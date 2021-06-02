Top 10 Python Frameworks Ranked on Github

A framework is a library that makes building web applications easier. Frameworks provide a structure for developers so they can focus more on the business logic of their applications. Python has one of the largest ecosystems with a great number of different libraries, frameworks, and tools for developers. Let's take a look at the best Python frameworks for web development. Here is a list of the ten highest-ranked Python frameworks on GitHub.

Django

Django is an open-source framework that makes things very fast and scalable. It enables programmers to develop apps and websites of different complexity within a short time. Django's advantages are reusability of components, less code, low coupling, and a principle of not repeating. Moreover, the framework is easy to use. You don't need special tools to develop a Django project. You can write it in a typical text editor, such as notepad. In this way, Django is easy to learn for beginners.

Django's features include automatic database generation, automatic admin interface generation, inherited templates, caching, internationalization, and serialization. With Django, you can work with data in JSON, RSS, XML, HTML, and other formats. You can build a wide range of websites from social networks to news platforms. Examples of products built with Django include Instagram, Pinterest, Mozilla, Disqus, and Bitbucket.

Flask

On the contrary to Django, Flask is suitable for developing small applications. It's a microframework that doesn't require particular tools or libraries. Flask has no database abstraction layer. It's most commonly used with MongoDB. Flask is useful if you prefer to develop configurations of your application by yourself. Using Flask, you can also build web servers, integrate unit testing support. Moreover, the framework is compatible with Google App Engine. Among the most significant sites created using Flask are Twilio, Pinterest, and Linked-in.

Tornado

This framework was created for FriendFeed project at the start. Similarly to Flask, Tornado possesses basic features and an asynchronous library. If scaled, it can deal with tens of thousands of open connections. Tornado is different from other Python frameworks because it is not based on WSGI. It supports Linux and BSD OS. Tornado is appropriate to develop simple applications.

Falcon

This micro framework enables you to create small applications, app backends, and higher-level frameworks. It is one of the fastest web frameworks in Python. Its main features are:

An ability to use either micro or full-stack applications;

MVC & HMVC;

Low memory use;

Autoloader mechanism;

Advanced router capabilities;

Dependency injection.



Falcon is not appropriate for serving HTML pages, but it is relevant for those who follow RESTful APIs conception. Such companies as Сronitor, EMC, Hurricane Electric, OpenStack, Opera Software, Wargaming, Rackspace use Falcon.

Hug

It is a fast Python micro-framework designed to build APIs. Hug provides developers with a few API versions, automatic documentation, and annotation-powered validation. Its compilation from Cython positively influenced the performance. Also, thanks to the development of an endpoint of an API, it is possible to use it via HTTP from a terminal or locally. In this way, Hug can serve as a library.

Despite the advantages, Hug does not contain a database integration so you should use SQAlchemy or something similar. On the one hand, it is inconvenient. On the other hand, you can abstract separate pieces of code and apply it for different applications.

Sanic

It is one of the fastest frameworks to develop APIs. It runs in an asynchronous mode and achieves more requests per second. With this framework, you can use sync/await syntax from Python 3.5 and make your code non-blocking and speedy.

Aiohttp

It is an asynchronous web framework which applies Python's 3.5+ features. It combines the functions of a server and a clients' web frameworks providing customers with a WebSocket and a client's server. Moreover, the framework supports integration with Jinja2.

The advantage of the framework is that it possesses many async drivers and wrapping objects for popular databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redis, etc.

Pyramid

Pyramid is an open-source web app framework, which strives to execute many tasks with low complexity. It involves the use of external libraries for templates and database operations. Its features include URL generation, extensible configuration, a wide range of templating and asset specifications, support, testing, clear data documentation, and others.

Apps created with Pyramid begin from single modules and can develop into grand projects. The framework is suitable for both small and large applications. It is useful for developing CMSs as well as prototyping.

Growler

This microframework is relatively less popular compared to other Python-based frameworks. It is single-threaded, partially implemented, and not thoroughly tested. Growler is built atop asyncio. The custom chain of its middleware provides an easy way to deploy complex applications.

CherryPy

A common Python-based framework has proven its stability and speed throughout the years. It is easy to set up and customize. It makes it possible to launch multiple HTTP servers simultaneously. Moreover, you may deploy an application wherever Python is installed because CherryPy includes embedded servers. Its features are output compression, flexibility of a plugin system, and configuration of its parts. Using CherryPy, you may choose a preferable template engine as the framework does not make you use a concrete one.

