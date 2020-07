Today I Learned: Beware with pointer in Golang!!!

Today’s Bug When Doing Custom JSON Marshal in Golang

So, today’s bug and a lesson to be learned is about non/pointer receiver function, it happens when I’m doing custom marshal JSON for my struct. I’m stuck for a few hours when to fix this.

So the scenario is, I have a struct let’s say a ClassRoom struct, and the ClassRoom has many students. Every student ranked ascending by their mark or something whatever it is :D, this is just an example to describe how is our real case struct. It’s similar, but different in name.

type ClassRoom struct { Name string `json:"name"` Students map[int]Student `json:"students"` } type Students struct { Name string `json:"name"` Age int `json:"age"` }

With this struct, if we marshall it to JSON, the result will looks like this:

{ "name" : "D3TI2-Classmate" , "students" : { "1" : { "name" : "Iman Tumorang" , "age" : 17 }, "2" : { "name" : "Christin Tumorang" , "age" : 18 }, "3" : { "name" : "Idola Manurung" , "age" : 18 } } }

But for requirement to API, we want the JSON result is without the student’s rank. We just want looks like this:

{ "name" : "D3TI2-Classmate" , "students" : [ { "name" : "Iman Tumorang" , "age" : 17 }, { "name" : "Christin Tumorang" , "age" : 18 }, { "name" : "Idola Manurung" , "age" : 18 } ] }

Well, based on my experience, to do this in Golang is very easy. We just create a function with the ClassRoom as the receiver with the same name as the function name in interface of Marshaler

func (s ClassRoom) MarshalJSON() ([]byte, error) { arrStudent := []Student{} arrKey := []int{} for k, _ := range s.Students { arrKey = append(arrKey, k) } sort.Ints(arrKey) for _, pos := range arrKey { arrStudent = append(arrStudent, s.Students[pos]) } return json.Marshal(struct { Name string `json:"name"` Students []Student `json:"students"` }{ Name : s.Name, Students : arrStudent, }) }

Just simple as that. But then, when I’m trying to test it. The JSON results is not right as we expected. And I’m stucked for a few hours in this issue :D *so fool I am 😅

Issue

Before the code fixed, the code is more like this below. If we see here, it’s like nothing wrong here. But the result is wrong.

package main import ( "encoding/json" "fmt" "log" "sort" ) func main() { students := map[int]Student{ 1 : Student{ Name : "Iman Tumorang" , Age : 17 , }, 2 : Student{ Name : "Christin Tumorang" , Age : 18 , }, 3 : Student{ Name : "Idola Manurung" , Age : 18 , }, } sample := ClassRoom{ Name : "D3TI2-Classmate" , Students : students, } jbyt, err := json.Marshal(sample) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Println(string(jbyt)) } type ClassRoom struct { Name string `json:"name"` Students map[int]Student `json:"students"` } type Student struct { Name string `json:"name"` Age int `json:"age"` } func (s *ClassRoom) MarshalJSON() ([]byte, error) { arrStudent := []Student{} arrKey := []int{} for k, _ := range s.Students { arrKey = append(arrKey, k) } sort.Ints(arrKey) for _, pos := range arrKey { arrStudent = append(arrStudent, s.Students[pos]) } return json.Marshal(struct { Name string `json:"name"` Students []Student `json:"students"` }{ Students : arrStudent, Name : s.Name, }) }

Fixing

After tired of searching solutions, then I figured it later when I accidentally call the JSON marshall with a pointer object.

sample := &ClassRoom{ // See the ampersand symbol "&" Name: "D3TI2-Classmate" , Students : students, } _,_= json.Marshal(sample)

That’s the problem. In my custom MarshalJSON I make the receiver is a pointer. So my custom MarshalJSON won’t called if I try to marshal a non-pointer object. But, if I marshal a non-pointer object, it will succeed to marshal.

So to summarize:

If I made the custom MarshalJSON with a pointer receiver

func (s *ClassRoom)MarshalJSON() ([]byte, error){ // Other codes }

pointer object to json.Marhsal Then when I want to marshal the Object, I must pass aobject to

sample := &ClassRoom{ // See the ampersand symbol "&" Name: "D3TI2-Classmate" , Students : students, } _,_= json.Marshal(sample)

And it also vise versa for non-pointer (value) receiver.

func (s ClassRoom)MarshalJSON() ([]byte, error){ // Other codes }

If I made the custom MarshalJSON with a non-pointer (value) receiver

func (s ClassRoom)MarshalJSON() ([]byte, error){ // Other codes }

non-pointer (value) object to json.Marhsal Then when I want to marshal the Object, I must pass aobject to

sample := ClassRoom{ // Without the ampersand symbol "&" Name: "D3TI2-Classmate" , Students : students, } _,_= json.Marshal(sample)

Well, this is a very silly issue for me, because it’s really made me furious for a few hours. And it’s made me more cautious when deciding using a pointer or non pointer receiver in function.

