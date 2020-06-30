These are the 100+ Companies Hiring Data Scientists Now

Frederik Bussler

Many data scientists have lost their jobs amidst a pandemic-fueled recession. Fortunately, several areas are seeing increased demand, so data science opportunities still abound. Below is a non-exhaustive list of companies hiring data scientists right now.

Note: Click the header link of any company to be taken to its relevant career page. Last updated in June 2020.

Instacart, among many other roles, is looking for a Senior Data Scientist, a Senior Machine Learning Engineer, and a Senior Operations Research Scientist.

Instacart is looking for skills including Python, R, and SQL.

Amazon AI has over 330 open roles as of writing this post, including for Language Engineers, Machine Learning Research Scientists, and more.

Amazon is looking for skills including computational linguistics, natural language processing, syntax, and semantics.

Albertsons Companies is hiring Data Analysts, Data Engineers, Data Science Managers, Data Modelers, and many more.

They’re looking for skills including data visualization, Python, and SQL.

CVS Health is hiring in the “Health Analytics” vertical, looking for Machine Learning Engineers, Data Scientists, and other roles.

CVS is looking for skills such as PySpark, Python, shell scripting, SQL (preferably Teradata and PL/SQL syntax) and Hive, Pig, Java, or Scala, CI/CD, ML, big data, and more.

Walmart is hiring across a wide variety of data analytics roles, with almost 100 open positions as of writing.

FedEx is hiring data scientists across FedEx Supply Chain, FedEx Services, FedEx Logistics, FedEx Express, and more of their verticals.

FedEx is looking for Bachelor’s graduates with skills including Excel and SQL (preferred).

CosmosDirekt is hiring data scientists and ML Engineers with skills such as Python, R, Java, and SQL.

Hitachi Vantara is hiring a remote Data Science Intern, with a PhD/MS degree and skills including Python, SQL, and Java.

Kyso is looking for a Data Science Template Writer, with skills including Python, Technical Writing, and SEO.

InReach Ventures is hiring a Machine Learning Engineer in the UK or Italy, with skills in Python3, Jupyter Notebooks, Pipenv, Python Unittest, Postgres, and Pandas.

Big Cloud is a financial services company hiring a BSc or MSc data scientist with experience in data analysis and reporting, visualization, Python, and data manipulation.

Averity is hiring a Senior Data Scientist to earn up to $190,000, with skills in deep learning, NLP, and computer vision.

EvolveAI is hiring a Senior Data Scientist with an MSc in CS, 3 years experience in finance, experience with data modeling, credit risk knowledge, Python, cutting-edge machine learning, GIT, SQL Server, and MySQL.

JW Michaels & Co is hiring a People Analytics Data Scientist for a top hedge fund client. The ideal candidate has a Bachelor’s degree, 5 years of experience developing automated reports, knowledge of R, Python, SQL, BI programs, data visualization, ETLs, and data infrastructure.

Quantitative Systems is looking for a data scientist with a technical Ph.D., 3+ years of experience researching real-world data problems, algorithm-development experience, and knowledge in Python, SQL, and cloud infrastructure.

Business Insider is hiring a data scientist with skills in Python and R and 3–5 years of experience.

1872 Consulting is hiring a People Analytics Data Scientist with a bachelor’s, 3–5 years experience developed automated analytical reporting products, and experience in Python, R, SQL, Tableau, Power BI, Pentaho, and Shiny.

Via is hiring a quantitative PhD data scientist with mastery in SQL, Python, R, and Tableau, and business experience in predictive modeling, for a base salary of $129,000 in New York City.

FocusKPI is hiring a data scientist with experience in SQL, data management, data cleaning, and statistics.

V R Della is hiring a data scientist for a 6-month contract in the state of Georgia, with a doctorate degree, 4+ years experience in RWE studies, and published papers.

Brooksource is hiring a Junior Data Scientist for their Tennessee office with a Bachelor’s degree, 1–3 years experience in data analytics and visualization, experience in PowerBI, Tableau, Qlikview, and SQL.

