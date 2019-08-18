Thinking of Humans as a Computer Program

357 reads

@ th3n00bc0d3r Muhammad Bilal The Noob at Work

A computer is an electronic device that calculates using binary values as its means, therefore a program is an instruction or a set of instructions that helps the computer to calculate, hence concluding to the fact that a computer cannot do anything without a program. A program-less computer is just an electronic device that has no use.

A human, also known as a ‘Homo-Sapien’ is a living device that can be compared to a culture bearing primate, as it is similar but is distinguished in having a highly developed compute known as a brain. The brain can be thought of an electrical device, that calculates mostly using binary values as it means.

Electrical Devices are manufactured as hardware components, soldering pieces together by silicon, as it heats and cools down. Humans have a similar manufacturing process, things heat up and then eventually cool down, therefore what you have is a mini-human as a result. To make a piece of electrical hardware functional, initially a firmware is burnt into it, a small piece of program written to run as loop as soon as it powers up. Humans also come with a firmware.

The firmware at the core, is just as close to as this set of functions, some interrupt services, some critical tasks and then some non-critical tasks. These functions are somehow derivatives of each other, returning small pieces of information which is stored as object based storage in our memory or you can say hard drive.

function fear() . I think our memory is quite volatile at start and maybe with time the combination of the learn() and the experience() function does make the program store long sessions of data, without they being overwritten or erased. Such a concept can really simplify the way, we are understanding life around us and to what i would like to focus further on, skipping other functions is the

It develops when the human brain unit tests, its output and the results are not what is expected. Now typically a programmer would put a try…catch… and spew the error in a console.log(). He would go through the stack trace, and line by line reiterate over the function to come up with the desired result.

This solves the problem but in case of humans, they dont try…catch… and the function breaks them program again and again and again, thus developing a function fear() which stores all the functions it should not call. This is called a limited program. Its does not fix, its basic functions and keeps on crashing again and again and again.

A program that does not execute all its functions properly, is a useless program and the same can be said for a human.

The fear() function that humans have adapted is using their learn() and experience() function it a non-linear function and then encapsulates in a function known as anxiety(), which further encapsulates a function known as depression(). Now this non-linear behavior of humans have made them slow sluggish, non-responsive and fixated, unable to change the result or output of themselves.

function depression ( ) { function anxiety ( ) { function fear ( ) { return 0 ; } } } while (depression() == 1 ) { delay(); sleep(); }

console.log() , so we know whats going on. I think we have been given all the functions that any other successful person in the world has, the only difference would be, that they are using more of the try…catch… then we have actually used, so to fix ourselves in becoming a useful, elegant, beautiful program, we might need to use a try…catch. block more often and spit everything on a, so we know whats going on.

Just a thought.

Share this story @ th3n00bc0d3r Muhammad Bilal Read my stories The Noob at Work

Tags