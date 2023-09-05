The US's Violation of the Bahamian Rule of Specialty is Akin to a Bait and Switch

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. SAMUEL BANKMAN-FRIED Court Filing Lewis A. Kaplan, December 9, 2022 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 16 of 25. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here ARGUMENT II. Mr. Bankman-Fried Has Standing to Invoke the Rule of Specialty. Under Supreme Court and Second Circuit precedent, Mr. Bankman-Fried has standing to object to Counts 9, 10, 12 and 13 as violating the rule of specialty and thus requiring dismissal. 16 Holding to the contrary would set a concerning precedent that would enable prosecutors to engage in a bait-and-switch, obtaining custody of a defendant based on charges on which they know the requested state will grant extradition and, once the defendant is in custody, adding charges on which the requested state would or could not order extradition. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case S5 22 Cr. 673 (LAK) retrieved on September 1, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. Storage.Courtlistener