Top 10 Software Development Companies Working with Automotive AI

Artificial intelligence is being rapidly integrated into a variety of high-tech industries, with automotive being no exception. In fact, AI incorporation in the automotive industry is near-omnipresent: car manufacturers use the technology at almost every stage of the car-making process, and smart vehicle drivers harness the power of machine learning to receive diagnostics and safely navigate the road.
Naturally, developing a secure and high-performance AI application for automotive is a challenging task, as any fault in the software can result in disastrous consequences. Because of that, finding a development partner for that purpose can be exceptionally tough. Hopefully, this selection of 10 industry-approved development companies will help you find the team you can fully rely on.
It’s not about the number of services the company claims to be an expert in, it’s the actual portfolios, clients, awards, and customer reviews that matter the most. I’ve looked at dozens of Clutch pages and case studies to choose the most impressive and dependable development teams working with AI solutions for Automotive.
Since I like to keep things somewhat brief in the summary department, I strongly encourage you to check out the companies’ pages and projects by yourself, just to ensure that the listing that has caught your eye is indeed a great fit for the kind of automotive project you’re trying to create. So without further ado, let’s get into it.
Headquarters: Tallinn, Estonia
Founded: 2018
Company size: 200
Project examples:
The Estonia-based development team of Bamboo Apps has garnered widespread acclaim in the automotive industry as a trusted partner of Škoda, Jaguar Land Rover, Rinspeed, Mitsubishi, and multiple other world-class OEMs. The reason for that is simple: it’s hard to match the sheer level of expertise the company has in delivering effective solutions for connected, autonomous, shared, and electric vehicles. With a Clutch score of 4.9 and a multitude of industry awards, Bamboo Apps stands as a very reliable automotive software vendor.
A great example of their AI prowess is the Self-Drive project, which is a unique vehicle acquisition platform that acts as a voice assistant. The solution guides the driver along a set course while providing contextual information about the vehicle. At the end of the test drive, the customer can purchase the vehicle – all that without the need for a sales manager.
Bamboo Apps’ expertise is as follows:
Headquarters: Espoo, Finland
Founded: 1968
Company size: 24,000
Project examples:
Tietoevry is a Finnish IT software and service company providing automotive engineering services. A trusted partner of Helsinki Regional Transport Authority (HSL), Finnish Transport Agency (FTA), the Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment (ELY) for North Savo, as well as multiple European electric vehicle brands, Tietoevry creates cutting-edge mobility technology for a safer and cleaner future.
The team has broad experience in building automotive AI applications, which support advanced driving assistance functions, for example, AI-based parking assists. Their apps can also gather updates from the car sensor data fusion, advanced analytics, and machine learning algorithms to create high-definition map content.
Tietoevery’s expertise includes:
Headquarters: Santa Clara, USA
Founded: 2006
Company size: 200
Project examples:
Grape Up aims to help companies create a software-centric future for the automotive industry by delivering end-to-end SDV building services – and its track record so far has been stellar. The team constitutes value-aligned partnerships based on constant feedback, ownership, and willingness to innovate, which results in top-notch client experiences and, of course, products.
GrapeUp’s experience in AI is nothing to scoff at: the company knows how to handle predictive maintenance, expandable AI, supply chain optimization, MLOps, and data streaming, augmented testing with prediction, and deep learning neural networks. Their AI-based collaboration with an established sports car manufacturer is definitely worth checking out if you’re interested.
GrapeUp’s expertise encompasses:
Headquarters: Clearwater, USA
Founded: 2014
Company size: 150
Project examples:
KitRUM puts emphasis on high-class services for auto-piloting software, data sync, distribution, interconnection, voice assistants, music, and video playback. The team boasts robust tech skills in big data, ML/AI development, cloud solutions, IoT, and embedded software. It is the talent behind the world’s leading carpooling platform that supports a community of 100 million drivers.
Their AI expertise is apparent in the platform’s analytics and management capabilities, which incorporate sophisticated algorithms and API integrations. So far, the functionality has yielded a significant reduction in costs and man hours required to carry out quality freight management and transportation planning.
