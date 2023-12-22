Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Zero Knowledge Proofs Writing Contest: Winner Announced!by@hackernooncontests
    1,024 reads

    The Zero Knowledge Proofs Writing Contest: Winner Announced!

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Here’s the list of the top 10 stories: Zero-Knowledge Proofs: It's Like Magic, but I'll Explain It by @windley. A Privacy Revolution in Web3 With Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) by @vladislavbilay. Unlocking the Magic of Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Disintegration of Philosophy and Science (Part 1) by @damocles. The Rise of Zero-Knowledge Rollups in Ethereum Scaling by @mariefromdcenter. Zero-Knowledge Proofs in Blockchain Voting by @induction. Enhancing Open Banking with Zero Knowledge Proofs: A Technical Exploration by @mickymultani. Zero Knowledge Proofs: What's a zkOracle? by @marlene. Zkp2p: The End of Centralized Exchanges by @thebojda. ZKML in DeFi: A Secure Revolution in Decentralized Finance by @mkaufmann. Data Security in the Cloud: A New Era of Trust by @mkaufmann.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Zero Knowledge Proofs Writing Contest: Winner Announced!
    writing #hackernoon-writing-contest #zkp
    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements HackerNoon profile picture

    @hackernooncontests

    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements

    Official account for all the writing contests powered by HackerNoon.

    Receive Stories from @hackernooncontests

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Crypto Writing Contest by NOWPayments and HackerNoon
    Published at Apr 29, 2023 by hackernooncontests #crypto
    Article Thumbnail
    The State of Content Creation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by technologynews #content-creation
    Article Thumbnail
    The Crypto Dilemma Explored: Gamble or Golden Path to Success?
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by normbond #crypto-trading
    Article Thumbnail
    Zkp2p: The End of Centralized Exchanges
    Published at Nov 26, 2023 by thebojda #cryptocurrency
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!