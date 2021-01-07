Best Ways to Utilize the Adobe Experience Cloud: A Short Overview

Providing a great customer experience plays a key part in beating your competition in the industry. Adobe Cloud comes with a set of tools that enable companies to provide omnichannel experiences that differentiate their brand and help in driving results. It is a combination of the best solutions that are highly effective when it comes to marketing, advertising, analytics, and commerce.

These tools are fully integrated through a cloud platform that comes with support, service, and open ecosystems. The products are extremely helpful for companies that are looking to improve customer experience. As a business, there are many different ways you get to benefit from Adobe Cloud products, as they can be utilized in many different ways.

Integration Approach

Coming up with integrated applications for Adobe Cloud is challenging at times as there are several products, APIs, and concepts that go into the process.

Apart from that, there are multiple ways one can achieve their application use case. It is, however, why it is important to identify several things right from the beginning.

First, one needs to identify the customer use case they are trying to solve using the application.

It is also important to understand the specific experience cloud solution your application should integrate with and lastly, the integration capabilities, SDKs, frameworks, APIs, techniques, you are going to use.

Use Cases

One of the best sources of inspiration you can get for your application is the application use cases page that outlines some of the most prevalent scenarios when it comes to integrating applications from third-party sources with the Adobe Cloud experience.

Adobe Experience Cloud Tools

The cloud comes with three different sub clouds all of which offer some of the best solutions required in the fields of analytics, marketing, and advertising.

All the solutions provide unified access, storage, and data collection, as they are connected through the Adobe experience platform.

When one comes up with an integrated app, it is vital to link the use case they are looking to solve with the necessary Adobe solutions. It is recommended that one familiarizing themselves with every individual solution and how they are used to achieve the best results for different businesses.

Integration Capabilities

The solution comes with numerous tools that can be used to create integrated applications alongside API access to various third-party resources.

Although some of the APIs do not share common authorization and architecture methods currently, the company continues two individual gateways to add every individual API to make it easy for developers to access the resources.

