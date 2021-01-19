Top 10 Online Tutoring Software to Build Your Tutoring Marketplace

I am a Digital Marketing Expert and eCommerce Business Consultant
The EdTech sector is transforming at a whopping rate. The marriage of mobile and the internet has gradually motivated the learners and tutors to shift online. Eliminating the hurdles and challenges of a traditional education system, online tutoring is offering flexibility and convenience to learners as well as tutors. Although online tutoring is more efficient and convenient, developing an online tutoring platform from scratch with all the essential or advanced features could be a challenge.
This is where a turnkey tutoring software comes into play. It is a quick and affordable way to launch an online tutoring platform connecting tutors and learners. As there are a number of ready-made solutions available in the market, selecting the one for your tutoring business becomes quite tricky.
To narrow down your search, we have compiled a list of the top 10 tutoring software with their features and pricing to help you make an informed decision.
Let’s have a look at the list:
This is a ready-made and customizable software that can be used to build an online tutoring marketplace. Yo!Coach ensures an uninterrupted collaboration between tutors and learners using the video conferencing APIs like Zoom, Lessonspace, and CometChat integrated into it. All these APIs allow your platform to have many other interactive features like whiteboard, textpad, screen / file sharing, etc. Yo!Coach is a complete white-label software and also complies with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).
Features: With a multitude of features, Yo!Coach enables entrepreneurs to scale their business as per the growing needs of the market. Some of the key features of Yo!Coach are:
Third-Party Integrations: Adding the right features to your platform is essential to attract new users and retain them once you have got them. To enhance the functionality and usability of your platform, Yo!Coach is pre-integrated with third - party APIs.
Popular APIs used in Yo!Coach are:
Apart from these integrations, Yo!Coach can also be integrated with the APIs of your choice to make it more customized as per your business needs. Furthermore, the software comes with a lifetime license. Yo!Coach can also be customized to build an online platform for various other business verticals which include music learning, dance coaching, fitness coaching, culinary coaching, business consultation, medical consultation, and many others.
One of the key benefits of Yo!Coach for the learners is that it offers free trial sessions to them as a way to exchange introductions.
Pricing: The pricing plan of Yo!Coach is not mentioned in the website, however, one can get in touch with them to know the price of the software. Visit: https://www.yo-coach.com/
It is a tutor management software for private tutors and tutoring centers that helps in managing students, schedules, billing, etc. Designed for both single and multi-tutor businesses, TutorBird is integrated with a video chat feature to have an interactive collaboration between students and teachers.
Features: TutorBird comes with a number of features integrated into it. Some key features include:
Pricing: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://www.tutorbird.com/pricing/
As a tutor business management software, TutorCruncher helps tutoring companies provide top-class service to their clients and automate the cumbersome administrative processes. It is a ready-made software specifically designed to meet the needs of a tutoring company.
Features:
Pricing: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://tutorcruncher.com/pricing/us/
This is an all-in-one tutoring software to take the tutoring business online in the fastest way. Offering exciting features for both tutors and business owners, WizIQ helps to expand business reach and generate additional revenue streams.It manages all the business operations single-handedly and offers everything you require to tutor in a virtual environment.
Features:
Pricing: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://www.wiziq.com/pricing/
This is an easy tutor management software used by tutors and tutoring companies to organize and grow their tutoring business. It helps the business owners to streamline their administrative tasks and build lasting relationships with users (tutors and learners). Helping manage tutors and learners more effectively, Teachworks comes with more than 30 free integrations to expand the capability of your business.
Features:
Pricing: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://teachworks.com/pricing
This is a live tutoring software to conduct, sell, and manage live classes. Apart from self-paced on-demand courses, the software also supports instructor-led one-on-one and group lessons. The solution is a white label and can be fully customized.
Features:
Pricing: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://pinlearn.com/pricing/
This is a virtual classroom software developed specifically for the needs of teachers to effectively teach online. Going beyond the generic video conferencing software, LearnCube is a live online education tool with all the features required for online teaching allowing teachers and students to communicate, interact, and collaborate efficiently.
Features:
Price: For information related to pricing of the software, visit https://app.learncube.com/app/pricing/
This is an online tutoring and scheduling management software for any session based business that requires offering instruction, tutoring, etc. Ideal for the businesses where an appointment is scheduled between the instructor/coach and student/patient, Oases handles everything seamlessly from start to finish.
Features:
This is a complete solution for tutoring businesses for a seamless transition from offline to online tutoring. The software has no upfront payment and supports the “pay as you go” model. With no limit on the number of tutors and students, it helps you to grow your brand and have a fruitful association with them.
Features:
Pricing: For information related to the pricing of the software, visit https://www.mytutoring.co/pricing
This is a complete SaaS-based solution to start an online consultation marketplace. Packed with powerful features, it has empowered a number of businesses across the world. Panther claims to tailor the product for limitless use cases and possibilities.
Features:
Pricing: For information related to the pricing of the software, visit https://jungleworks.com/panther/pricing/
