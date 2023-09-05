Sam Bankman-Fried Was Never Meant to be Extradited on Charges of Defrauding the U.S.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. SAMUEL BANKMAN-FRIED Court Filing Lewis A. Kaplan, December 9, 2022 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 15 of 25. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here ARGUMENT I. The Bahamian Warrant of Surrender Does Not Include the Campaign Finance Conspiracy Charge (Count 12) and Thus It Must Be Dismissed. Extradition was granted solely on the first seven counts referenced in the Diplomatic Note—not the final count for conspiracy to defraud the United States and violate the campaign finance laws (now Count 12). See Ex. 1 at 4-11; Ex. 2 at SDNY_03_01098056; Lewis Decl. ¶¶ 4, 17, 37. Article 14 of the Extradition Treaty incorporates the rule of specialty and provides that a defendant “may only be detained, tried, or punished in the Requesting State for the offense for which extradition was granted. . . .” Ex. 2 at SDNY_03_01098074. Since the Bahamas did not grant extradition based on the campaign finance conspiracy offense, prosecuting Mr. BankmanFried for it violates the rule of specialty under Article 14 and Count 12 should be dismissed. See United States v. Khan, 993 F.2d 1368, 1374-75 (9th Cir. 1993) (dismissing count for which the United States sought extradition but was not referenced in Pakistani documents granting extradition). And, as noted below in Section II, Mr. Bankman-Fried has standing to assert the rule of specialty with regard to Count 12, as well as Counts 9, 10 and 13. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case S5 22 Cr. 673 (LAK) retrieved on September 1, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. Storage.Courtlistener