Foursquare is hiring a Senior Data Scientist with a PhD, 5+ years of experience in data science, a track record of delivering products, and experience with Python, Scala, Hadoop, and Spark.

Amdaris is hiring a data scientist with experience in Python or R, Weka, NumPy, MatLab, data visualization, query languages, NoSQL databases, and experience with both unstructured and structured data.

HealthCare.com is hiring a data scientist with a Master’s, experience in programmatic display, native, and SEM acquisition, proprietary bidding algorithms, multi-touch marketing attribution, CI/CD, R, and Python.

Prudent Technologies and Consulting is hiring a data scientist for their Texas office, with a Bachelor’s degree, 2–4 years experience in logistics data analytics, experience with SAP, MS Office, MS ACCESS, MS SQL, and data visualization.

Facebook is hiring a Data Scientist in its Analytics department, focused on Recruiting Products. They’re looking for a wide range of skills, including expertise in quantitative analysis, data mining, SQL, 7+ years experience in SQL or other programming languages, statistical expertise, experience with Python, R, Hive, and Hadoop, as well as an advanced degree.

PayPal is hiring a data scientist with a Bachelor’s degree, 5+ years of proven Risk and Collections experience in Financial Services, analytical and project management experience, Excel experience, SAS and SQL skills, and more.

OpenLogix Corporation is hiring a Jr Data Scientist with 3+ years experience in R & Python, statistics, data mining, and data wrangling.

InVitro Cell Research is hiring a data scientist with skills in “all aspects” of machine learning and predictive statistics, as well as Bayesian statistics, R, and Python.

HERO is hiring a data analyst with a bachelor’s, 1–2 years in a similar role, and experience in Excel, data processing, modelling, dashboarding, and SQL.

Spotify is hiring a data scientist with 4+ years of demonstrated ability in a similar data scientist role, a degree in data science or a similar field, experience with A/B testing, Python, R, and SQL.

The Lab Consulting is hiring a data scientist with knowledge in Excel, databases, Visio, Power BI, KPIs, process mapping, and data analysis.

Affinity Solutions is hiring a data scientist with an advanced analytical degree, skills in machine learning, entrepreneurship, Python, SAS, R, and SQL.

CLEARPRISM is hiring a remote NLP data scientist with 5+ years background in NLP and machine learning, and a technical Masters or PhD.

Comcast is hiring a data scientist with a BS in Computer Science, experience with data analytics, AWS, SQL, Python, R, statistical modeling, and data visualization.

mPulse Mobile is hiring a data scientist with a bachelor’s, experience in the healthcare industry, experience with SQL, Excel, Python, content development, research methods in behavioral science, experience working with messy and diverse data-sets, SQL for RDBMS, machine learning algorithms, machine learning frameworks, Tableau, and more.

Quartet Health is hiring a data scientist with a Bachelors degree, 2 years of data science experience, and experience in statistics, SQL, and Python.

Glocomms is hiring a VP of Data Science for up to $250,000, with a PhD, over 7 years data science experience, over 3 years management experience, skills in machine learning techniques and algorithms, and experience with Python, SQL, and NLP.

JUST EAT is hiring a data scientist with a quantitative PhD, experience with machine learning, and skills in Python, SQL and noSQL.

MMD Services is hiring a data scientist, ideally with a PhD, skills in big data, statistical and predictive modeling, SQL, Google Analytics, Google Search Console, and machine learning.

605 is hiring a data scientist for their New York City office with $127,000 base salary, preferably with a quantitative doctoral degree, experience with AWS, Databricks, git and github.com, Apache Spark, survey data, and postgres SQL.

X4 Technology is hiring a data scientist with skills in Python, PySpark, cloudbase data, and the ability to organize raw data for analytics.

The Drive is hiring a data scientist with a minimum of expert skills in SQL, Excel, Python, SciKit Learn, Jupyter, NLP, NLTK, data visualization, LightGBM, XGBoost, TensorFlow, and excellent communication.

Hinge is hiring a lead data scientist with over 4 years of experience as a data scientist, over 1-year experience as a manager, strong experience with statistics and ML, A/B testing, SQL, and Python.

