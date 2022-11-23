Thou shall not disparage - Twitter Lawyers to Elon Musk

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 10 of 31: .FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS-The Final, Agreed-upon Term E.Public Statements and Non-Disparagement

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series . You can jump to any part in this filing here . This is part 11 of 31.

Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt ‘Non-Disparagement’

FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

III - The Final, Agreed-upon Term Deals

E. Public Statements and Non-Disparagement









52. Section 6.8 of the agreement contains standard language requiring each side to consult with the other before issuing certain public statements, as well as negotiated language concerning Musk’s ability to Tweet about the merger. Under the provision, Musk may so Tweet only “so long as such Tweets do not disparage the Company or any of its Representatives.” Id. § 6.8.









Continue reading here



