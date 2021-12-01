The Wild at Heart Game Review (Nintendo Switch)
The Wild at Heart is a seek-and-fight adventure with puzzle elements and incremental map discovery. Two teenagers, Wake and Kirby, come up with a plan to escape the hardships in their homes and build a treehouse somewhere in the wilderness. The deeper you venture into the woods, the more artifacts you find and the more creatures you meet on your way. The Wild at Heart is an excellent adventure game with no sense of urgency, great artwork, and a soundtrack.
