Top 5 Free HTML and CSS Online Training Courses for Beginners

HTML and CSS are two pillars of web development, they are used to create web pages you see every day. HTML provides the structure to your web page and CSS provides them the style to look better. If you want to become a front-end web developer or web designer then a good knowledge of HTML and CSS is a must.

Even though modern-day web development is all about the framework and library like Angular and React , you still need to know HTML and CSS to understand what’s going on and troubleshoot any issue you face while developing a web application.





You might have already seen your favorite website changing the theme, color and appearance at the different times of the year. This all becomes possible due to CSS. Btw, J avaScript is another pillar of web development but we’ll not discuss this article. I have already shared some good books to learn JavaScript beforeHTML stands for HyperText Markup Language, which is around since the inception of web development. HTML has gone through several revisions and the latest one in HTML 5, which is both powerful and features rich compared to previous versions. I have included both HTML as well as HTML 5 courses on this list to learn front-end web development. CSS stands for Cascading Style Sheet and as the name suggests it is used to style your web pages like all the font, color, and stylish elements you see on a web page is controlled by CSS.It allows you to quickly change the style of your web page without making any change to the structure of a web page. For example, by using CSS, you can have different look and feel on your website on different occasions like Christmas style during the Christmas period and normal style during a non-holiday period.You might have already seen your favorite website changing the theme, color and appearance at the different times of the year. This all becomes possible due to CSS.

By the way, if you can spend few bucks like $10 to learn valuable front-end skills like HTML and CSS then I also suggest you take a look at the Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 and CSS3 course by Jonas Schmedtmann on Udemy.

This is one of the best and my favorite courses and you will like it

if you prefer project-based learning. The easiest way to learn modern

web design, HTML5, and CSS3 step-by-step from scratch. You will design

and code a huge project.

5 Free courses to learn HTML and CSS





These courses will also teach you how you can start coding on HTML and CSS on tools like DreamWeaver and online IDE like Mozzila’s Thimble. In this article, I am going to share some free courses you can use to learn HTML and CSS for web development.These courses will not help you to understand the basics of HTML and CSS but also introduce you to the tools and libraries you need for modern-day web development Modern-day development is all about responsive web design so that your website looks beautiful on different devices, but to achieve that you shouldhave a strong understanding of underlying technology like HTML and CSS.These courses will also teach you how you can start coding on HTML and CSS on tools like DreamWeaver and online IDE like Mozzila’s Thimble.





If you want to become an expert front-end web developer, then this free course is a nice place to start with. So, what are you waiting for? Get enrolled and take the opportunity to become an expert web developer without any prior knowledge of HTML and JavaScript. This is one of the best free courses to learn HTML, CSS, and JavaScript development from the front-end web development point of view.This free HTML and CSS training course will teach you all the basic concepts including HTML and JavaScript installation, configuration,server setup, understanding HTML and JavaScript settings, toolbar,creating posts and pages, an overview of HTML and Javascript.In the end, you will learn how to publish your first HTML and Javascriptsite with free hosting. It also uses Mozilla Thimble online HTML and CSS editor for writing code and quickly sees the output on the previous console.If you want to become an expert front-end web developer, then this free course is a nice place to start with. So, what are you waiting for? Get enrolled and take the opportunity to become an expert web developer without any prior knowledge of HTML and JavaScript.

Here is the link to sign up for this course for FREE - Web Developer Course HTML CSS JavaScript Learn Web Design



It helps to build your fundamentals on HTML and CSS is in just one hour and of course, you can spend that much time on a free course. This is one of the best introductory course on HTML and CSS. As the titlesays, it literally starts from scratch but within an hour you learn so much that you can create your own website using HTML and CSS.The course focus on doing things rather than boring you by tedious theory.It starts with the simple introduction of how websites are created and then explains the various way to create your web page like using CMS like WordPress Slovensko and Joomla Basics , by using tools like Adobe dreamweaver and coding by hand.You progress step by step to learn different HTML elements and how to style them using CSS . The course is a little bit out-dated and doesn’t talk about modern-day front-end development frameworks like Bootstrap but still worthy of your time.It helps to build your fundamentals on HTML and CSS is in just one hour and of course, you can spend that much time on a free course.

Here is the link to sign up for this course for FREE

- Web Development By Doing: HTML / CSS From Scratch





That’s impressive, didn’t I said that every developer should know This is another free but good course to learn HTML and CSS for modern web development. In this course, you will learn how to create websites using HTML and CSS The course is full of quizzes, coding challenges, and projects. In one of the code challenges, you will build a responsive website for a mobile device, while in the course project you build a clone of the UK BBC news website and host it on Github for potential employers to see.That’s impressive, didn’t I said that every developer should know Git and have their Github account to showcase his skills to potential employers.

In short, a perfect course for someone who is just getting into web

development. The lectures are interesting and easy to understand, which

makes learning fun.

This is a rather more up-to-date course on HTML and CSS and teaches you the latest version of these technologies, the HTML 5 and CSS 3.



In short, a nice course to learn HTML5 and CSS3 basics for anyone who wants to delve into the world of web development by learning its essential technology stack. No prior experience with web development is required to attend this course.





interaction using JavaScript. This is a free crash course to learn HTML in 2 hours. You will learn about what is HTML and how to create web pages using HTML.You will also learn about the different elements and attribute tags in HTML and how to create HTML forms and style them using CSS and add someinteraction using JavaScript.

Along the way, you will learn how to install the great text editor by Microsoft, Visual Studio Code and the best part is that you will learn all of these free of charge.

That’s all about some of the free courses to learn HTML and CSS and start your journey on the beautiful world of Web Development.

By the way, just learning HTML and CSS won’t be enough for modern web development, you also need to learn frameworks like Twitter Bootstrap to really develop the websites you love.

And, if you can spend few bucks like $10 then I also suggest you take a look at the Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 and CSS3 course by Jonas Schmedtmann on Udemy.

One of the best and my favorite courses and you will like it if you prefer project-based learning. The easiest way to learn modern web design, HTML5, and CSS3 step-by-step from scratch. You will design AND code a huge project.

Other Free Online Courses You May like to explore

Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like these free HTML and CSS

web development courses then please share with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions or feedback then please drop a

comment.

P. S. - If you want to learn about Web Design then I am happy to share that Jonas Schmedtmann also has a free course - Web Design for Web Developers: Build Beautiful Websites on Udemy.

You can use this course to learn web design in 1 hour with 25+ simple-to-use rules and guidelines. You will also get immediate FREE access to the course e-book "Best Resources for Web Design and Development with HTML5 & CSS3"

