Top 10 Python Database Drivers Packages and Projects

Python is a known modular language which imports many useful operations from its standard library. Of course, it isn’t possible to program Python without using it. It has become an excellent alternative for many programmers because it is an open source program which was developed under an OSI license. You can download, install and run it on any computer without any charge. It is available in various builds and supports around 21 different operating systems making it have universal appeal.

Python Database Drivers Packages and Projects

Below is a python database drivers library list which would be useful for any programmer interested in python:

redis-py - The Redis Python Client.



redis-py 3.5.x will be the last version of redis-py that supports Python 2. The 3.5.x line will continue to get bug fixes and security patches that support Python 2 until August 1, 2020. redis-py 4.0 will be the next major version and will require Python 3.5+.



PyMySQL - Pure Python MySQL driver compatible to mysql-python.



This package contains a pure-Python MySQL client library, based on PEP 249.

Most public APIs are compatible with mysqlclient and MySQLdb.

NOTE: PyMySQL doesn't support low level APIs _mysql provides like data_seek, store_result, and use_result. You should use high level APIs defined in PEP 249. But some APIs like autocommit and ping are supported because PEP 249 doesn't cover their usecase.

asyncpg - A fast PostgreSQL Database Client Library for Python/asyncio



asyncpg is a database interface library designed specifically for PostgreSQL and Python/asyncio.

asyncpg is an efficient, clean implementation of PostgreSQL server binary protocol for use with Python's asyncio framework. You can read more about asyncpg in an introductory blog post.

asyncpg requires Python 3.5 or later and is supported for PostgreSQL versions 9.2 to 12.

psycopg2 - The most popular PostgreSQL adapter for Python.

Psycopg is the most popular PostgreSQL database adapter for the Python programming language. Its main features are the complete implementation of the Python DB API 2.0 specification and the thread safety (several threads can share the same connection). It was designed for heavily multi-threaded applications that create and destroy lots of cursors and make a large number of concurrent INSERTs or UPDATEs.

mysqlclient - mysql-python fork supporting Python 3.



This project adds Python 3 support and bug fixes. I hope this fork is merged back to MySQLdb1 like distribute was merged back to setuptools

cassandra-python-driver - Python driver for Cassandra.



A modern, feature-rich and highly-tunable Python client library for Apache Cassandra (1.2+) and DataStax Enterprise (3.1+) using exclusively Cassandra's binary protocol and Cassandra Query Language v3.

motor - The async Python driver for MongoDB.



Motor is a full-featured, non-blocking MongoDB driver for Python Tornado and asyncio applications.

pymssql - A simple database interface to Microsoft SQL Server.

A simple database interface for Python that builds on top of FreeTDS to provide a Python DB-API (PEP-249) interface to Microsoft SQL Server.

HappyBase - A developer-friendly library for Apache HBase.

PyMongo The official Python client for MongoDB.

SuperSQLite A supercharged SQLite library built on top of apsw. It is a feature-packed Python package and for utilizing SQLite in Python by Plasticity.

It is intended to be a drop-in replacement to Python's built-in SQLite API, but without any limitations. It offers unique features like remote streaming over HTTP and bundling of extensions like JSON, R-Trees (geospatial indexing), and Full Text Search.

SuperSQLite is also packaged with pre-compiled native binaries for SQLite and all of its extensions for nearly every platform as to avoid any C/C++ compiler errors during install.



