Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

'Time is the Most Valuable Resource': Michael Skoblov, CEO of BITLEVEX  by@levit

'Time is the Most Valuable Resource': Michael Skoblov, CEO of BITLEVEX

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Bitlevex offers leveraged options priced according to the traditional Black & Scholes mathematical model. The company is revolutionizing investment platforms by offering options on some cryptos, as well as popular traditional stocks. The team consists of dedicated professionals who share my ideas and vision. We can achieve any goals and solve any problem because as a team we are a strong force looking at it from any angle. We are strong in any aspect of the business - would it be development, marketing, risk management.
image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture
Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market by @cryptobadger
#cryptocurrency-investment
Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups by @maryglazkova
#pr
Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories by @alexstacenko
#founder-stories
Trading? Have Fun Staying Poor! Here's How to Get Rich Slowly Instead by @osom-finance
#investing
Organizing Student Finances With Abhinov Balagoni by @slogging
#slogging

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#bitlevex#investing#options-trading#founder-stories#startup-advice#startup-lessons#finance
Join Hacker Noon loading