Top 5 Influencer Marketing Tools and What I Learned After Using Them

@ dana-kachan Dana Kachan Marketing Consultant, Speaker, Author, Content Manager at Fireart Studio

Are you looking for a magic wand to find the best-performing creators and manage your influencer marketing campaigns? These five digital tools can be helpful!

Marketing has evolved into a complex and encompassing system that works great only if it's based on customer trust. Modern consumers, especially Generation Z, need to trust a brand to buy from it. The advertising and nice product visuals aren't enough to convert sales today. Businesses may need the support of those who have already have the ear of their target audience—social media influencers.

How Business Benefits From The Collaboration with Influencers

These people have built personal and close relationships with their community through the quality and engaging content. The company can benefit from collaborating with influencers by entering their community as a friend, not as an advertiser. Influencer marketing helps build brand awareness, grow audience engagement and earn customer loyalty. What's most important, influencer marketing is an actionable conversion generating strategy that constantly increases customer retention.

The Best Influencer Marketing Automation Software

To run successful influencer marketing, all companies should be armed with a strong strategy and the right toolset. Here I share the top five influencer marketing tools that can help you find influencers that really deliver results and track campaign performance. Without further ado, let's consider them.

SocialBook is the AI-powered influencer marketing platform designed for professionals at both sides of the influencer marketing strategy: marketers and influencers. What I find the most exciting about this tool is that it serves as the medium for influencer-brand relationships. There is an extensive functionality allowing marketers to find the best performing influencers. Also, SocialBook provides a set of useful features that empower creators to run a competitive analysis, investigate their audience, explore their niche, and set beneficial partnerships.

It's an all-in-one-place tool that lets you find influencers, track campaign performance, and run bulk email outreach. SocialBook is one of my favorite solutions among the influencer marketing software available on the web today.

Meant for:

Brands

Influencers

Key features:

Comprehensive influencer research

Influencer marketing KPI tracking

In-depth influencer profile analysis

Campaign performance reporting

Competitor monitoring

Bulk email outreach

Pros:

The precise search of influencers based on an advanced system of filters

The 60-day engagement rate enables a more in-depth influencer performance audit

Features designed for both brands and influencers

Free tools inside (cartoonizer, background remover, and thumbnail maker)

Lists of top influencers across different industries based on real-time analytics

Helpful resources, explainer videos, and responsive help center

User-friendly interface

Cons:

There is no free plan, but they offer 2 months for free.

Heepsy is another helpful influencer marketing software. It amazed me with its user-friendly interface and rich functionality, allowing you to automate almost all processes in your influencer marketing strategy. Within seconds, it gives you instant access to an extensive database of YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok influencers by location and category.

Heepsy stands out from other digital tools with its ability to conduct audience demographics and authenticity analysis. It allows you to estimate real influencer impact, determines whether it's a relevant audience, and detects fake influencers.

Meant for:

Agencies

Enterprises

Charities

Startups

Key features:

Access to verified influencer profiles

In-platform chat

Comprehensive campaign analytics and reports

Pros:

No money is exchanged between companies and influencers

More efficient influencer search

Intuitive user interface

Influencers bid on brand opportunities

Cons:

No free trial offered

Tribe Dynamics is one of the best influencer marketing solutions on the list. It enables finding influencers quickly, as well as setting and monitoring large-scale influencer marketing campaigns. This software's peculiarity is the opportunity to run competitive benchmarking analysis and get valuable insights that can improve your influencer marketing campaign performance.

Meant for:

Medium businesses

Large enterprises

Key features:

Cross-channel content monitoring

Influencer community segmentation for more convenient search

An advanced system of engagement metrics

Comparison analytics of brand performance against competitors and market.

Pros:

the time-saving solution for automated influencer content capturing and tracking

a convenient dashboard with easy-to-understand analytics and earned media data

the integrated client feedback system, user-friendly campaign tracking

Cons:

Not customized for UGC management

No integrated contract negotiation tools

No influencer outreach features.

Fourstarzz Media is a great digital tool created specifically for startups, SMEs, and medium-sized businesses with a limited budget that can't afford high monthly payments, but also can’t ignore the benefits of influencer marketing. It's a perfect compromise between the quality and price. Similar to SocialBook, this influencer marketing platform offers functionality for both brands and creators. However, it's more limited compared to the software mentioned above.

Fourstarzz Media offers helpful features for influencer email outreach, structured campaign set-up, management, and analytics.

Meant for:

SMBs

Solopreneurs

Startups

Key features:

Database with more than 750K creators

Comprehensive and detailed influencer marketing reports

Advanced filters that enable precise influencer search

Pros:

An advanced system of influencer search filters

Affordable pricing in comparison with other tools on the list

A simple and user-friendly interface.

Cons:

The functionality is limited by only two features: finding and contacting influencers.

Traackr is a complex solution with functionality designed for influencer discovery, campaign management, and analytics. It provides features for market benchmarking, consistent content monitoring, and advanced influencer search. This software empowers marketers to invest in the right influencers, set marketing campaigns, and scale programs.

Meant for:

Big brands

Enterprises

Agencies

Key features:

The capability to filter out and prioritize creators based on audience insights

Social talks monitoring and validating the creator's real influence on their communities

The opportunity to assess your campaign performance based on audience engagement rates.

Pros:

Easy-to-use influencer performance tracking platform

A complex system of filters for easier influencer search

Cons:

Some technical skills are required to access advanced functionality

Those Are My Favourite 5 Tools. What Are Yours?

Influencer marketing is a powerful aspect of brand promotion that implies collaboration with independent creators. These people can advocate for your brand and endorse your products to the target audience. But the most valuable is that they can help you earn customer loyalty.

To find the right people, you will need the right digital tools that can assist you. I hope that this brief overview of 5 influencer marketing automation tools will help you find the solution that suits you best.

