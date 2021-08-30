Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Tiny, Fast, & Strong: An Insect-sized Robot that Mimics Cheetah by@robofluence

Tiny, Fast, & Strong: An Insect-sized Robot that Mimics Cheetah

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Engineers from the University of California, Berkeley, used the principle of the footpads, which is known as electrostatic adhesion, to come up with an insect-sized robot that can move like insects. The robot is created using material that contracts easily with the application of electric current. This is a unique feature that is included in the robot. The insect robot can slither across a distance with a speed of about 1.5 miles/hour. This was determined as a speed similar to that of cockroaches and as an insect robot.
image
ROBOfluence Hacker Noon profile picture

@robofluence
ROBOfluence

Influenced by Robotics and Future tech.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Meet NASA's 'Mars Dog' - Au Spot by @robofluence
#space-robotics
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer

Tags

#nano-robots#robotics#robotic-automation#artificial-intelligence#technology#latest-tech-stories#technology-trends#impacts-of-robotics
Join Hacker Noon loading