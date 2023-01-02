Top 10 Web3 Events You Should Attend in Jan-May 2023

🙌 Hey web3 folks! If you’re looking to attend some decent web3 conferences in the first half of 2023, here are some must-go events to check out. In this article, I’m sharing only a few that I think will be big and have great opportunities as well as cool audiences. I’m only listing 1–2 per month so you don’t get overwhelmed with too many options. January Not much going on this month, to be honest. Even so, if you’re in Europe, the might still be worth checking out. It looks like it’s mostly about DeFi, but there will be some web3 topics covered too. (January 13–15) in Zurich, Switzerland World Crypto Conference February __ __which features speakers on a variety of web3 topics, including DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse. Blockchain Economy (Feb 1–2) in London, UK I already see some interesting speakers listed, so it might be a good time. However, in my experience, networking is stronger in London. . Blockchain Convention (Feb 22–23) in Barcelona, Spain __ __is the largest and longest-running Eth event in the world. the dates overlap with the Miami web3 week. You’ll have to decide which one you want to go to. Eth Denver (Feb 27 — Mar 5) in Denver, CO, USA BUT(!) March Kick-off spring in for the featuring the main event It will focus on the intersection of blockchain and gaming, with talks and workshops on NFTs, the metaverse, and more. Miami, FL, USA ( ) Web3 week Feb 27 — Mar 5 . ) Expoverse conference (Mar 2 — Mar 5 This is the fourth Parisian blockchain week. Should be cool. Paris Blockchain Week (Mar 20–24) in Paris, France. April If to choose only one to go in the first half of 2023, just wait until April and go to This is one of the biggest and most well-known in the blockchain industry. Consensus by Coindesk (April 26–28) in Austin, Texas, USA. May ay is for iami again :) M M : This conference is all about bitcoin and its future, with talks, workshops, and networking events focused on cryptocurrency. Bitcoin 2023 (May 18 - 20) in Miami, FL, USA These are just a few of the many web3 events happening in the first half of 2023. 🌎 Happy conference-hopping and see you in 2023!