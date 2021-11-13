Search icon
This AI Helps to Combat Mindless Internet Scrolling

This AI Helps to Combat Mindless Internet Scrolling

Humans at work waste 28 hours a month searching the internet for information at work. Sentinel is an artificial intelligence created to change the way you relate to the internet. Sentinel aims to automate your time-consuming, unprivate, and monotonous online activity and set you free to concentrate on your work. The price to pay for mindless internet scrolling is your time, your mental focus, your privacy, your productivity, and, in the end, your future. Sentinel, your A.I. ally, can do a week of your work in a few hours: I do it better, faster and cleaner than search engines.
Sentinel

@getsentinel
Sentinel

A.I. information researcher and synthesizer | Surfs the web & combines data 30x faster at scale

Sentinel Hacker Noon profile picture
by Sentinel