Bowery Farming is hiring a data scientist who is fluent in SQL, comfortable working in a technical team, has skills in visualizing data, R, and Python.

Urbint is hiring a data scientist with a quantitative Masters, 5+ year of experience in data science, 3+ years of experience working with geospatial data, advanced ML knowledge, skills in Python or R, and proven experience working with large datasets to support business decisions.

TechDigital Corporation is looking for a data scientist with 2+ years data science experience, technical competence in coding, analytics, visualization, large datasets, A/B tests, and statistical analysis.

Strategic Financial Solutions NY is hiring a data scientist with knowledge of statistical and machine learning techniques in regressions and classifications, skills in stochastic process, R, Python, SQL, variable selection, dimension reduction, unsupervised learning, and who possesses a graduate degree.

Bayside Solutions is hiring a data scientist on a 12-month contract with 5+ years of analytics experience, in-depth knowledge of digital analytics, experience with SQL, Teradata, data visualization, scripting, and web analytics.

Hungryroot is hiring a data scientist with 2+ years in data science, skills in regressions, predictive modeling, R/Python, and SQL querying.

Datadog is hiring a data scientist with 2+ years of professional experience, fluency in SQL, Python, R, or Julia, skills in Hadoop and Spark, and ideally a PhD.

Populus Group is hiring a data scientist for a client with skills in Python, R, Scala, Spark, Hadoop, HDFS, Grafana, SQL, NoSQL, time-series metrics, ML & AI (e.g. TensorFlow), and AWS.

Voice is hiring a data scientist with a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, 3 to 6 years of practical experience in data science, proficiency with data mining, mathematics, and statistical analysis, skills in visualization, Java/Python, SAS, pattern recognition, and predictive modeling.

PlayStation is hiring a PhD (preferred) data scientist with skills in Python, SPSS Modeler, SAS, R, Scala, Spark, and visual analytical tools.

Empower Professionals Inc is hiring a data scientist with 5+ years of experience and skills in Hadoop, HDFS, Java, Scala, Python, Oracle, MSSQL, Postgres, MySQL, and NoSQL (HBase, Cassandra, MongoDB), AWS, Azure, GCP, Spark, Impala, Kafka, and other technologies.

The Phoenix Group is hiring a data scientist with skills in Postgres, S3, Redis, Redshift, Spark, Hadoop, Hive, Periscope, third-party analytics services, advanced algorithms and statistics, as well as a master’s degree or higher and 2+ years industry experience.

Ordergroove is hiring a data scientist with skills in Python, R, SQL (core application DBs use MySQL Google BigQuery), and a quantitative degree alongside 2+ years of data science experience.

NorthOne Business Banking is hiring a data scientist with skills in SQL and Python, “world class data science experience,” and ideally a PhD.

TDA is hiring a data scientist skilled in Postgres, S3, Redis, Redshift, Spark, Hadoop, Hive, and Periscope.

Figma is hiring a data scientist with a degree in a quantitative field, 5+ years relevant work experience, skills in Python, R, SQL, Hive, Redshift, Presto, Snowflake, statistical methods and experiment design, A/B testing, sequential testing, synthetic control, and cluster-randomized testing.

Lemonade is hiring an ML/AI Data Scientist skilled in Python, R, relational, and NoSQL with an MSc and 3+ years data science experience.

Wish is hiring a data scientist with an advanced degree in a quantitative field, a minimum of 3 years of Data Science experience, and proficiency in Python or R.

Analytica is hiring a data scientist with a PhD (preferred), skills in feature engineering and attribute evaluation, pre-processing, Python, SAS, R, modeling, validation, and visualization.

Diverse Lynx is hiring a data scientist with domain knowledge in life science/healthcare, experience with regression, algorithms, pharmaceutical commercial analytics and patient analytics/physician segmentation.

eTeam is hiring a data scientist skilled in multivariable calculus & linear algebra, statistics, Machine Learning, Data Visualization & Communication, Software Engineering, Python/R, Cassandra, Mongo DB, and creating ML models.

