Top 10 Online Tutoring Software to Build Your Tutoring Marketplace

The EdTech sector is transforming at a whopping rate. The marriage of mobile and the internet has gradually motivated the learners and tutors to shift online. Eliminating the hurdles and challenges of a traditional education system, online tutoring is offering flexibility and convenience to learners as well as tutors. Although online tutoring is more efficient and convenient, developing an online tutoring platform from scratch with all the essential or advanced features could be a challenge.

This is where a turnkey tutoring software comes into play. It is a quick and affordable way to launch an online tutoring platform connecting tutors and learners. As there are a number of ready-made solutions available in the market, selecting the one for your tutoring business becomes quite tricky.

To narrow down your search, we have compiled a list of the top 10 tutoring software with their features and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

Let’s have a look at the list:

1. Yo!Coach:

This is a ready-made and customizable software that can be used to build an online tutoring marketplace. Yo!Coach ensures an uninterrupted collaboration between tutors and learners using the video conferencing APIs like Zoom, Lessonspace, and CometChat integrated into it. All these APIs allow your platform to have many other interactive features like whiteboard, textpad, screen / file sharing, etc. Yo!Coach is a complete white-label software and also complies with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

Features: With a multitude of features, Yo!Coach enables entrepreneurs to scale their business as per the growing needs of the market. Some of the key features of Yo!Coach are:

Location-based time scheduling helps the tutors and learners to set their time zones simplifying the process of lesson scheduling.

The software is multi-lingual enabling users to select their preferred language.

Users can set their preferred currency in the platform while making and receiving the payments.

Yo!Coach comes pre-integrated with PayPal, Authorize.Net, and Stripe to ensure seamless payment flow.

Yo!Coach helps the business owners have a transparent platform by enabling the learners to share the feedback of the tutors after the session.

The solution comes with free technical support for 1 year to fix any issue found in the software.

Third-Party Integrations: Adding the right features to your platform is essential to attract new users and retain them once you have got them. To enhance the functionality and usability of your platform, Yo!Coach is pre-integrated with third - party APIs.

Popular APIs used in Yo!Coach are:

Zoom

Lessonspace

CometChat

PayPal

Authorize.Net

Stripe

Apart from these integrations, Yo!Coach can also be integrated with the APIs of your choice to make it more customized as per your business needs. Furthermore, the software comes with a lifetime license. Yo!Coach can also be customized to build an online platform for various other business verticals which include music learning, dance coaching, fitness coaching, culinary coaching, business consultation, medical consultation, and many others.

One of the key benefits of Yo!Coach for the learners is that it offers free trial sessions to them as a way to exchange introductions.

Pricing: The pricing plan of Yo!Coach is not mentioned in the website, however, one can get in touch with them to know the price of the software. Visit: https://www.yo-coach.com/

2. TutorBird

It is a tutor management software for private tutors and tutoring centers that helps in managing students, schedules, billing, etc. Designed for both single and multi-tutor businesses, TutorBird is integrated with a video chat feature to have an interactive collaboration between students and teachers.

Features: TutorBird comes with a number of features integrated into it. Some key features include:

TutorBird can easily sync with your favorite calendar application like Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, Outlook, and many more.

The payment gateways like PayPal and Stripe offer convenience and security to the users.

Integrated with video chat functionality, TutorBird enables delivering lessons via Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype.

Teachers can upload online resources like worksheets, slideshows, assignments, into the portal for the students, and students get notified whenever a new resource is available.

Pricing: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://www.tutorbird.com/pricing/

3. TutorCruncher:

As a tutor business management software, TutorCruncher helps tutoring companies provide top-class service to their clients and automate the cumbersome administrative processes. It is a ready-made software specifically designed to meet the needs of a tutoring company.

Features:

Business Analytics of TutorCruncher helps to analyze the performance of your business.

The comprehensive and easy-to-use CRM helps all its users to keep in touch with emails and SMSs.

The online whiteboard integrated into the software maximizes the ability of the tutor.

Lesson scheduling and recording between tutors and students.

Payment transactions using Stripe and GoCardless.

