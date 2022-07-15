5 Reasons to Build a White Label Programmatic DOOH Advertising Platform

Enterprise Marketing Manager at SmartyAds
Traditional offline out-of-home advertising (OOH) is gradually becoming obsolete. Advertisers are no longer making long-term investments in static billboard ads - such placements are already so customary that they skip the eyes of the passers-by and quickly get forgotten.
While online ads are already overrepresented on the web, DOOH has just marched into an active stage of development and is already winning the hearts of advertisers as it doesn’t cause ad fatigue and banner blindness.
As a relatively new advertising medium, DOOH attracts many enthusiasts, searching for opportunities to open their own ad platforms and capitalize on them. Creating your own DOOH solution is a very challenging task that will require a lot of planning, investment, and effort. That’s why we decided to discover whether the game is worth the candle and if there are other ways to simplify the challenge.
DOOH is an acronym that stands for "digital out of home". Basically, it is a digitalized format of traditional out-of-home advertising. The purpose of such advertising is to display effective branding campaigns on digital billboards and many other kinds of digital screens that one can encounter in public places: airports, sports venues, concert arenas, shopping centers, major transport interchanges, subways, and so on.
This allows advertisers to:
With this, it is worth pointing out that DOOH is a relatively new and innovative advertising technology and the infrastructure for it is still being developed.
While the average, traditional out-of-home billboards display the same ad message to everyone (or show several ads one by one), DOOH works according to different mechanics that deliver more in-deep personalization.
Modern data technologies at the core of the DOOH allow it to interact with the target audience based on available data sets that can personalize the advertising experience for the selected group of people.
Sure, the targeting precision on DOOH is far from the one available on personal devices, since it is not based on user cookies or contextual signals. Still, as practice shows, DOOH can leverage the incoming data (most frequently data about the outside environment) to interact with users in a more meaningful and personalized way.
A good example of it (and for sure not a single one) is a DOOH ad campaign delivered by ActionAid near the Piccadilly Circus. It aggregated live data from the local weather station and showed the ads based on weather conditions in order to draw public attention to climate problems.
Likewise, DOOH can leverage other information like time, location, the current availability of products, and more data to keep the ad messages up to the point. With this, advertisers can address their audiences more effectively than on static banners.
Additionally, static billboards cannot track traffic or count how many impressions were served per hour, per day, for the entire duration of the campaign. That’s where the main advantages of DOOH stem from.
Taking the abovementioned advantages and the innovation of the DOOH format, the popularity of digital out-of-home advertising is expected to grow. It opens up a number of opportunities for companies that strive to build programmatic advertising products for this emerging space.
As pandemics are coming to an end and more people venture outside for traveling and offline activities, the experts expect that advertising budgets will largely be distributed to the DOOH channel once again.
Apparently, the ad spending in DOOH is expected to grow exponentially through the years so that by the end of 2027 it will account for
Meantime, the ad tech providers are striving to equip their technologies with DOOH capacities to satisfy the growing need of their clients.
The robust programmatic DOOH solutions are only starting to emerge, so many businesses are searching for opportunities to pioneer this vacant niche with the power of automation.
Creating an ad tech platform entails the same time-consuming stages as creating any other software platform: coding, team and project management, licensing the solution, and then maintaining it and keeping it updated. In case the company has sufficient investments, human resources, and time, this task can be considered feasible. However, these days the ad tech industry developed an easier way for companies to enter the programmatic market.
The white-label model has been used by various industries as a business concept, especially since it is popular in IT. The essence of it is that the tech provider creates a pre-built technology core based on which the startup can build its own solution.
Unlike in the popular franchising model, in this case, the company labels the new solution as its own, establishes its own rules, and pricing, and adjusts the product according to its own needs and operational requirements.
As they say “one should not put all the eggs in just one basket,” so advertisers no longer stick only to web ads but also actively diversify their media mix with DOOH campaigns. Because of this, the popularity of DOOH advertising platforms only grows and is expected to grow more with time.
Agencies and advertising companies that strive to establish themselves as DOOH advertising pioneers have the best chances to do it in 2022 since new models like white-label streamline the process and make it less complicated.