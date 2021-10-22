How to Avoid Becoming a Cyber Victim

More than 1,700 security breaches were reported in the first six months of 2021. Companies have lost millions of dollars in ransomware attacks in only the first quarter of 2021. Phishing is one of the most common types of cyberattacks where you can lose all your private data by clicking on a single link. If you have no clue about phishing but works for a data-driven company, you can be on the verge of an attack. Don’t click on malicious links, use strong passwords, and upgrade your antivirus software.

@ 6feettalltechwriter Sameed Ajax Helps the online community to get back their privacy. Also, he works 9 to 5 and plays FIFA from 5 to 9. NEW ABOUT PAGE

According to the security magazine, more than 1,700 security breaches were reported in the first six months of 2021. Moreover, companies have lost millions of dollars in ransomware attacks in only the first quarter of 2021.

This begs the question, are we actually safe on the internet?

You might spend more hours browsing the internet than talking to your loved ones on the phone.

The cyberattackers are aware of this very fact, and they try every dirty trick in the book to trigger ransomware or malicious attack to take over your private data.

Keeping this in mind, you must be aware of the necessary cyber safety topics that can help keep you safe online.

Preventing Phishing Attacks

Phishing is one of the most common types of cyberattacks where you can lose all your private data by clicking on a single link. Moreover, if you have no clue about phishing but works for a data-driven company, you can be on the verge of an attack.

A cyberattacker might send you a malicious link via email and as soon as you click on it, you lose control of your private data.

On the other hand, phishing attacks have become more targeted where an attacker emotionally triggers people and manipulates them to click on a malicious link.

Above all, cyberattackers can target both individuals and companies via phishing attacks.

Some of the biggest companies that were victims of phishing attacks include Ubiquiti Networks, Google, Facebook, SolarWinds, and more.

Securing Passwords

Most people can make their private data vulnerable by using weak passwords.

And, cyberattackers are smart enough to detect and bypass your weak password protection in an instant. In addition, there are a few password protection tools like 1Password and LastPass that can protect your account and personal information.

If you can’t use a password manager on your devices, try being extra vigilant.

Moreover, the easiest way to protect your account and use strong passwords is to follow all the basics, which includes numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, and symbols.

Enhancing Security at Home

After the pandemic hit and WFH culture was introduced, most people are working at home with a company-owned device. This means you are vulnerable to phishing attacks or data breaches.

And, cyberattackers carefully target company-owned devices so they can trigger a ransomware attack.

In-home devices, laptops, and computers are not strictly security-driven. Moreover, if you are working from home and using a company device, ensure you don’t click on malicious links, use strong passwords, and upgrade your antivirus software.

On the other hand, your Wi-Fi is another gateway for hackers to creep in and take hold of your online activities. So, you have to ensure complete Wi-Fi safety even if you own privacy-backed devices. Lastly, don’t save passwords on your device because it can increase the chances of getting hacked.

Upgrading Antivirus

Cyberattackers make millions of dollars out of ransomware attacks and data theft. And sometimes, all it takes is a single password leak to spread malware into the system and encrypt all private files.

While it is hard to protect your devices against DDoS or ransomware attacks, you can always use antivirus software to enhance your device protection.

When it comes to antivirus software, you have plenty of options available online. Some antivirus software is free to use but offers limited features, while others are premium and provide rock-solid security.

The most popular antivirus software are Kaspersky Antivirus, Norton Antivirus Plus, VIPRE Ultimate Security, Webroot Secure Anywhere, and McAfee Antivirus Plus.

Boosting Network Security

Even if you are using your at-home internet network, cyberattackers can still launch many attacks and try to get a hold of your private data. This is where network security and protection come into play. You have to ensure using a secure Wi-Fi network, getting a dedicated IP, or a VPN.

Moreover, you should avoid using a public Wi-Fi network because of security issues. Most hackers try to penetrate your network by creating an accessible and malicious Wi-Fi network.

And, as soon as you connect to a malicious network, they can get a hold of your data. Lately, network security has become more critical when most employees are at home using unsafe networks.

Staying Safe on Social Media Platforms

Many random strangers on the internet can entice you with free offers or gift cards. But, all they want you to do is click on a malicious link or message to hack your systems.

The scary part is that you might get these nasty messages that appear to be from your friends or loved ones thinking it is just a message. However, you should be wary of such messages and avoid clicking on links.

Also, you have to adjust a few privacy settings on your social media accounts. Some basic security tips are using a complex password, signing out of your accounts when not in use, and avoiding any malicious links.

Enhancing Your Privacy Settings

No matter the device you are using, you should always look after your privacy settings. Above all, you can enhance your privacy settings on many social networking websites, Facebook, Twitter, or Gmail. You can shut down your ad-personalization and cookie settings to prevent any social media platform from leaking your information.

In addition, if you use Google every day, you can enhance your privacy settings and select only traditional cookies to share as little data as possible.

To sum it up, all you have to do is Google search privacy settings and follow the mentioned guidelines to stay privacy-savvy.

Dodging Data Breaches

Data breaches are now common among big companies that collect and store huge data of customers.

Some of the biggest companies that have already experienced data breaches include LinkedIn, Facebook, NetEase, Yahoo, AdultFinder, and the list goes on.

More importantly, data breaches can happen via phishing attacks, malware, or brute force attacks.

Most cyberattackers ask for a big ransom and threaten to leak private information to the public. Some hackers might sell the data on the dark web to an interested party who might use that piece of information to manipulate further.

Web Scraping

Web or data scraping is another discussion when it comes to cybersecurity and protecting customer’s privacy rights.

Moreover, if you are in Australia, Canada, or the US, web scraping laws are not too strict. However, privacy laws related to web scraping are a bit tougher in European countries.

Moreover, you can’t scrape off the personal name, email, bank details, date of birth, private pictures, or more precisely, Personal Identifiable Information (PII) of a European citizen.

In addition, you need legal consent and a contract to get PII for that matter. On the other hand, you can scrape job postings, personal data from government websites, and more.

All in All...

If you are a person who spends time online, you should always be wary of the above-mentioned concerns. Instead of becoming a victim, it's never too late to learn a few cyber safety tips and protect yourself.

@ 6feettalltechwriter. by Sameed Ajax Helps the online community to get back their privacy. Also, he works 9 to 5 and plays FIFA from 5 to 9. Read my stories