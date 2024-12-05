This Code Helps You Squeeze More Out of Your GPU for AI Workloads

Github location:
https://github.com/philhopkinsML/CUDA/blob/main/dynamictilesize.cpp
Modern GPUs vary in shared memory capacity and computational capabilities. This code dynamically adapts to matrix dimensions and hardware configurations, ensuring maximum efficiency without manual tuning.
It implements a tiled matrix multiplication algorithm, leveraging shared memory on the GPU to minimize the expensive cost of global memory access. Shared memory is faster than global memory but limited in size, so the algorithm dynamically calculates the optimal tile size based on the GPU's properties, ensuring efficient memory utilization.
The program begins by allocating memory for matrices on both the host (CPU) and device (GPU). These matrices are initialized with example values for demonstration purposes but could easily be replaced with real-world data in practical applications. Here's a relevant snippet:
// Allocate memory for matrices
float *h_A, *h_B, *h_C; // Host matrices
float *d_A, *d_B, *d_C; // Device matrices
int size_A = width * height * sizeof(float);
cudaMalloc((void **)&d_A, size_A);
cudaMalloc((void **)&d_B, size_B);
cudaMalloc((void **)&d_C, size_C);
// Initialize matrices with example values
initializeMatrix(h_A, width, height);
initializeMatrix(h_B, width, height);
cudaMemcpy(d_A, h_A, size_A, cudaMemcpyHostToDevice);
cudaMemcpy(d_B, h_B, size_B, cudaMemcpyHostToDevice);
This code prepares the matrices for computation by allocating GPU memory and copying data from the host to the device. Efficient data transfer is critical in GPU programming to minimize overhead.
The function
DynamicTileSize queries the GPU's properties to determine the optimal tile size. This calculation ensures that:
int DynamicTileSize(int sharedMemPerBlock) {
int tileSize = sqrt(sharedMemPerBlock / sizeof(float));
return tileSize;
}
This function dynamically calculates the maximum tile size based on the shared memory available on the GPU, ensuring portability across various hardware configurations.
The
matrixMulTiledDynamic kernel performs matrix multiplication in a block-wise manner using shared memory. Each block processes a submatrix (tile) of the larger matrices. Shared memory is dynamically allocated, reducing the cost of global memory access.
extern __shared__ float sharedMem[];
__global__ void matrixMulTiledDynamic(float *A, float *B, float *C, int N, int tileSize) {
int tx = threadIdx.x;
int ty = threadIdx.y;
float *sharedA = &sharedMem[0];
float *sharedB = &sharedMem[tileSize * tileSize];
float result = 0.0f;
for (int m = 0; m < N / tileSize; ++m) {
// Load tiles into shared memory
sharedA[ty * tileSize + tx] = A[row * N + (m * tileSize + tx)];
sharedB[ty * tileSize + tx] = B[(m * tileSize + ty) * N + col];
__syncthreads();
// Perform multiplication
for (int k = 0; k < tileSize; ++k) {
result += sharedA[ty * tileSize + k] * sharedB[k * tileSize + tx];
}
__syncthreads();
}
// Write result to global memory
C[row * N + col] = result;
}
sharedA and
sharedB.
tileSize parameter, calculated earlier, ensures that shared memory is efficiently utilized.
This dynamic tiling approach ensures that matrix multiplication leverages GPU hardware to its fullest potential. By adapting tile sizes based on the GPU's shared memory capabilities, the implementation achieves a balance between scalability, portability, and real-world usability. Whether for deep learning, scientific computing, or real-time applications, this code exemplifies how modern GPUs can handle computationally demanding tasks efficiently and elegantly.