can purchase or liquidate smart tokens of any of the unlocked fractional NFT markets as they are interchangeable on the platform. Users can also stake the platform’s token TSX to unlock fractional NFT markets, participate in governance by voting, and receive a fraction of the generated transaction fees.

TradeStars has introduced new aspects from conventional features seen in DeFi and DEXs such as Fractional NFTs and Smart Tokens. A Fractional NFT market is composed by the real-life performance of a sport player tokenized through the Fractionable NFT and its circulating supply of shares or Smart Tokens.

2. NBA Top Shot

NBA Top Shot is an officially licensed blockchain application from the National Basketball Association. It is created in partnership with Dapper Labs and built on top of the Flow blockchain. There are collectible NBA Top Shots available as NFTs that contain a short video of an in-game moment containing specific information such as the game the moment is gotten from, rarity of the collectible, stats of the featured player and seasonal averages. The in-game moment can be in the form of a dunk, a buzzer-beater, a game-winning block and many others.

As a fully licensed product of the NBA, the platform has picked up dramatically, with many collectibles selling for thousands of dollars and some even crossing the six-figure price range. The collectibles are sold in a limited number of packs weekly, and are categorized in tiers based on rarity.

3. CryptoPunks

CryptoPunks are the first NFT on Ethereum and consist of 10,000 uniquely generated characters known as punks. Each punk is owned by one person, with the ownership recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. During the initial release, the platform availed the punks for free, hence they were quickly claimed by early adopters. They are now traded on marketplaces. The rarity of each punk is based on its type, attributes, and accessories, with these accessories determining the value. The most common accessories are two or three and the rarest punks have zero or seven accessories in total.

4. AnRKey X

AnRKey X has created a platform that combines DeFi, NFTs and gaming. Through this platform, users can purchase, play and stake their NFTs while competing against each other in games. The platform has its own token ANRX which facilitates all transactions in the gaming platform and allows users to purchase, stake, sell and compete in the universe.

AnRKey X is one of the founding members of the DeFi Gaming Coalition with other projects in DeFi, gaming and NFTs. It claims to be the first protocol to attach a proprietary and underlying economic mathematical logic model to NFTs in order to derive a true and accurate monetary base value in real-time. AnRKey X has a strong focus on innovating the future of social entertainment by combining DeFi liquidity reward farming and staking with community-driven esports and NFTs.

5. Sorare

Sorare is a global fantasy soccer game that was released in 2019 that allows users to buy, sell and manage a virtual soccer team with digital player cards.

All the digital cards on this platform are NFTs based on the ERC-721 standard. It is possible for the players to verify the scarcity and ownership of their cards and transfer them freely. Each card shows different attributes such as rarity, experience points, and average score of the player. The popularity of Sorare has grown tremendously with the platform securing the official licenses of world-class teams such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich.

Conclusion

The types of NFT gaming platforms vary but their intrigue and entertainment factor is not questionable. Millions of users have used these platforms since the first platform was formed on the blockchain. Most of them are focused on giving the power back to the users, who can benefit from their time on the platform. These platforms are going to leave a positive mark in the crypto space and pave the way for many more projects with more innovative NFTs to be created.

