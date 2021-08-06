Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoThierry Schellenbach co-founded Stream after struggling to scale activity feeds by@catiemayer

Thierry Schellenbach co-founded Stream after struggling to scale activity feeds

image
Catie Mayer Hacker Noon profile picture

@catiemayerCatie Mayer

PR Manager specializing in the tech industry.

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity by @steveheadversity
#startups-of-the-year
AI's Role in Language Learning: Stuart Barrass, Kaizen Languages CEO by @kaizenlanguages
#startups-of-the-year
Starting a B2B SaaS Company by @podcast
#b2b
Save API Costs With Data-Centric Security by @Fluree
#api
5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up by @youarelaunched
#startup-advice

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#api#api-development#chat-api#founder-stories#founder-interview#founder-advice#startup
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.