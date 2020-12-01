Top 24 ES6 Code Snippets for JavaScript Problems

Madza

Here I have hand-picked some of the most useful code snippets from 30 seconds of code. It’s an awesome resource, go ahead and show it some love.

In this article, I tried to sort them based on their practical use, answering common questions you may face in your project:

1. How to hide all elements specified?

const hide = ( ...el ) => [...el].forEach( e => (e.style.display = 'none' )); // Example hide( document .querySelectorAll( 'img' )); // Hides all <img> elements on the page

2. How to check if the element has the specified class?

const hasClass = ( el, className ) => el.classList.contains(className); // Example hasClass( document .querySelector( 'p.special' ), 'special' ); // true

3. How to toggle a class for an element?

const toggleClass = ( el, className ) => el.classList.toggle(className); // Example toggleClass( document .querySelector( 'p.special' ), 'special' ); // The paragraph will not have the 'special' class anymore

4. How to get the scroll position of the current page?

const getScrollPosition = ( el = window ) => ({ x : el.pageXOffset !== undefined ? el.pageXOffset : el.scrollLeft, y : el.pageYOffset !== undefined ? el.pageYOffset : el.scrollTop }); // Example getScrollPosition(); // {x: 0, y: 200}

5. How to smooth-scroll to the top of the page?

const scrollToTop = () => { const c = document .documentElement.scrollTop || document .body.scrollTop; if (c > 0 ) { window .requestAnimationFrame(scrollToTop); window .scrollTo( 0 , c - c / 8 ); } }; // Example scrollToTop();

6. How to check if the parent element contains the child element?

const elementContains = ( parent, child ) => parent !== child && parent.contains(child); // Examples elementContains( document .querySelector( 'head' ), document .querySelector( 'title' )); // true elementContains( document .querySelector( 'body' ), document .querySelector( 'body' )); // false

7. How to check if the element specified is visible in the viewport?

const elementIsVisibleInViewport = ( el, partiallyVisible = false ) => { const { top, left, bottom, right } = el.getBoundingClientRect(); const { innerHeight, innerWidth } = window ; return partiallyVisible ? ((top > 0 && top < innerHeight) || (bottom > 0 && bottom < innerHeight)) && ((left > 0 && left < innerWidth) || (right > 0 && right < innerWidth)) : top >= 0 && left >= 0 && bottom <= innerHeight && right <= innerWidth; }; // Examples elementIsVisibleInViewport(el); // (not fully visible) elementIsVisibleInViewport(el, true ); // (partially visible)

8. How to fetch all images within an element?

const getImages = ( el, includeDuplicates = false ) => { const images = [...el.getElementsByTagName( 'img' )].map( img => img.getAttribute( 'src' )); return includeDuplicates ? images : [...new Set (images)]; }; // Examples getImages( document , true ); // ['image1.jpg', 'image2.png', 'image1.png', '...'] getImages( document , false ); // ['image1.jpg', 'image2.png', '...']

9. How to figure out if the device is a mobile device or a desktop/laptop?

const detectDeviceType = () => /Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry|IEMobile|Opera Mini/i.test(navigator.userAgent) ? 'Mobile' : 'Desktop' ; // Example detectDeviceType(); // "Mobile" or "Desktop"

10. How to get the current URL?

const currentURL = () => window .location.href; // Example currentURL(); // 'https://google.com'

11. How to create an object containing the parameters of the current URL?

const getURLParameters = url => (url.match( /([^?=&]+)(=([^&]*))/g ) || []).reduce( ( a, v ) => ((a[v.slice( 0 , v.indexOf( '=' ))] = v.slice(v.indexOf( '=' ) + 1 )), a), {} ); // Examples getURLParameters( 'http://url.com/page?n=Adam&s=Smith' ); // {n: 'Adam', s: 'Smith'} getURLParameters( 'google.com' ); // {}

12. How to encode a set of form elements as an object?

const formToObject = form => Array .from( new FormData(form)).reduce( ( acc, [key, value] ) => ({ ...acc, [key]: value }), {} ); // Example formToObject( document .querySelector( '#form' )); // { email: 'test@email.com', name: 'Test Name' }

13. How to retrieve a set of properties indicated by the given selectors from an object?

const get = ( from , ...selectors ) => [...selectors].map( s => s .replace( /\[([^\[\]]*)\]/g , '.$1.' ) .split( '.' ) .filter( t => t !== '' ) .reduce( ( prev, cur ) => prev && prev[cur], from ) ); const obj = { selector : { to : { val : 'val to select' } }, target : [ 1 , 2 , { a : 'test' }] }; // Example get(obj, 'selector.to.val' , 'target[0]' , 'target[2].a' ); // ['val to select', 1, 'test']

14. How to invoke the provided function after wait (in milliseconds)?

const delay = ( fn, wait, ...args ) => setTimeout(fn, wait, ...args); delay( function ( text ) { console .log(text); }, 1000 , 'later' ); // Logs 'later' after one second.

