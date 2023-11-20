The U.S. Outlines Scientific and Technological Vision for Cislunar Frontier

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

The United States lays out a strategic approach for the critical decade ahead, defining its leadership role in the exploration of Cislunar space, including the Lunar surface. Anticipating a surge in human activities driven by technological advancements and global interest, the U.S. government emphasizes responsible, peaceful, and sustainable exploration. With four key objectives spanning research and development, international cooperation, space situational awareness, and advanced communication technologies, the vision aims to foster a new era of discovery, economic development, and global collaboration in Cislunar space.