Pricing: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://tutorcruncher.com/pricing/us/

4. WizIQ

This is an all-in-one tutoring software to take the tutoring business online in the fastest way. Offering exciting features for both tutors and business owners, WizIQ helps to expand business reach and generate additional revenue streams.It manages all the business operations single-handedly and offers everything you require to tutor in a virtual environment.



Features:

Live HD sessions with unlimited number of participants.

Online whiteboard and real-time messaging.

Create tests and assessments in different formats for learners.

Android and iOS apps for learners to access content on-the-go.

Reports to track the progress of learners and teaching performance.

Pricing: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://www.wiziq.com/pricing/

5. Teachworks

This is an easy tutor management software used by tutors and tutoring companies to organize and grow their tutoring business. It helps the business owners to streamline their administrative tasks and build lasting relationships with users (tutors and learners). Helping manage tutors and learners more effectively, Teachworks comes with more than 30 free integrations to expand the capability of your business.

Features:

Location-based time scheduling to schedule lessons across multiple time-zones.

Quickly schedule one-on-one or group sessions.

Notifications to learners and tutors about upcoming lessons, cancellations, payments and more.

Improve attendance by sending automated email reminders.

Easy generation of invoices for specific lessons, packages or flat fees.

Pricing: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://teachworks.com/pricing

6. Pinlearn

This is a live tutoring software to conduct, sell, and manage live classes. Apart from self-paced on-demand courses, the software also supports instructor-led one-on-one and group lessons. The solution is a white label and can be fully customized.

Features:

Pinlearn comes with 100% source code access and can be customized as per the requirements.

One-on-one and group sessions feature with a whiteboard is supported in the software. Students can record and download the sessions for future reference.

Pricing: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://pinlearn.com/pricing/

7. LearnCube

This is a virtual classroom software developed specifically for the needs of teachers to effectively teach online. Going beyond the generic video conferencing software, LearnCube is a live online education tool with all the features required for online teaching allowing teachers and students to communicate, interact, and collaborate efficiently.

Features:

The audios and videos in LearnCube automatically optimize in case of a slow internet connection.

The online whiteboard in the software has numerous features like a pen, highlight text, shapes, zoom, etc that helps students and teachers to have better communication.

Teachers and students can share files and media including images, videos, PDFs, PPT, etc.

The software can be completely customized; upload your own logo, change the platform’s color and background.

Classes can be scheduled and synced with calendars

Price: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://app.learncube.com/app/pricing/

8. Oases

This is an online tutoring and scheduling management software for any session based business that requires offering instruction, tutoring, etc. Ideal for the businesses where an appointment is scheduled between the instructor/coach and student/patient, Oases handles everything seamlessly from start to finish.

Features:

Online whiteboard in Oases comes with video and screen sharing, ideal for online sessions.

Matching and session scheduling between tutor and student on various parameters like availability, specialization, grade, proximity, etc. Session reminders are also sent by email and SMS.

100% white-label to showcase and sell your services.

Lesson plans creation according to common standards.

Free practice tests available for test preparation

9. myTutoring

This is a complete solution for tutoring businesses for a seamless transition from offline to online tutoring. The software has no upfront payment and supports the “pay as you go” model. With no limit on the number of tutors and students, it helps you to grow your brand and have a fruitful association with them.

Features:

The software is mobile friendly and students/tutors can easily browse the website, book sessions, attend sessions using mobile phones and tablets.

Teachers can set their schedules so that students can book their classes. Automatic notifications to teachers and students before classes.

Whiteboard for efficient and live collaboration between teachers and students.

Stripe payment gateway to make the process of transactions easy and efficient.

Pricing: For information related to the pricing of the software, visit https://www.mytutoring.co/pricing

10. Panther

This is a complete SaaS-based solution to start an online consultation marketplace. Packed with powerful features, it has empowered a number of businesses across the world. Panther claims to tailor the product for limitless use cases and possibilities.

Features:

Customizable and mobile responsive website.

Beautiful themes to change the look and feel of your website.

Advanced search and filters to sort teachers based on skills, budget, availability, and ratings.

Secure payment gateways (Stripe & PayPal) for safe transactions.

Dedicated customer support available 24*7 via email, chat, and phone.

Pricing: For information related to the pricing of the software, visit https://jungleworks.com/panther/pricing/

