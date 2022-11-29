Developing and Deploying Smart Contracts With Foundry & Openzeppelin: A Guide

Foundry is a blazing fast, portable and modular toolkit for Ethereum application development written in Rust. Foundry is made up of three components: : Ethereum testing framework (like Truffle, Hardhat, and DappTools). Forge : CLI for interacting with EVM smart contracts, sending transactions, and getting chain data. Cast : local Ethereum node, similar to Ganache or Hardhat Network. Anvil Why Should We Use It? It’s speedy, no more wasted time while running tests. It allows you to write tests in solidity which minimizes context switching. Many testing features like fuzzing, console.log, and cheat codes give you more power and flexibility. Topics We Are Going to Cover in This Article Project setup How to install dependencies in Foundry (EX. OpenZeppelin) Integrating Foundry with VSCode Writing the contract and test cases using Foundry Understanding Traces in Foundry Generating Gas report using Foundry Deploying the contract using Foundry Installation Installation of Foundry is well explained in the foundry book, check out the instructions here: https://book.getfoundry.sh/getting-started/installation?embedable=true Setting up the Project Once the foundry is installed, we can create a new project using. forge init foundry-demo // forge-demo is name of the project Once the project is created, use commands to check if everything is working correctly. cd foundry-demo && forge build Installing Dependencies Forge manages dependencies using by default, which means that it works with any GitHub repository that contains smart contracts. git submodules To use we need to install it as a dependency in our project, to do so use the command. OpenZeppelin, forge install OpenZeppelin/openzeppelin-contracts\n// forge install is command which is used for installing dependencies\n// <https://github.com/OpenZeppelin/openzeppelin-contracts>\n// use {{username}}/{{repo_name}} from the github url Integrate Foundry With VSCode After installing as a dependency, try importing something from it in the contract (your contract is there under the /src directory), If you are using VSCode, an error will pop up. OpenZeppelin To fix this error, Run this command. forge remappings > remappings.txt What this command does is it creates a remappings.txt file inside the root directory of the project. At this moment, the content in the file might look like this: ds-test/=lib/forge-std/lib/ds-test/src/\nforge-std/=lib/forge-std/src/\nopenzeppelin-contracts/=lib/openzeppelin-contracts/contracts/ For more details, visit here https://book.getfoundry.sh/config/vscode Writing the Contract Rename the file → ; the code for our ERC721 smart contract is as below. src/Counter.sol src/FDemo.sol // SPDX-License-Identifier: UNLICENSED\npragma solidity ^0.8.13;\n\nimport "openzeppelin-contracts/token/ERC721/extensions/ERC721URIStorage.sol";\nimport "openzeppelin-contracts/utils/Counters.sol";\n\ncontract FDemo is ERC721URIStorage {\n using Counters for Counters.Counter;\n Counters.Counter private _tokenId;\n\n constructor() ERC721("FDemo", "FD") {}\n\n function mint(string memory tokenUri) external returns (uint256) {\n uint256 newTokenId = _tokenId.current();\n\n _mint(msg.sender, newTokenId);\n _setTokenURI(newTokenId, tokenUri);\n\n _tokenId.increment();\n\n return newTokenId;\n }\n} Testing the Contract Using Foundry Let's start by renaming the test file to match the name of our contract → Counter.t.sol FDemo.t.sol Forge uses the following keywords in tests: : An optional function invoked before each test case is run. setUp function setUp() public {\n testNumber = 42;\n} : Functions prefixed with are run as a test case. test test function testNumberIs42() public {\n assertEq(testNumber, 42);\n} : The inverse of the test prefix — if the function does not revert, the test fails. testFail function testNumberIs42() public {\n assertEq(testNumber, 42);\n} So, right now, we only have one method , so we will be writing a test case for this method, mint and this is going to be a pretty simple one. // SPDX-License-Identifier: UNLICENSED\npragma solidity ^0.8.13;\n\nimport "forge-std/Test.sol";\nimport "../src/FDemo.sol";\n\ncontract FoundryDemoTest is Test {\n FDemo instance;\n\n function setUp() public { \n instance = new FDemo();\n }\n\n function testMint() public { \n string memory dummyTokenUri = "ipfs://metadata_url";\n uint256 tokenId = instance.mint(dummyTokenUri);\n\n assertEq(dummyTokenUri, instance.tokenURI(tokenId));\n }\n\n} Now, to run this test, we can use the command forge test If we want to explore more details/ events/ flow about the test cases, we can use Traces to enable Traces while running test cases use -vvv or -vvvv The attached screenshot shows the result of test cases with and without traces. More details on the Traces: https://book.getfoundry.sh/forge/traces Generating Gas Report Using Foundry To generate a gas report, use with the test command. — gas-report forge test --gas-report More details on the Gas Report here: https://book.getfoundry.sh/forge/gas-reports Deploying and Verifying Contracts With Foundry Forge can deploy smart contracts to a given network with the command. forge create Some options we can use with forge create while deploying the contract. : Rpc URL of the network on which we want to deploy our contract (in our case, we will be using the RPC URL of polygon Mumbai testnet) —rpc-url : Pass arguments to the constructor constructor-args : Private key of deployers wallet private-key We can optionally pass && if we want to verify our contract. --verify --etherscan-api-key $ forge create --rpc-url <your_rpc_url> \\\\\n --constructor-args "ForgeUSD" "FUSD" 18 1000000000000000000000 \\\\\n --private-key <your_private_key> src/MyToken.sol:MyToken \\\\\n --etherscan-api-key <your_etherscan_api_key> \\\\\n --verify Let's deploy, now. forge create --rpc-url <https://rpc.ankr.com/polygon_mumbai>\n--private-key <your_private_key> src/FDemo.sol:FDemo\n--etherscan-api-key <your_etherscan_api_key>\n--verify Complete code: GitHub 💡 Follow me on Twitter for more awesome stuff like this @pateldeep_eth Linkedin Also published here