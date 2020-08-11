Top 25 Flutter Mobile App Templates in 2020

14,960 reads

@ kriss krissanawat react native dev,blogger, tech writer

Flutter has been booming worldwide from the past few years. While there are many popular mobile app development technologies out there, Flutter has managed to leave its mark in the mobile application development world. In this article, we’ve curated the best Flutter app templates available on the market as of July 2020.

Flutter can be the framework model for every app out there. This app development framework has taken the world by storm with its simplicity, widgets, and pixel-by-pixel based mobile UI development. Simply, the apps developed using Flutter are beautiful and feature-rich.

Why Flutter?

Flutter makes the app development simpler by applying a Widgets mechanism. Basically, we can create the application interface by simply stacking the Widget tree with different Widgets. The flow of Widgets across the code determines the flow of UI elements on the mobile screen. It makes use of the Dart programming language at its core.

Moreover, the learning curve of Flutter and Dart programming language is not that steep. It easy in comparison with other application development techs. It delivers a cross-platform application development functionality. This means the same coding implementation can be applied to create both Android and iOS-based applications. It offers many libraries out of the box. Not to mention that a plethora of libraries are out there which a Flutter developer can use to easily implement wonderful mobile app features.

The templates can act as a learning material for any Flutter developer especially the beginners. With this in mind, we present you the 25 best open-source, as well as premium, Flutter app templates out there for you to explore.

1. Best Flutter App UI Templates

Here is a GitHub repository offering the fully functional Flutter templates. The templates are open-source. Hence, everyone can use it freely. The templates include the design implementation for hotel booking, Fitness, design course, and custom drawer. These templates can help any Flutter developer especially the beginners to learn and get started with their own custom app. You can choose between the hotel booking UI or Fitness app UI.

The features like card list view with beautiful UI and designs are intuitive and easy to use. One looking for booking apps, fitness apps or course app in Flutter environment should definitely try these templates out.

2. Flutter Chat App

This template offers a complete chat app feature written entirely in Flutter and Dart. The app theme is integrated with Firebase backend. It delivers standard chat app features like real-time conversations, push notifications as well as group chat and video message functionality. It provides 30+ screens with beautiful and subtle chat app UI designs.

Our favorite Flutter app theme includes the integration of camera, online status indicator, profile screen options, social media logins, custom loaders, etc. It also houses the modern Android OS functionality such as dark mode.

3. Flutter Dating App Template

This is one of the best premium Flutter app templates out there which was closely based on the Tinder app. It offers a fully functional dating app template with Firebase server backend integration. This template is entirely written in Flutter. The UI flow and designs are inspired by the Tinder UI kit. This template supports the match-making algorithm along with notifications and real-time messaging. The design implementation supports both Android and iOS platforms.

Inspired by the Tinder app, this app also incorporates the swipe mechanism along with date recommendations. The features like matches, real-time conversations, dating/personal profiles, localizations are a must-have in any dating app. Thus, this template takes an extra effort to provide these features with optimized performance. The new Android features like dark-mode support is also included.

4. Flutter WordPress App Template

This app template is completely written in Flutter and Dart, providing native experience and great performance. It offers optimized collection views, cross-platform support, and modular code. The UI of this template exhibits beautiful newsreader designs. The mobile template is compatible with the integration of any WordPress website. This is one of the best Flutter app templates available on the market.

Users can specify the WordPress URL and the app will automatically fetch the article. Moreover, the UI implementations include an automatic slide menu with WordPress categories, articles pagination / batching, for great performance, news list, and pull to refresh functionality. Thus, this template also houses real-time updates which automatically fetches the latest articles on the list.

5. Grocery, Food, Pharmacy, Store Delivery Mobile App with Admin Panel

The template is a premium tier template available in the Codecanyon marketplace for the price of $79. This mobile app template delivers market directory management system using a Flutter development environment. It offers Google Maps for showing restaurants on the maps with direction to them.

