The Venture Capitalist at His Investment’s First Conference

Brad Feld: "It's like going to a PTA meeting. That’s just pretty awesome" Feld: Being at FullContact where their now 250 employees, and you’re having your first annual customer conference or user conference, or Connect, whatever they're in. It feels great. I remember when they were a small number of people in our tiny room with a very big idea. That's just pretty amazing. Feld: Not agraduation, but it is emotionally rewarding.
David Smooke Hacker Noon profile picture

@David
David Smooke

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

Foundry’s Brad Feld #Connect17 Interview (4/8)

What’s it like for Brad Feld to see his investments maturing to this stage?

David Smooke: Whenever you come to an event like this … So you’re an investor in the company, is it like going to a kid’s graduation?

Brad Feld: Not agraduation, but it is emotionally rewarding.

David Smooke: Yeah?

Brad Feld: Yeah.

David Smooke: Progress Report?

Brad Feld: It’s like going to a PTA meeting. The thing that’s so awesome is, being at something like this with FullContact where their now 250 employees, and you’re having your first annual customer conference or user conference, or Connect, whatever they’re in.

David Smooke: Yeah.

Brad Feld: I don’t even know how they’re framing it. But you’re having your first conference, with another 300 people who are interested in what you’re doing. I remember when they were a small number of people in our tiny room with a very big idea. That’s just pretty awesome.

David Smooke: Yeah.

Brad Feld: It feels great.

  1. Writer / Publisher Relations on Medium
  2. Who’s a Venture Capitalist’s Customer?
  3. The Venture Capitalist’s Writing Process
  4. The Venture Capitalist at His Investment’s First Conference
  5. How Brad Feld Realized He Was a Venture Capitalist
  6. What Venture Capitalists Can Bring to Product Development
  7. The Nearly 30 Year Quest To Solve The Business Address Book Problem
  8. How Venture Capitalists Market Their Stories and Opinions
