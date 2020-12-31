Top 15 Basic DevOps Interview Questions: 2021 Edition

1. What is DevOps?

The Term DevOps was Initiated by combining Operations and Development teams. DevOps is a mix of tools, that guide automation of complete infrastructure. It is a mindset of IT, and it encourages, the communication and automation between developers and certain IT operations.

2. Why do we need DevOps?

To get fast application development, and to meet the requirements of users. DevOps is motivated by all agile processes, for automating the development, and operation processes. It helps in delivering continuous applications to the end-users, for getting more benefits.

3. What are the Adoptions in DevOps Industry?

Take a Smart Approach to Automation. Emphasize Quality Assurance Early. Adopt Iteratively. Understand and Address Your Unique Needs. Make the Most of Metrics. Embrace a DevOps Mindset.

4. What are the key aspects of DevOps?

Automated Delivery Pipeline. Configuration Management. Regular Integration. Automated Monitoring & Health Checks. The Firefighter Role. Infrastructure as Code.

5. How would you explain the concept of “Infrastructure as Code”?

Infrastructure as code is the way we manage Infrastructure, products such as connection topology, Load balancers, Virtual Machines, Networks, with a Descriptive sample. That is by using the same version as DevOps, the team uses like source code. Infrastructure as code is defined to solve the issue of Environment.

6. What is the use of a chef in DevOps?

The chef is the best configuration management tool, to deal with machine setup on servers, virtual machines and in the cloud. So many companies utilize chef software to manage their Infrastructure. The chef is made of ruby and Erlang programming languages.

7. What is the purpose of Git?

The main purpose of Git is to handle a project, with a combination of files, as they turn over time. It stores this information in a Data Design known as Repository. Git has a set of commit objects. It belongs to the third-generation version control tool.

8. How is DevOps Helpful to Developers?

It helps Developers make fast decisions and complete Applications that a user needs. DevOps is a mix of tools, so many developers analyze the data by using this tool to get accurate data and complete the task in Specified Time. Developers get more benefits by using DevOps.

9. Name the popular scripting language of DevOps

Python

10. Name some Agile Methods in DevOps

Test-first programming. Regular refactoring. Continuous Integration. Simple design. Pair programming. Sharing the codebase between programmers. A single coding standard for all programmers. A common “war-room” style work area.

11. Name some DevOps Tools

BitBucket. Sentry. GitHub. Ansible. Vagrant. Nagios. Phantom. Docker. Jenkins. Slack.

12. What is Scope for SSH?

SSH is simply restricted, we won’t allow Running “apt for getting an update” or “apt-get install”. We apply Ansible Recipes, to provision your environment, from scratch, we can not provide complete SSH Access.

13. What are the Benefits Of Devops With reference to Technical And Business Perspectives?

1)Technical Benefits:

a) Software Delivery is continuous.

b) Reduces Complexity in problems.

c)Faster approach to resolve problems

d)Manpower is reduced.

2.Business Benefits:

a)Stable operating environments.

b)Advanced Communication and Collaboration.

c)Fast Delivery of Business Features.

14. What are Anti-patterns of DevOps?

1.DevOps Isn’t Feasible with Legacy Systems.

2.DevOps Gets Rid of Operations.

3.DevOps and Security Are Foes.

4.DevOps Is Only About Automation.

5. You Need a Dedicated DevOps Team.

6.DevOps Is All About the Tools.

7. Agile and DevOps Are the Same.

8.DevOps Is Merely Merging Development and Operations Teams.

15. What is the Role of AWS in DevOps?

When the interviewer asks this question, go direct by explaining that AWS is a cloud service from Amazon, that helps ensure scalability with computing and storage. With AWS, any company can develop and offer complex products and move applications on the cloud.