6. News Buzz

New Buzz repository available freely in GitHub delivers a News App template created in Flutter. It uses News API for fetching real-time data and Firebase as the backend and authenticator. The features includes custom news feed based on selected sources, saving articles, explore news based on categories, search for topics, and sharing articles. Hence, this may be the best solution for creating your very own Flutter news app.

7. Flutter Music Player

Flutter Music Player is the first open-source Flutter based material design music player with audio plugin to play local music files. The app demo is available in Play Store. As of now, the template features only support the Android platform with options for iOS features in the future. The feature integrated for Android platform include fetch local songs (Inbuilt Permission), beautiful UI with multiple themes, animation, full-fledged example, play (local files), stop, pause, seek, shuffle, album art, incomplete, onDuration / onCurrentPosition functionalities.

Moreover, this project also has a plugin to fetch songs and use an audio player that can be used in any of your projects. Thus, this template might be the best solution if you are keen on building your very own music player using Flutter.

8. Fluttergram

As the name suggests, the Fluttergram template is an open-source template that provides a fully-functional Instagram clone written in Flutter using Firebase / Firestore. The features are similar to those of the Instagram app.

The template offers custom photo feed based on who you follow (using firebase cloud functions), post photo from camera or gallery, like posts, comment on posts, view all comments on a post, search for users, and much more. Thus, if you are looking to implement your own social media app like Instagram, then this template may be the way to get it all started.

9. BookSearch

BookSearch app template is an open-source app template related to book collecting and reading. The implementation is totally based on Flutter and Dart. It offers four views for book listing, collecting, searching, and reading. Moreover, there is the feature of searching as well as bookmarking your favorite books. If you are looking to create your very own books aggregator and reading app then this app template may be the best option for you.

10. Beer Me Up

This app template is particularly unusual as it has the functionality of logging the beers you drink. However, this app template may be a good source for learning the new Flutter UI, as well as customize the UI based on your needs. The template is a personal beer logging app that allows you to enter every beer you have. Hence, it makes sure to keep a log of them so that you can remember them forever.

11. Food Delivery Flutter + PHP Laravel Admin Panel

Here is another premium tier Flutter app template available in the Codecanyon market place for 79 USD. The app template offers multiple Restaurants or Restaurants directory Management System. There is the feature of Google Maps for showing restaurants on the map with directions to them.

It delivers entities & Models that are ready to use, clean & organized Dart Language code using MVC Pattern, easy to restyle, and theming by on your branding sites, as well as cash on delivery and payment on pickup methods.

14. Trace

Trace is an open-source full-featured, modern crypto portfolio & market explorer. The features include Portfolio Overview, Aggregate Market Explorer, Portfolio Timeline, Transaction History, Portfolio Breakdown, and much more.

15. Taskist

Taskist is an open-source to-do list app written completely in Flutter. The UI is simple, beautiful, and intuitive. It offers a task management system with the ability to add multiple tasks in the list format. The app uses Firebase to store the list. The UI features is based on swiping mechanism where the list can swipe right for more. There is an option of striking out the completed tasks. Moreover, it also features the ability to store and maintain tasks based on different days.

16. Fluxstore Pro – Flutter E-commerce Full App

Fluxstore is a premium tier e-commerce app inspired by the Flutter framework available in the Codecanyon marketplace for $79. With the aim to reduce hours of business spent on designing, developing, and testing a mobile app, it comes as a complete solution for optimizing to deliver your app to the market with high productivity and cost-efficiency. Moreover, it offers features that satisfy all of the business requirements including e-commerce functionalities, impressive UX design, and smooth performance on both iOS and Android devices.

17. Trinity Orientation 2018

This is an app created for Trinity College at the University of Toronto. The app acts as a companion for all first-year students during orientation week. The features include college sitemap, map functionality, chat functionality, events list, gallery, etc. This app may be useful for creating similar apps for other colleges. Nonetheless, it can be used as the learning mechanism for Flutter development.

