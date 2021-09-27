'Time is the Most Valuable Resource': Michael Skoblov, CEO of BITLEVEX

Bitlevex offers leveraged options priced according to the traditional Black & Scholes mathematical model. The company is revolutionizing investment platforms by offering options on some cryptos, as well as popular traditional stocks. The team consists of dedicated professionals who share my ideas and vision. We can achieve any goals and solve any problem because as a team we are a strong force looking at it from any angle. We are strong in any aspect of the business - would it be development, marketing, risk management.