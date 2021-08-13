Top 12 CSS Selectors You Should Know

\\\nSo you have learned the basic id, class, and descendant selectors—and then called it a day? If so, you're missing out on an enormous level of flexibility. You owe it to yourself to commit these advanced CSS and CSS3 selectors to memory\n\n## CSS Rules\n\nEvery CSS rule follows this general pattern\n\n```css\nselector {\n\tproperty : value ;\n}\n```\n\nwhere we have a selector (e.g. h1) and a declaration block ({}) where we declare our styles. In understanding CSS The biggest key player is understanding selectors and how they work, CSS selectors are what allows us to target specific Html Elements and apply styles in the declaration block to them, we won't be focusing on styles right now though, our focus would be on the selecting and what goes in that selector area\n\nLet's get into it 👇\n\n### 1. Universal Selector\n\n*Selects everything*\n\n```css\n/* Selects all elements */\n* {\n\tcolor : black ;\n}\n```\n\nThe CSS universal selector is donated by an asterisk ✳. It selects all elements regardless of their type present on the page. In the example above all elements on the page will get the style of `color: black;` assuming we don't have any more specific selectors that conflict with that.\n\n### 2. Element (Type) Selector\n\n```css\n/* Selects all img */\nimg {\n\twidth: 200px;\n\theight: 100px ;\n}\n```\n\nThe `Element` Selector Selects all instances of a tag or element present on the page, in our case, we would be giving all `img` HTML elements on the page the specified width and height.\n\n### 3. Class Selector\n\n```css\n/* Selects all elements with class of 'blue' */\n.blue {\n\tborder: blue 2px dotted ;\n\tbackground-color: white;\n\tcolor: blue;\n}\n```\n\nThe CSS `class` selector is probably the most useful and versatile selector, it selects all elements that have given the `class value` in their `class` attribute. In the example above it will select all elements that have the "blue" value in their `class` attribute\n\n### 4. ID Selector\n\n```css\n/* Selects the element with the id attribute set to '#header' */\n#header {\n\tborder: blue 2px dotted ;\n\twidth: 200px;\n\theight: 100px ;\n}\n```\n\nNext, we have the `ID` selector. ID selectors are the most powerful in terms of [CSS specificity](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Specificity), just like the `class` selector, it targets specific elements in our markup, that we can then reference in our CSS.\n\n> Note: The value of an element's `ID` must be unique on a web page. It is a violation of the [HTML standard](https://www.w3.org/TR/html/dom.html#the-id-attribute) to use the value of an ID more than once in the same document tree. id selectors are rigid and don't allow for reuse\n\n### 5. Selector List\n\n```css\n/* Selects all matching elements in the list */\nspan, div, p {\n\ttext-align: center;\n\tcolor: rgb(0, 0, 0)\n}\n```\n\nThe CSS `selector list` `(,)` allows us to select multiple elements with **different selectors** at once and style them. You have more than one thing which uses the same CSS then the individual selectors can be combined into a selector list so that the rule is applied to all of the individual selectors. This is done by grouping them in a comma-separated list and CSS selects all the matching elements in the list\n\n> Note: When you group selectors in this way, if any selector is invalid the whole rule will be ignored.\n\n<h1><u> Combinator Selectors </u></h1>\n\nThis final group of selectors combines other selectors in order to target elements within our documents\n\n### 6. Descendant Combinator\n\n```css\n/* Selects all <a>'s that are nested inside an <ul> */\nul a{\n\ttext-decoration: none;\n\tcolor: dodgerblue;\n}\n```\n\nThis `selector` allows us to select elements that are descendants of some other selector.\n\n> we are selecting all `<a>` nested anywhere within an `<ul>`, it doesn't have to be the first child or first descendant it can be anywhere nested inside the `ul`\n\n### 7. Adjacent Sibling Combinator\n\n```css\n/* Selects only <p> tags that are immediately preceded by a <h1> */\nh1 + p{\n\tcolor: dark-grey;\n}\n```\n\nThe + combinator selects adjacent element siblings. It will select only the element that is immediately preceded by the former element. In this case, only the first paragraph after each will have dark-grey text.\n\n> This means that the second element must directly follow the first, and both share the same parent.\n\n### 8. (Direct) Child Combinator\n\n```css\n/* Selects all <h2> that are direct children of a <div> */\ndiv > h2{\n\tcolor: white;\n}\n```\n\nThe `>` combinator acts more like the `descendant combinator` expect that it is more particular and selects direct children of the parent element, in the Example: `div > h2 ` will match all `<h2>` elements that are nested directly inside of a `<div>`.\n\n> With the `descendant combinator` we would select any nested child or grandchild of the parent element. But the child combinator `>` selects only direct children.\n\nSorry grandchildren only children allowed 😋.\n\n## Attribute Selectors\n\nThe attribute selectors allow us to select elements based on the presence of a certain attribute on an element:\n\n### 9. X\\[href="foo"\\]\n\n```css\na[href="https://hashnode.com/"] {\n color: blue; \n}\n```\n\nThe snippet above will style all anchor tags which link to <https://hashnode.com/;> they'll receive the blue color. All other anchor tags will remain unaffected.\n\nWhat if the link does indeed direct to Hashnode, but maybe the path is [hashnode.com](http://hashnode.com) rather than the full URL?\n\n### 10. X\\[href\\*="foo"\\]\n\n```css\na[href*="hashnode"] {\n color: blue; \n}\n```\n\nThere we go. The star designates that the proceeding value must appear somewhere in the attribute's value\n\n### 11. X\\[href^="HTTP"\\]\n\n```css\na[href^="http"] {\n text-decoration: 1px solid blue;\n padding-left: 10px;\n}\n```\n\nthe carat symbol `^` designates the beginning of a string. If we want to target all anchor tags that have an href which begins with http, we could use a selector similar to the snippet shown above.\n\n### 12. X\\[href$=".jpg"\\]\n\n```css\na[href$=".jpg"] {\n color: red;\n}\n```\n\nthe symbol `$` refers to the end of a string. X\[href$=".jpg"\]

```css
a[href$=".jpg"] {
 color: red;
}
```

the symbol `$` refers to the end of a string. In this case, we're searching for all anchors which link to an image—or a URL that ends with .jpg.

### Conclusion

Alright coder we have covered quite a bit about CSS selectors! 🎉.

* Universal Selector
* Element (Type) Selector
* Class and ID Selectors
* Combinators
 * Adjacent, Descendant, and Direct Child Combinators
* Attribute Selectors and their variants.

 \
In the next part of this series, we are going to talk about **Pseudo Selectors**, a big and widely confusing topic in CSS 🤔.

\
So what are you waiting for, take this knowledge out there and go write some top-notch CSS styles that will impress your friends.