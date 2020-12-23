Top 5 Gaming VPNs: Free, Trial, and Paid Options

NordVPN, CyberGhost, and ExpressVPN are some of the best gaming VPNs on the market with free trials and affordable monthly rates. This article will explain why and introduce a few other options for you.

What are VPNs?

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are networks shared among devices that allow the users to exchange data, information and files securely without outside interference. When utilizing a VPN, the user's IP address and data shared is unbeknownst to those who are not included within the private network.

VPNs are used for a variety of practices, including personal use, business use, and of course, gaming. Since the onset of the Coronavirus, activities centered within the home have gained more popularity. Namely, many individuals have taken up the practice of gaming who previously had never tried the remote hobby.

The Best VPNs for Gaming

Congruent with this trending phenomenon of home gaming is an increase in interest about online security among the vast majority of consumers. This makes utilizing VPNs for gaming a more timely subject now than ever. There are a handful of gaming VPNs that top the list of most recommended this year.

1. NordVPN

NordVPN was established only eight years ago in 2012. One of the primary reasons why it is a beneficial VPN for gaming users is that it is compatible with multiple operating systems. These include Linux, Windows, and MAC OS.

Among the operating systems for mobile devices with which NordVPN is compatible are Android and iOS (iPhone and Apple mobile devices). There are a number of reasons to choose NordVPN, including their current deal for 68% off of the original price and a total of three months free membership.

2. Hotspot Shield

This is one of the finest gaming VPN programs that you can choose in the New Year. Hotspot Shield touts itself as the fastest VPN globally, an accolade that they earned from the company Speedtest.

It has been featured on CNN, ABC, and the New York Times. This particular VPN encrypts your internet connection with notable levels of security.

3. ExpressVPN

This company is so confident in the efficacy of their services that they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee to all customers. Mobile device users can also enjoy a 7-day trial free of charge to determine whether or not it is the right fit for them.

Network data remains encrypted across the VPN and its services are offered worldwide. Their services are not to be missed, with the company being founded some eleven years ago in 2009. The application may be used on a personal computer (PC) or smartphone.

4. CyberGhost

This is one of the lesser know VPN providers and they offer over 6,100 servers worldwide. Similar to NordVPN, they offer a three-month free subscription bonus to new users. CyberGhost is an application that you may find suits you should you currently be experiencing a need for budgeting.

It is unarguable that this is one of the most affordable VPNs on the market today. The CyberGhost platform is offered to the consumer market for as low as only $2.25 per month. While many VPN companies advertise their services as luxury or especially commendable and then overcharge their customers unnecessarily, CyberGhost takes an alternative approach to business. This group has seen great financial success because they respect their consumer's wallets and dignity. Their services are not to be missed by avid gamers.

5. IPVanish

This program is one of the finest VPNs for gaming on the market today. They have been featured on the Wall Street Journal and the Huffington Post.

Their subscription packages range anywhere from $3.49/month to $34.99/year. One appealing factor for this VPN company is that they are easy to use. You may utilize the VPN for wireless gaming needs, as well as for secure storage necessities.

They also offer a backup option that permits the user to securely save his or her data to a cloud system. Forbes magazine has commended the brand for their exceptional processing speeds across wireless networks.

There were five VPN brands that stand out among the rest in today's contemporary world of secure online gaming. NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Hotspot Shield have been recognized as top players in the world gaming VPNs for their privacy levels.

Also, CyberGhost is a smaller VPN brand that offers exceptionally low subscription rates to their users with a quality product. Topping the list is the IPVanish system, which offers a slough of perks including low subscription rates, safe storage, and cloud access.

