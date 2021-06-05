Top 3 White Label VOD Software Development Companies

A rebellion that happened in video solution peak no one could've imagined. Online video platforms keep on dominating the market of content creation, distribution, and advertising.

Even the traditional telecast providers are also providing their content through their video solution platform because they know the future will be online, so they need to provide content on their own platform to survive in this growing industry. However, building a customized video solution from scratch with the exact specification that you need, can easily lead to failure. So you can approach the issue by looking into white-label video solution providers.

What is a White-Label Video Solution?

A white label video solution is a product that is built by one company and sold to content providers repackaged as their own platform.

In simple words, company A manufactures a product, sells it to company B that can rebrand it so their user can’t see the manufacturing link or logos with no more need to invest in production. The white-label video solution provides a default video player and tools that require customization to make it your own.

On this platform, you can attach your own logo and edit templates in the way you like. The white-label solution allows you to eliminate the 3rd party publishing their own advertising or branding.

It saves you time instead of building a customized platform from scratch and also provides the product with multiple options like what the front page needs to look like, scheduled upload, etc.

Benefits of a White label video solution

A faster solution to launch - Getting the solution from a professional, leads to launching your product as fast as you want.

Lower risk - As there is no need to develop your platform from scratch

Reduced short-term Financial - No need of updating or maintaining cost for your product.

Building brand reliability - Having your own product gives you more flexibility and confidence to upload your content on a global level.

Customizable options - You can change the font style, color, and capacity, search bar, background color, buttons colors, template, etc.

1. Webnexs

Webnexs provides a complete white-label video streaming platform with all mandatory features and tools so you don’t even have to worry about increasing subscribers or analyzing user behavior. You can choose the changes on certain options in the player, such as autoplay, loop, seeking, zoom ratio, thumbnail border colors, etc.

Moreover, they provide awesome work at the white label major features like

Their monetization comes with in-depth ad analytics so that you can get the revenue and response of your advertisement. Also. you can choose the perfect paywalls to implement for users like pay-per-view, subscription fee, or attach your own advertisements.

The player is backed by artificial intelligence so that you can analyze and record the user behavior, providing the right content your users need. Using Ad pods you can put multiple ad bundles together and play back to back within a single ad break, which it is mostly used while streaming sports events.

Without the use of 3rd party branding, you can host video conferencing at small webinars, workshops, and conferences, where you also use monetization tools.

Built-in real-time analytics gives users behavior insights so you can reach the conclusion if a product is successful or not, from that you take the actions without any delay. The default encoding and transcoding provide good quality to the end-user irrespective of their location.

The friendly content management system allows you to manage and modify your content and it also allows for direct access to the offline version of your site.

It also protects your information or data from hackers. As they provide in-depth analytics and reports, you can watch the entire traffic of your platform so you don’t need to approach any business analyst.

2. Dacast

Dacast provides you white-label video solution that helps you to host live and on-demand video content. Customizable HTML video players like custom buttons, templates, playlists and more, will improve the user experience. They give the player and video API access for premium plans.

The geo-blocking and video security features provide more security to your video. By using cloud video transcoding you can provide your content in Multi-bitrate streaming and adaptive bitrate streaming which means source content is encoded at multiple bit rates and allows a wide range of stream qualities.

Dacast player specification

The maximum dimension that you can provide is 4K and the minimum dimension case provide no restriction in it.

Depending on the plan that you choose, the total storage can vary.

There is no restriction on both maximum file size and video length.

For IOS and Android platforms, custom player integration SDK is provided.

In-built video monetization tools help you to analyze your user in an easier way.

Adaptable video formats are MP4, FLV, MOV, M4V, MKV, AVI, FLV, VOB, and a lot more, so you can provide video content in different formats.

No restriction for video ratio.

3. BridTV

BridTV provides an impressive white-label video platform where you can improve both your monetization and video ad revenue. By having an experienced programmer you can customize your video player by using application programming interface software. They partner up with top leading advertisement providers that help you to improve the monetization strategy. BirdTV gives astonishing effort on main sectors:

User-friendly and customizable video player increases the user experience.

Publishing and billing administration systems take all your burden for maintaining the revenue section.

Their products support both the leading instant article platform, AMP and Facebook Instant article.

HTML5 video player helps to play your online video on all modern browsers like Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, etc.

Support for add waterfalling, VPAID, VAST, and 2.0 ads

You can provide a powerful monetization with the Ad tags from top companies like VAST, VPAID, and Google IMA.

Smooth advert integration

For promotional videos, you can implement pre-roll, post-roll, mid-roll, and overlay.

Host your own domain with a fully brandable and customizable system.

You get a full-fledged analytic report with the help of real-time analytics.

Your content is hosted by cloud hosting and content is handled by a powerful CDN.



