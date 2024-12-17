TokenBuilder Releases 2025 Forecast On AI Integration And Fair Token Offerings

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, December 17th, 2024/Chainwire/--According to the prediction of Ransu Salovaara, CEO of TokenBuilder and a crypto veteran since 2014, the next twelve months will be pivotal in boosting transparency for token launches and integrating AI technology into new crypto projects. Salovaara, who helped raise token sales for major names in the industry, believes 2025 will be dominated by two major trends: Fair Token Offerings (FTOs) — A push for more reasonable valuations and more equitable access for everyday investors. AI Tokens — A major leap forward where crypto meets advanced AI agents, opening fresh opportunities for projects and investors alike. “2024 was phenomenal, with Bitcoin hitting $100,000 on December 4th—CoinMarketCap confirms this milestone,” says Salovaara. “Thousands of meme-coins also launched this year, many reaching secondary markets, as tracked by BDC Consulting. But 2025 is set to be even bigger. I predict Bitcoin will push towards $150k–$200k, and meme-coins will hopefully adopt stricter compliance. Even more exciting is how AI is finally converging with crypto, spawning a new generation of AI-driven utility tokens.” Fair Token Offerings (FTOs): Leveling the Playing Field While Bitcoin’s and meme-coin's rise dominated headlines in 2024, these trends also highlighted how rampant scams and rug-pulls remain. Meme-coins in particular saw thousands of launches, not all created equal. Private insiders often orchestrated low-float, high-valuation tactics—leaving retail investors at a disadvantage. To counter these, TokenBuilder has pioneered an FTO Rating system, providing a transparent scoring framework for new token offerings. This rating focuses on five pillars: Access: Retail investor inclusion in private rounds Appreciation: Fair token valuations with upside potential Supply: At least 20% circulating supply after token launch to avoid price manipulation Liquidity: Early secondary market trading plans (DEX or otherwise) Transparency: Public, identifiable teams rather than anonymous founders “We want to end the days of anonymous projects,” Salovaara says. “A legitimate project should be proud of its team, structure, and open to scrutiny.” FTOcalendar.com is TokenBuilder’s curated platform listing upcoming offerings. Each token must achieve at least one star on the FTO Rating scale to even be considered—raising the bar for fairness in Web3 fundraising. Although the five-pillar overview remains the core, TokenBuilder continues refining the FTO Rating for greater sophistication. AI Tokens: The Next Billion-Dollar Crypto Sector According to Salovaara, For most of 2024, AI was overshadowed by surging meme-coins and the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin ETFs. Yet behind the scenes, developers have been blending language models (OpenAI, Grog, Llama) with crypto utility. In practice, these AI tokens will: Use AI-agent frameworks (like AI16Z’s “Eliza”) to enable advanced, automated services Offer exclusive data and analytics functionalities Function as native payment methods for discounted or premium AI services “We see AI tokens as the next wave of utility tokens—where owning them isn’t just about price speculation, but unlocking actual AI-based features,” Salovaara explains. “Expect many new AI-token launches by mid-2025, each aiming to monetize everything from data analytics to real-time predictions. We will launch our first version of ‘Eliza’ in January–February 2025.” TokenBuilder’s Roadmap for 2025 and Beyond Building on a decade of crypto experience, TokenBuilder is developing a Fair Token Offering launchpad focused on AI-driven tokens. Using on-chain sales accessible to everyone, the platform plans to offer: $TBAI launch on Uniswap 2nd of January 2025 Multiple token offering methods: Fixed-price sales, Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) auctions, and more Multi-chain support: Ethereum, Base, and possibly other Ethereum Layer-2 networks AI-Powered Tools: AI-powered tokenomics analysis, compliance tracking, and advanced analytics Alongside the FTO Calendar and an “AI-Agent Army” for compliance and tokenization, TokenBuilder aims to streamline the entire process of launching new tokens in a fair, open, and transparent manner. “We believe the ‘AI-Agent Army’ will be central to many utility tokens from 2025 onward,” Salovaara adds. “Imagine an AI-powered framework that automates compliance checks, optimizes liquidity, and offers real-time market intelligence for both investors and founders. That’s the future we’re building.” Contacts TokenBuilder Platform: tokenbuilder.ai FTO Calendar: FTOcalendar.com Media Contact Ransu Salovaara, Founder & CEO Telegram: @ransu_salovaara Email: ransu@tokenbuilder.ai LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ransu About TokenBuilder TokenBuilder is a Fair Token Offering launchpad and platform for Web3 projects. Headquartered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) as TokenBuilder Ltd. and operating out of Valbonne, France for MiCA-regulated Europe, TokenBuilder combines AI-driven tools and fair, on-chain token sales to help startups and investors navigate the ever-evolving crypto landscape. BVI regulations allow independent token frameworks, closely aligned with standards from England and Wales. Press inquiries and partnership requests are welcome. For more information, users can visit tokenbuilder.ai and FTOcalendar.com Contact CEO Ransu Salovaara TokenBuilder Ltd. ransu@tokenbuilder.ai This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, December 17th, 2024/Chainwire/--According to the prediction of Ransu Salovaara, CEO of TokenBuilder and a crypto veteran since 2014, the next twelve months will be pivotal in boosting transparency for token launches and integrating AI technology into new crypto projects. Salovaara, who helped raise token sales for major names in the industry, believes 2025 will be dominated by two major trends: Fair Token Offerings (FTOs) — A push for more reasonable valuations and more equitable access for everyday investors. Fair Token Offerings AI Tokens — A major leap forward where crypto meets advanced AI agents, opening fresh opportunities for projects and investors alike. AI Tokens “2024 was phenomenal, with Bitcoin hitting $100,000 on December 4th—CoinMarketCap confirms this milestone,” says Salovaara. “2024 was phenomenal, with Bitcoin hitting $100,000 on December 4th—CoinMarketCap confirms this milestone,” says Salovaara. “Thousands of meme-coins also launched this year, many reaching secondary markets, as tracked by BDC Consulting. But 2025 is set to be even bigger. I predict Bitcoin will push towards $150k–$200k, and meme-coins will hopefully adopt stricter compliance. Even more exciting is how AI is finally converging with crypto, spawning a new generation of AI-driven utility tokens.” “Thousands of meme-coins also launched this year, many reaching secondary markets, as tracked by BDC Consulting. But 2025 is set to be even bigger. I predict Bitcoin will push towards $150k–$200k, and meme-coins will hopefully adopt stricter compliance. Even more exciting is how AI is finally converging with crypto, spawning a new generation of AI-driven utility tokens.” Fair Token Offerings (FTOs): Leveling the Playing Field While Bitcoin’s and meme-coin's rise dominated headlines in 2024, these trends also highlighted how rampant scams and rug-pulls remain. Meme-coins in particular saw thousands of launches, not all created equal. Private insiders often orchestrated low-float, high-valuation tactics—leaving retail investors at a disadvantage. Fair Token Offerings (FTOs): To counter these, TokenBuilder has pioneered an FTO Rating system, providing a transparent scoring framework for new token offerings. This rating focuses on five pillars: Access : Retail investor inclusion in private rounds Access Appreciation: Fair token valuations with upside potential Appreciation: Supply: At least 20% circulating supply after token launch to avoid price manipulation Supply: Liquidity: Early secondary market trading plans (DEX or otherwise) Liquidity: Transparency: Public, identifiable teams rather than anonymous founders Transparency: “We want to end the days of anonymous projects,” Salovaara says. “A legitimate project should be proud of its team, structure, and open to scrutiny.” “We want to end the days of anonymous projects,” Salovaara says. “A legitimate project should be proud of its team, structure, and open to scrutiny.” FTOcalendar.com is TokenBuilder’s curated platform listing upcoming offerings. Each token must achieve at least one star on the FTO Rating scale to even be considered—raising the bar for fairness in Web3 fundraising. Although the five-pillar overview remains the core, TokenBuilder continues refining the