OneThree BioTech is hiring a Machine Learning Researcher with a quantitative Ph.D., expertise in a variety of ML techniques, skills in Python, sklearn, NumPy, pandas, Keras, TensorFlow, PostgreSQL, and AWS.

Formation is hiring a data scientist with a technical PhD, 2+ years experience in data science, skills in RL frameworks and Spark, and extensive ML knowledge for a minimum base salary of $93,000 in San Francisco.

Barclays is hiring a data scientist with a Master’s degree, 3+ years of relevant experience, skills in Python, data analysis, ML, Matlab, SQL, NLP, statistical analysis, and probability theory.

Radiansys is hiring a data scientist with 12–14 years experience, a Master’s degree, and proficiency in Python, data structures, algorithms, and computer vision.

Infinity is hiring a data scientist with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, 5+ years’ experience with advanced statistical modeling, expertise in Python, R, SAS, SPSS, and SQL.

Slice is hiring a data scientist with a BS/MS in statistics, 3+ years of professional industry experience doing quantitative analysis, and skills in SQL, data ETL, Python, and R.

Engage3 is hiring an Applied Data Scientist with skills in data processing, NLP, deep learning platforms, a technical BS, and 6–12+ months experience designing and implementing ML solutions.

Stratio is hiring a data scientist with a PhD in Computer Science, a minimum 3 years of work experience, skills in anomaly detection, unsupervised learning or supervised learning, distributed systems, Python and common libraries for ML, SW development, version control, testing, SQL, and Elastic or other noSQL databases.

Vertical Trail is hiring a data scientist who is familiar with data analytics principles, machine learning, and visualization tools, has 3+ years relevant experience, is skilled in Minitab, R/Python/SAS, Excel, Dataiku DSS, Six Sigma, and Tableau.

Corkyy is hiring a freelance data scientist for a base salary of $117,000.

Glean is hiring a data scientist with 3+ years of experience in Python, Data Science, Machine Learning, and NLP; 2+ years of experience with Spark, coding in either PySpark or Scala; and skills in TensorFlow, PyTorch, NLP, and unsupervised learning.

Bloomberg is hiring a data scientist with 3+ years relevant work experience, skills in HDFS, Hadoop, Hive, Spark, R, Python, and an advanced degree.

C3.ai is hiring a data scientist with a computer science PhD, applied ML experience, a strong mathematical background, and experience with scalable ML.

Oscar Health is hiring a data scientist with 2+ years of relevant work experience or a Master’s degree in a quantitative field, and skills with data science tools like SQL and Python.

FULLBEAUTY Brands is hiring a data scientist with 2–3 years of hands-on predictive analytics experience with large data sets, a BS degree in Statistics, skills in regression, random forests, PCA, cluster analysis, propensity models, building Machine Learning models, Tensorflow, Pandas, SAS, SQL, Python, and R.

Talabat is hiring a Junior Data Scientist with 2+ years experience in SQL, R or Python, Excel, database technologies, visualization tools, and forecasting.

VIA Technical is hiring a Senior Data Scientist with skills in SQL, Python, Pandas, TensorFlow, NumPy, R, D3.js, Spotfire, Tableau, Regression, Decision Trees, K-Means, Segmentations, entity extraction, document classification, TFIDF, tokenization, topic modeling, Word2Vec, RNNs, CNNs, LSTMs, Transformers, ontologies, taxonomies, semantic meaning representation frameworks, random forest, SVM, boosting, neural networks, and Git.

Andiamo Group is hiring a Lead Data Scientist with startup experience, a high-ranking CS degree, a Ph.D. plus 2 years of experience, and Python experience.

Two Sigma is hiring a data scientist with 3+ years of experience in data analysis, an advanced CS degree, experience applying statistical methods (distribution analysis, classification, clustering, etc.), and strong coding skills in Pandas, R, Matlab, and Apache Spark.

Turkcell is hiring an Expert Data Scientist with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, 5–7 years of relevant experience, skills in predictive modelling software such as SAS, SPSS, KXEN; skills in Python, SQL, Hadoop, R, Spark, ML & DL, and the Telecom sector.

