The #Web3 Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!

    “How to Build a Profitable NFT Marketplace with React, Solidity, and CometChat” by @daltonic has won 2 prizes this month - 1st position and most-read story. The SECOND place goes to @wasyne’s “Where does "Nostalgia" come from?” In the third place, we have The Tools and Resources You Need to Become a Web3 Developer in 2022 by @suhail.
    Heyo, welcome to our monthly results announcement for Web3 Writing Contest by HackerNoon and Octopus Network!


    How to enter the contest? Just submit your web3 story. Once your story is published after our editorial review - you’ll qualify to win up to $2,000 worth of OCT tokens every month from a $12,000 prize pool!

    Note: The winners must provide NEAR wallet ONLY to claim the reward money. Get NEAR wallet from here.

    Web3 Writing Contest July 2022 Nominations 🔥

    Here’s how we selected the top 10 nominations - We picked all the stories tagged #Web3 on HackerNoon, published in July 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:


    • Number of hours read
    • Number of people reached
    • The freshness of the content

    Here are the top 10 nominations:

    1. How to Build a Profitable NFT Marketplace with React, Solidity, and CometChat by @daltonic.
    2. The DeSci Guide: Is Decentralized Science the New Web 3.0 Trend? by @strateh76.
    3. 4 Crypto Charity Projects That Are Working to Improve the World by @gabrielmanga.
    4. What is So Good About the Ownership Economy? by @lijin.
    5. IPFS – The New Internet's Protocol by @myraahio.
    6. The Tools and Resources You Need to Become a Web3 Developer in 2022 by @suhail.
    7. Break Free From the Work-to-Earn Chains, Help-to-Earn Supports Play-to-Earn by @fintechproffitt.
    8. Let’s Take a Look at PIP: Interoperability Between Web2 & Web3 by @bensoncrypto.
    9. Where does "Nostalgia" come from? by @wasyne.
    10. What is Hedge Funds' Endgame for Shorting Tether by @wasifmrahman.


    Here are the Winners:

    How to Build a Profitable NFT Marketplace with React, Solidity, and CometChat” by @daltonic has won 2 prizes this month!

    Congratulations @daltonic, your story has gained the highest number of reads and votes in the web3 category! You’ve won 434+86 = 520 OCT Tokens.

    The SECOND place goes to @wasyne’s “Where does "Nostalgia" come from?

    “Contrary to many investors, I will proceed from what is going on in our brains — a "certain emotion" that we all have. By objectively treating it, which everyone has as a property of the mind, and by changing people’s attitudes to be appropriate for this Web3 era, we would get a scale for the new value that can compete with "silver spoons.”


    Great job @wasyne! You’ve won 260 OCT Tokens.


    Last but not least, we have The Tools and Resources You Need to Become a Web3 Developer in 2022 by @suhail.

    “Every day more and more people are transiting to Web3. The demand for developers is increasing as Crypto use grows at an exponential rate. Skills in blockchain development are among the most in-demand in the tech industry. It's difficult to find a proper/clean roadmap and resource to get started with Web3 because it's so new.”


    Congratulations @suhail, you have won the third position and 86 Oct Tokens!!


    Once again, congratulations to all three of the winners, and best of Luck to the nominees in the upcoming contests!


    Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com for more details. We will contact the winners shortly.


    Note: The winners must provide NEAR wallet ONLY to claim the reward money. Get NEAR wallet from here.


