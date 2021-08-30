Tiny, Fast, & Strong: An Insect-sized Robot that Mimics Cheetah

Engineers from the University of California, Berkeley, used the principle of the footpads, which is known as electrostatic adhesion, to come up with an insect-sized robot that can move like insects. The robot is created using material that contracts easily with the application of electric current. This is a unique feature that is included in the robot. The insect robot can slither across a distance with a speed of about 1.5 miles/hour. This was determined as a speed similar to that of cockroaches and as an insect robot.