The Zeitgeist Digest 01—Tuesday, 4 February, 2020

Streaming the 'spirit of the times' in culture / tech / startups / future and chill, every Tuesday ✌️
📺📺📺 Ultra HD Lioness Takedown and Chill?
— “Intellectual” (and not) fodder for your streaming addiction 🍿
what I’m binge-streaming on Netflix right now—
The Stranger
Night on Earth
why I think you should binge it too—
Three words: English. Comedic. Timing. This show, while not intended to be hilarious, never misses an opportunity for relief—and whether phallic or llama-shaped in nature, every moment is a gosh-darn delight. Think JoJo Rabbit meets Revenge.
Samira Wiley (Poussey Washington, Orange Is the New Black; Moira, The Handmaid's Tale)makes for a refreshing update on Attenborough, though, (not) regrettably, still too soothing to keep me awake for a sustained length of time.
The new app is called Tangi and it resembles apps like TikTok and Instagram with its vertically-oriented short-form videos. What sets Tangi apart, however, is that the app is intended for how-to videos specifically, and creators need to apply to participate.
By now, you’ve likely come to terms with the fact that escape from Jeff Bezos is impossible. You may have weaned yourself off that sweet sweet next day delivery, procuring all your worldly needs from a boutique array of small local shops, but if you venture online, Bezos still wins – cutting out Amazon’s cloud computing services renders the internet literally unusable.
Now Europe has a plan to challenge this US and Chinese cloud dominance – it's called Gaia-X.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had gotten the word out a few days earlier, on January 6. But a Canadian health monitoring platform had beaten them both to the punch, sending word of the outbreak to its customers on December 31.
BlueDot uses an AI-driven algorithm that scours foreign-language news reports, animal and plant disease networks, and official proclamations to give its clients advance warning to avoid danger zones like Wuhan.