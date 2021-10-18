To Make a Long Story Short, Snapchat (and most of the internet) is Not Safe for Kids

Are there any kid -friendly apps where you can allow a 10-year old to have fun and connect with people (total strangers), and that too, safely? Besides Duolingo? Or YouTube Kids? Hardly! And, kids need constant monitoring and education to prevent any drug-related misfortune. People target social media for the same reason they go to clubs. To sell, and make money. Whether it is drugs or data, you can find a vendor as easy as 1, 2, and 3, and get what you want, without a prescription or policy.