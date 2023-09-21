Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Web Development Writing Contest: Round 3 Finalists Announced!by@hackernooncontests
    477 reads

    The Web Development Writing Contest: Round 3 Finalists Announced!

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Here are the top 10 finalists: Tailwindcss? I'll Pass by @sipping. Next.Js 13 Parallel Routes: A Comprehensive Guide by @leandronnz. Making TypeScript Truly "Strongly Typed" by @nodge. How I developed a Travel AI app with ChatGPT as a Product Manager and Non-programmer by @dinpd. A Step-by-Step Guide to Building a Simple Next.js 13 Blog by @leandronnz. Using OpenAI's Whisper and GPT-3 API to Build and Deploy a Transcriber App – Part 1 by @juanfrank77. Next.js and SignalR: Effortless Socket Integration and Troubleshooting by @chilledcowfan. File-Based Routing in Node.js: A Brief Guide by @dsitdikov. The Complete Guide to Deploying NestJS Application on Render by @chiamakaojiyi. Turbocharge Your Heavy-Duty Web App: Speed Hacks for Lightning-Fast Cloud Computation by @induction.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Web Development Writing Contest: Round 3 Finalists Announced!
    programming #web-development #ionos #hackernoon
    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements HackerNoon profile picture

    @hackernooncontests

    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements

    Official account for all the writing contests powered by HackerNoon.

    Receive Stories from @hackernooncontests

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Brave-G

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Crypto Writing Contest by NOWPayments and HackerNoon
    Published at Apr 29, 2023 by hackernooncontests #crypto
    Article Thumbnail
    tl;dr of Elon Musk's interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin (HackerNoon's Version) (Partly Satire)
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by linh #elon-musk
    Article Thumbnail
    Struck by a Zero-Day: What's Your Next Move?
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by chrisray #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    127 Stories To Learn About Wordpress
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by learn #wordpress
    Article Thumbnail
    Humans vs. AI: A Scoreboard Update on the Ongoing Battle
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by thetechpanda #ai-randd
    Article Thumbnail
    Bookmark This: 19 Essential GitHub Repositories
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by madzadev #web-development
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!