15. How to trigger a specific event on a given element, optionally passing custom data?

const triggerEvent = ( el, eventType, detail ) => el.dispatchEvent( new CustomEvent(eventType, { detail })); // Examples triggerEvent( document .getElementById( 'myId' ), 'click' ); triggerEvent( document .getElementById( 'myId' ), 'click' , { username : 'bob' });

16. How to remove an event listener from an element?

const off = ( el, evt, fn, opts = false ) => el.removeEventListener(evt, fn, opts); const fn = () => console .log( '!' ); document .body.addEventListener( 'click' , fn); off( document .body, 'click' , fn); // no longer logs '!' upon clicking on the page

17. How to get readable format of the given number of milliseconds?

const formatDuration = ms => { if (ms < 0 ) ms = -ms; const time = { day : Math .floor(ms / 86400000 ), hour : Math .floor(ms / 3600000 ) % 24 , minute : Math .floor(ms / 60000 ) % 60 , second : Math .floor(ms / 1000 ) % 60 , millisecond : Math .floor(ms) % 1000 }; return Object .entries(time) .filter( val => val[ 1 ] !== 0 ) .map( ( [key, val] ) => ` ${val} ${key} ${val !== 1 ? 's' : '' } ` ) .join( ', ' ); }; // Examples formatDuration( 1001 ); // '1 second, 1 millisecond' formatDuration( 34325055574 ); // '397 days, 6 hours, 44 minutes, 15 seconds, 574 milliseconds'

18. How to get the difference (in days) between two dates?

const getDaysDiffBetweenDates = ( dateInitial, dateFinal ) => (dateFinal - dateInitial) / ( 1000 * 3600 * 24 ); // Example getDaysDiffBetweenDates( new Date ( '2017-12-13' ), new Date ( '2017-12-22' )); // 9

19. How to make a GET request to the passed URL?

const httpGet = ( url, callback, err = console .error ) => { const request = new XMLHttpRequest(); request.open( 'GET' , url, true ); request.onload = () => callback(request.responseText); request.onerror = () => err(request); request.send(); }; httpGet( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1' , console .log ); // Logs: {"userId": 1, "id": 1, "title": "sample title", "body": "my text"}

20. How to make a POST request to the passed URL?

const httpPost = ( url, data, callback, err = console .error ) => { const request = new XMLHttpRequest(); request.open( 'POST' , url, true ); request.setRequestHeader( 'Content-type' , 'application/json; charset=utf-8' ); request.onload = () => callback(request.responseText); request.onerror = () => err(request); request.send(data); }; const newPost = { userId : 1 , id : 1337 , title : 'Foo' , body : 'bar bar bar' }; const data = JSON .stringify(newPost); httpPost( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts' , data, console .log ); // Logs: {"userId": 1, "id": 1337, "title": "Foo", "body": "bar bar bar"}

21. How to create a counter with the specified range, step and duration for the specified selector?

const counter = ( selector, start, end, step = 1 , duration = 2000 ) => { let current = start, _step = (end - start) * step < 0 ? -step : step, timer = setInterval( () => { current += _step; document .querySelector(selector).innerHTML = current; if (current >= end) document .querySelector(selector).innerHTML = end; if (current >= end) clearInterval(timer); }, Math .abs( Math .floor(duration / (end - start)))); return timer; }; // Example counter( '#my-id' , 1 , 1000 , 5 , 2000 ); // Creates a 2-second timer for the element with id="my-id"

22. How to copy a string to the clipboard?

const copyToClipboard = str => { const el = document .createElement( 'textarea' ); el.value = str; el.setAttribute( 'readonly' , '' ); el.style.position = 'absolute' ; el.style.left = '-9999px' ; document .body.appendChild(el); const selected = document .getSelection().rangeCount > 0 ? document .getSelection().getRangeAt( 0 ) : false ; el.select(); document .execCommand( 'copy' ); document .body.removeChild(el); if (selected) { document .getSelection().removeAllRanges(); document .getSelection().addRange(selected); } }; // Example copyToClipboard( 'Lorem ipsum' ); // 'Lorem ipsum' copied to clipboard.

23. How to find out if the browser tab of the page is focused?

const isBrowserTabFocused = () => ! document .hidden; // Example isBrowserTabFocused(); // true

24. How to create a directory, if it does not exist?

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const createDirIfNotExists = dir => (!fs.existsSync(dir) ? fs.mkdirSync(dir) : undefined ); // Example createDirIfNotExists( 'test' ); // creates the directory 'test', if it doesn't exist