FTO Rating for greater sophistication. FTOcalendar.com AI Tokens: The Next Billion-Dollar Crypto Sector According to Salovaara, For most of 2024, AI was overshadowed by surging meme-coins and the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin ETFs. Yet behind the scenes, developers have been blending language models (OpenAI, Grog, Llama) with crypto utility. In practice, these AI tokens will: Use AI-agent frameworks (like AI16Z’s “Eliza”) to enable advanced, automated services Offer exclusive data and analytics functionalities Function as native payment methods for discounted or premium AI services AI Tokens: The Next Billion-Dollar Crypto Sector According to Salovaara, For most of 2024, AI was overshadowed by surging meme-coins and the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin ETFs. Yet behind the scenes, developers have been blending language models (OpenAI, Grog, Llama) with crypto utility. In practice, these AI tokens will: Use AI-agent frameworks (like AI16Z’s “Eliza”) to enable advanced, automated services Offer exclusive data and analytics functionalities Function as native payment methods for discounted or premium AI services “We see AI tokens as the next wave of utility tokens—where owning them isn’t just about price speculation, but unlocking actual AI-based features,” Salovaara explains. “Expect many new AI-token launches by mid-2025, each aiming to monetize everything from data analytics to real-time predictions. We will launch our first version of ‘Eliza’ in January–February 2025.” “We see AI tokens as the next wave of utility tokens—where owning them isn’t just about price speculation, but unlocking actual AI-based features,” Salovaara explains. “Expect many new AI-token launches by mid-2025, each aiming to monetize everything from data analytics to real-time predictions. We will launch our first version of ‘Eliza’ in January–February 2025.” TokenBuilder’s Roadmap for 2025 and Beyond Building on a decade of crypto experience, TokenBuilder is developing a Fair Token Offering launchpad focused on AI-driven tokens. Using on-chain sales accessible to everyone, the platform plans to offer: $TBA I launch on Uniswap 2nd of January 2025 $TBA Multiple token offering methods: Fixed-price sales, Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) auctions, and more Multiple token offering methods: Multi-chain support: Ethereum, Base, and possibly other Ethereum Layer-2 networks Multi-chain support: AI-Powered Tools: AI-powered tokenomics analysis, compliance tracking, and advanced analytics AI-Powered Tools: Alongside the FTO Calendar and an “AI-Agent Army” for compliance and tokenization, TokenBuilder aims to streamline the entire process of launching new tokens in a fair, open, and transparent manner. “We believe the ‘AI-Agent Army’ will be central to many utility tokens from 2025 onward,” Salovaara adds. “Imagine an AI-powered framework that automates compliance checks, optimizes liquidity, and offers real-time market intelligence for both investors and founders. That’s the future we’re building.” “We believe the ‘AI-Agent Army’ will be central to many utility tokens from 2025 onward,” Salovaara adds. “Imagine an AI-powered framework that automates compliance checks, optimizes liquidity, and offers real-time market intelligence for both investors and founders. That’s the future we’re building.” Contacts TokenBuilder Platform: tokenbuilder.ai FTO Calendar: FTOcalendar.com Media Contact Ransu Salovaara, Founder & CEO Telegram: @ransu_salovaara Email: ransu@tokenbuilder.ai LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ransu tokenbuilder.ai FTOcalendar.com ransu@tokenbuilder.ai linkedin.com/in/ransu About TokenBuilder TokenBuilder is a Fair Token Offering launchpad and platform for Web3 projects. Headquartered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) as TokenBuilder Ltd. and operating out of Valbonne, France for MiCA-regulated Europe, TokenBuilder combines AI-driven tools and fair, on-chain token sales to help startups and investors navigate the ever-evolving crypto landscape. BVI regulations allow independent token frameworks, closely aligned with standards from England and Wales. Press inquiries and partnership requests are welcome. For more information, users can visit tokenbuilder.ai and FTOcalendar.com tokenbuilder.ai FTOcalendar.com Contact CEO Ransu Salovaara TokenBuilder Ltd. ransu@tokenbuilder.ai ransu@tokenbuilder.ai This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here here