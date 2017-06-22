Search icon
Three Moments That Reminded Me Why I Started Hacker Noon by@David

Three Moments That Reminded Me Why I Started Hacker Noon

Originally published by David Smooke on June 22nd 2017
Party planning can be taxing, but sometimes you're reminded about the bigger picture of why the community deserves a party. At Workshop Cafe, I was explaining to Scott how he was going to function as half managing editor and half booth babe for the Hacker Noon party (i.e. accepting story submissions on an iPad) The stranger next to me interjects, "Cya there." He said, "Cya, my girlfriend who works at Facebook told me about it's a sad story really"
So we recently threw our first party. Party planning can be taxing, but sometimes you’re reminded about the bigger picture of why the community deserves a party.

At Workshop Cafe, I was explaining to Scott how he was going to function as half managing editor and half booth babe for the Hacker Noon party (i.e. accepting story submissions on an iPad) and the stranger next to me interjects, “Cya there.”

“What?” I said.

“At the Hacker Noon party.”

“Cool. Have you already got a ticket?” I asked.

“Yeah, my girlfriend who works at Facebook told me about it.”

At the party I struck up a conversation with a European software engineer. I asked him, “Why do you read Hacker Noon?”

“It’s a sad story really. After my friend past away, I was going through his notebooks in New York, and I found his work referenced a Hacker Noon post…”

I had chills.

I also asked a Ruby Developer, “How did you end up here?”

“A friend forwarded me an invite to the event, and at the time, one of your Hacker Noon articles was opened in the other tab, so I decided to come.”

Party pictures and videos to come. For now, off to the next meeting.

by David Smooke @David.Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.