N5 Sensors is hiring a data scientist with a Master’s and skills in SVM, ANN, TensorFlow, Python, Matlab or R, embedded development (C / C++), and cloud platforms such as Google Cloud / Firebase or AWS.

Etsy is hiring a Senior Data Scientist with 4 plus years experience as a data scientist, and skills in SQL, R/Python, Hadoop, Looker, Tableau, and statistical methods.

Greza Tech is hiring a data scientist skilled in Python, data science stack building on numpy, pandas, scikit-learn, TensorFlow, PyTorch, matplotlib, seaborn, D3.js, GGplot, using RDBMSs and query languages such as SQL, and bash and Unix.

Flieber is hiring a data scientist with a PhD degree (preferred) in Applied Mathematics, 4+ years industry experience, skills in data visualization, data quering, writing algorithms, statistics, multi-variable calculus and linear algebra, and communication.

The Robinson Group is hiring a data scientist with 3+ years of corporate, hands-on data science experience, skills in R, Python, big data, Hive, MapReduce, Spark SQL, PySpark, JavaScript, Sqoop, Keras, Theano, TensorFlow, H2O, AWS or Azure, ANOVA, multiple regression, time series modeling, principal component analyses, decision trees, clustering, Random Forest, Gradient boosting, neural networks, SAS, DSX or SPSS, Data Robot, Alteryx, and Dataiku.

Burtch Works is hiring a Senior Data Scientist with an advanced degree in a technical field and at least five (5) years of hands-on analytic industry experience.

RAPP is hiring a data scientist with 1-3 years of experience in a data science role, a graduate degree, and skills in R/Python programming, SQL, Cognos and/or other OLAP solutions.

Point72 is hiring a data scientist with top academic credentials with a quantitative degree, 0–2 years of industry working experience in a role that requires statistical analysis, 0–2 years of hands-on working experience with varied and complex data sets, and skills in SQL, Python (preferred), R, Scala, and Spark.

The William Everett Group is hiring a data scientist with a Master’s, 7+ years of experience, knowledge of IBM SSPSS, advanced statistical techniques, pattern recognition and predictive modeling, and programming languages such as Java/Python.

Warner Bros is hiring a data scientist with a B.S. degree in Statistics, 1–2 years of experience in analytics, and skills in R, Python, SAS, SQL, AWS, Random Forest, GBM, xgBoost, and neural networks/deep learning.

BlueCrest Capital Management is hiring a data scientist with skills in NLP, python and R, large datasets, statistics/probability, and a PhD.

Cohere Health is hiring a data scientist with 5–7 years model building and analytical experience, skills in R, SQL, Python, EMR data, SDoH, Claims, NLP, decision trees and Med2Vec, Patient2vec, and a Master’s degree in STEM.

Feedzai is hiring a data scientist with an MSc or PhD in Computer Science, skills in Machine Learning, Spark, Hadoop, bash, Python and either Java or Scala, resource monitoring and runtime optimization, statistics or data visualization, and Random Forests.

Hopper is hiring a Senior Data Scientist with a degree in Math, skills in data visualization, relational databases and SQL, extremely large data sets, Pandas, R, SAS, data mining, machine learning, statistical modeling tools and underlying algorithms, and Unix/Linux environments.

Canvas Worldwide is hiring a data scientist with a degree in Computer Science, 1–2+ years of data science experience, skills in ML & statistics, Python, R, Spark, Hadoop, Hive, SQL, data visualization, and NLP.

Sony is hiring a Lead Data Scientist with 10 years of total experience, more than two professional experiences leading data analytics projects, and skills in data analytics and BI.

SiteRx is hiring a PhD Lead Data Scientist with 3+ years of relevant experience and skills including clinical data knowledge, Python, R, NLP, and text mining.

Yodo1 is hiring a data scientist with skills in Hadoop, Spark, Java, Python, R, Tensorflow, CUDA, data mining, big data, statistical models, possessing a quantitive degree and 2+ years of experience.