18. Deer

Here is another to-do list based app template which is available freely in GitHub. This template is a minimalist Todo Planner app built around the idea of efficiency and clean aesthetic. It makes use of the BLoC (Business Logic Component) pattern to manage the app state. It showcases 4 screens. The first one is the list entry screen where you enter the to-do task, then the list screen to view the to-do task list, the screen for task list detail, and the screen to edit the to-do task. Thus, this template can be the right choice to develop your very own to-do list app using Flutter in the BLoC pattern.

19. TailorMade

TailorMade is an open-source daily routine management app template made especially for Fashion designers. It started out as an experiment with Flutter, ReBLoC, and Firebase Cloud Functions but later turned into a valuable tool for managing a Fashion designer’s daily routine.

Moreover, the template is simple, clean, and overall has a very smooth intuitive feel. This template offers 20+ screens which are all fully functional. Hence, it is highly suggested to check this template out as you can have new features to learn in Flutter and also develop your very own routine management app with some tweaks.

20. instory

instory is an open-source app available in Github free of cost. This mobile template delivers a Flutter app with beautiful UI features with 3 screens. The major objective of this app template is to download Instagram stories. Moreover, the app offers the search functionality to search for a particular profile story and download them.

21. StreamApp – Streaming Movies, TV Series and Live TV

Stream app is another premium tier app available in the CodeCanyon store for $29. It delivers features for streaming movies, TV series, and live TV.

This app template has support for formats on external servers, local or AWS S3 storage. It saves a lot of effort for the administrator with features such as remote configuration, auto-import of information from TheMovieDB, integration with AWS API, Firebase, AdMob, and more.

Moreover, the admin panel built using Vue.js and backed by Laravel guarantees you the full power of new technologies.

22. Reply Flutter

This Flutter app template delivers a pixel-perfect implementation of the Reply Material Design Case Study in Flutter. Reply Material Design Case Study is an email app that makes use of Material Design components and Material Theming to implement an on-brand communication experience.

It mainly focuses on UI elements of Flutter such as animation, layouts, and transitions. This template aims to showcase how powerful Flutter has become as a UI framework. Hence, this template can be used as a learning mechanism for Flutter app development.

23. Enigma

Enigma is an open-source one-to-one chat app developed entirely in Flutter. The backend is based on Firebase implementation. This app template delivers real-time one-to-one chatting experience with minimal chatting features.

Since this is a Firebase dependent project, it uses Firebase Phone Authentication, Cloud Firestore, Firebase Storage, and Firebase In-App Messaging. Moreover, the chat interfaces are passcode protected. This template can be a medium to learn how to develop a Flutter chatting app using Firebase features. Hence, you can also develop your very own Flutter chatting app using this template as a starter package.

24. Flutter Pokédex

How can we forget one of the legendary anime Pokémon? There has been a number of games based on it as well. Those who watch Pokémon or play their games simply cannot ignore the vital use of the Pokédex. Well, this template offers the functionality of a Pokédex and is completely built using Flutter. The app hosts the Pokémon list along with their data.

Moreover, what makes this template great is the Widget combination, animations, and charts used in it. This can be a great app to learn the use of animations and different UI components in Flutter. Even if you are not a fan of Pokémon, you should still check this template out.

Conclusion

With this plethora of Flutter app templates available out there, one can surely develop the app they are looking for. Most app templates are open-source which means they are free to use as the starter template for creating your very own Flutter application.

Some premium tier templates are available which provide powerful features that you can mildly customize based on your needs and deploy to the market.

The best Flutter app templates can be the breeding ground for many application startups and solutions for companies. Thus, it is highly suggested to check each one of these flutter app templates for a better understanding of the Flutter app market and its use cases.

Did we miss your favorite Flutter app template? Let us know in the comments!

Previously published at https://www.instaflutter.com/design/flutter-app-templates-examples-best-25-in-2020/

Tags