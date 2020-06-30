Search icon
Building a GraphQL API in JavaScript
Today's Noon Notification

Tuesday, June 30, 2020:
TODAY'S TOP TECH STORIES
Compound: The Money Market on Ethereum

By Julia Wu 
On June 26, 2020, the value locked into the Compound protocol reached a staggering $1 billion, making it the "most valuable" decentralized finance protocol. In the past year, DeFi became the hottest topic in the crypto. Let's take a close look at one of its most popular projects.
Isaac Asimov Got Us Here. But What Will We Do About Our Mule Next?

By Anthony Watson 
Isaac Asimov may have been the greatest science fiction writer of all time. He certainly was one of the greatest science fiction writers who was also a scientist. In fact most of the books he wrote are non-fiction books not science fiction books. 
Covid 19: The End of Politics?

By Bernard 
There are already two cliches when it comes to op-eds on the post-Covid future. One is obvious: the claim that the pandemic has “changed everything.” Analysts in many fields, from Fintech to branding to politics, have all seen the current crisis as a millennial moment. Some have even claimed that it will finally usher in the era of post-humanism that techno-utopians have been predicting for decades. 
53% of People Think We Buy New Tech, Not Progress. They're Wrong.

By Jose 
I did a Twitter poll to see what people think is the best approach to developing new products/services. The poll has been featured among people with startup or entrepreneurial interests. After looking at the results, I was surprised.
18 Hard Truths About Corona Recession

By Ras Vasilisin 
Truth doesn’t care about your feelings. 
What Is A Transaction Relayer And How Does It Work? 

By Corentin Denoeud 
If you are a developer or a network user, you have probably already encountered the issue of stuck transactions. It could be described as an endless waiting for processing.
10 Podcasts That (Happily) Steal 15+ Hours From Me Every Week

By Linh Dao Smooke 
Everyday for the past few months, I wake up at around 5.30 am to prepare for my long glorious walk around this valley, as the sun rises and my brain, too, slowly wakes up. Most of my podcast consumption is concentrated in this 2-hour window. So today, I would like to share my top 10 favorite podcasts with you, ranging from contemporary culture to comedy to politics.
Why My New Book is a Failed Attempt at Something I Can’t Put My Finger On

By Dave Balter 
On June 30th, 2020 my new book, The Humility Imperative — Effective Leadership in an Era of Arrogance — will be released. 
