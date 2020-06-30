Today's Noon Notification

By Julia Wu

On June 26, 2020, the value locked into the Compound protocol reached a staggering $1 billion, making it the "most valuable" decentralized finance protocol. In the past year, DeFi became the hottest topic in the crypto. Let's take a close look at one of its most popular projects.

By Anthony Watson

Isaac Asimov may have been the greatest science fiction writer of all time. He certainly was one of the greatest science fiction writers who was also a scientist. In fact most of the books he wrote are non-fiction books not science fiction books.

By Bernard

There are already two cliches when it comes to op-eds on the post-Covid future. One is obvious: the claim that the pandemic has “changed everything.” Analysts in many fields, from Fintech to branding to politics, have all seen the current crisis as a millennial moment. Some have even claimed that it will finally usher in the era of post-humanism that techno-utopians have been predicting for decades.

By Jose

I did a Twitter poll to see what people think is the best approach to developing new products/services. The poll has been featured among people with startup or entrepreneurial interests. After looking at the results, I was surprised.

By Ras Vasilisin

Truth doesn’t care about your feelings.

By Corentin Denoeud

If you are a developer or a network user, you have probably already encountered the issue of stuck transactions. It could be described as an endless waiting for processing.

By Linh Dao Smooke

Everyday for the past few months, I wake up at around 5.30 am to prepare for my long glorious walk around this valley, as the sun rises and my brain, too, slowly wakes up. Most of my podcast consumption is concentrated in this 2-hour window. So today, I would like to share my top 10 favorite podcasts with you, ranging from contemporary culture to comedy to politics.

By Dave Balter

On June 30th, 2020 my new book, The Humility Imperative — Effective Leadership in an Era of Arrogance — will be released.