KitRUM is an expert in:
Headquarters: Warsaw, Poland
Founded: 2007
Company size: 3400
Project examples:
A certified partner of Microsoft and an advanced consulting partner of AWS, Andersenlab is a tech company with a truly impressive industry reputation. Having 14 years of experience in Automotive, the software team offers a wide variety of services to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers all over the world.
Andersenlab’s expert knowledge of AI and machine learning technology is best exemplified by their work on an industrial IoT solution for Automotive. Using its fully automated ML features, the software can detect deviations and anomalies in the data it processes and then triggers various custom events. The solution can also send automated messages, notifications, and alerts.
Andersenlab offers the following:
Headquarters: Chicago, USA
Founded: 2002
Company size: 2500
Project examples:
Intellias has been delivering production-grade software for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers for years at this point, garnering widespread acclaim for its safe, adaptive, and AI-based applications. Today, Intellias is well renowned for its expertise in connected and autonomous vehicle solutions, which has earned the company a rightful spot on this list.
The HD Maps and Cloud Data Platform is a good showcase of the team’s prowess. The software delivers shared real-time and historical sensor data, multilayer high definition (HD) maps, and predictive machine learning, creating the perfect environment for the development of proprietary solutions and serving as a one-stop marketplace for enterprise-grade, continuously updated spatiotemporal data.
Intellias are experts in:
Headquarters: Tallinn, Estonia
Founded: 1991
Company size: 2000
Project examples:
Eleks is a well-established European partner of several OEMs and Tier-1 companies that believes that the future of automotive lies in electrification, shared mobility, and technology convergence. Their expert team applies accurate data analytics across their clients’ entire value chain, creating insights that drive smarter product decisions and deliveries.
Their complex solution for Russman, a car rental business, uses AI-based predictive analysis to calculate demand, among many other things. The system is so precise, that the automotive company’s accuracy of demand predictions has increased by 95%.
The Eleks team can do the following:
Headquarters: Torrance, USA
Founded: 2014
Company size: 160
Project examples:
Binariks helps companies convert drivers into brand ambassadors by offering them seamless driving experiences every day. The company focuses on protecting customers from life-threatening situations with ADAS software that simplifies driving and parking, as well as maximizing the usage of big data to create reliable maintenance, navigation, and automation solutions.
Binariks created an IoT platform that could balance the EV charging grid with the help of machine learning technology: the app tracks fluctuating electricity prices and predicts the best charging options for various cars. Users can even get an optimized charging schedule powered by a custom AI algorithm.
Binariks possess expertise in:
Headquarters: Lviv, Ukraine
Founded: 2002
Company size: 1800
Project examples:
With over 1000 tech experts on board, the team of N-ix helps automotive suppliers achieve their milestones faster. Their software engineers have years of experience in building efficient and secure cloud solutions, big data platforms, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions, and are skilled in implementing AI and machine learning algorithms.
For example, the mobile app for iCabby (a cloud-based taxi dispatch platform) features intelligent voice assistants that facilitate taxi booking for users and simplify trip planning and billing for drivers. The smart analytics features also help match a passenger with a driver closest to them, predict the supply and demand in a particular region, adjust for bottlenecks along the route, etc.
N-ix provides expertise in:
Headquarters: Gurgaon, Haryana (India)
Founded: 2001
Company size: 500
Project examples:
With vast expertise in computerized vehicle diagnostics software, driver-assist software, GPS solutions, and OTA updates, OrangeMantra stands as one of the top automotive software development teams on the market. Over the years, the company has collaborated with leading automotive brands and OEMs to build performance-oriented, safe, and adaptive software solutions for connected and autonomous driving.
One of OrangeMantra’s projects is an application that helps motorcyclists navigate using the vehicle’s odometer and manage calls on the go. The application uses smart analytics to aid users in route planning, utilizing geographical and meteorological data, as well as real-time traffic information.
OrangeMantra is an expert in: