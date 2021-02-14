The Ways in Which AI has Changed the Way We Move, Work, Search and Buy

What is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions- Investopedia

Below is a list of 5 examples of artificial intelligence that you’re likely to have come across daily that you are possibly not aware of.

1. Google Maps and Ride-Hailing Applications

Do you remember the early days when you had to use a physical map to find your destination and having the need to ask for directions when you got lost?

Through the use of AI, one doesn’t have to put much thought into travelling to a new destination anymore. Instead of having to rely on confusing address directions, you can now simply open up the handy map application on your phone and type in your destination.

Google Maps accurately located 89 per cent of businesses, while Apple Maps correctly found 74 per cent. This isn’t surprising, as Google invests millions in sending people around the world to map the terrain for Google StreetView.

The AI-based algorithm is able to extract information based on the distance, travel time, and potential traffic congestion, through its GPS system navigation. This accounts for any potential delays through the real-time updates on the internet platform. For e.g, bus times are updated automatically on the bus websites in real-time, and google maps are able to extract this information in an efficient manner to accurately estimate the time of arrival of destination.

The internet platforms provide borderless connectivity through a global network on a large scale integrated platform.

2. Face Detection and Recognition

The usage of thumbprint recognition and face recognition to unlock a phone have become widely used in the last one and a half-decade, all of which adopt AI into our lives.

So how does face recognition work?

Intelligent machines often match and goes above and beyond human capabilities in terms of arithmetically detecting facial markers of its owner.

Smart machines are taught to identify facial coordinates (x, y, and w; that make a square around the face as an area of interest), markers (eyes, nose etc), and its alignment.

Face recognition is also used for surveillance and security by government facilities or at airports. So for e.g, when police and investigators are trying to locate an individual, global camera surveillance is able to automatically sift through every face image detected against the image stored in the database, to find a specific match on faces of individual that is being searched for, based on certain key markers.

3. Text Editors or Autocorrect

AI incorporates a formulated system that has pre-built spelling checkers, word suggestions, checkers that are in the system, and any departure from the formularised systems would produce an error message to be corrected.

Artificially intelligent algorithms use machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing to identify incorrect usage of language and suggest corrections.

So the next time you have a language editor check your document, just know you are using one of the many examples of artificial intelligence.

4. Search and Recommendation Algorithms

In the early days whenever you had a question you had to search it up in a book, an encyclopedia, or by asking someone wise. The new generation born in the digital age would find it pretty hard to comprehend what life was before Google. After all, whenever they had a question, they could Google literally any question they had.

Have you notice that the videos you watch on Youtube, the ads you see on website and the recommended purchases on your Amazon list has been all personalised to your behavioural and search patterns. This is the beauty (or terror) of AI.

These smart recommendation systems learn your behaviour and interests from your online activities and offer you similar content.

Similarly, the optimized search engine experience is another example of artificial intelligence. Usually, our top search results have the answer we’re looking for. How does that happen?

Algorithms are fed with data to recognize high-quality content over SEO-that has lousy content. This helps make search results based on quality and preference for the optimum best user experience.

5. E-Payments

Bank detecting fraud by observing users’ credit card spending patterns is also an example of artificial intelligence.

When there is some unusual pattern activity that does not fit in with the user profile, the system instantly alerts user X on their phone to confirm the transaction before processing it. Similarly when the user is logged on in a new location or signing in through an unusual or new device.

Conclusion

Has AI revolutionised and changed the way we live today?

Absolutely.

Artificially intelligent algorithms serve as catalyst for tech creators as they go well beyond human capabilities, allowing scientists and inventors to invest their efforts in new and unchartered waters.

And while we are not sure how AI will develop in the future the current opportunities are well aligned for a bright future.

